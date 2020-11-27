Log in
Heineken N : to nominate Nitin Paranjpe as Supervisory Board member

11/27/2020
Amsterdam,
27
November
2020
|
08:00
Europe/Amsterdam
HEINEKEN to nominate Nitin Paranjpe as Supervisory Board member

Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) nominates Nitin Paranjpe,Chief Operating Officer of Unilever,for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021 for a four-year term.

Nitin Paranjpe, an Indian national, has been Chief Operating Officer of Unilever since 1 May 2019 and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive since October 2013. Prior to becoming COO, he led Unilever's global Food and Refreshment as well as its global Homecare division. He joined Unilever at Hindustan Lever Limited (India) in 1987 where he held various roles in marketing and sales. Over the years, he has worked in Europe and Asia and has gained extensive experience, amongst others, by delivering strategic transformation and growth initiatives, accelerating digital capabilities through new data-driven tools, and acquisitions of strategic purpose-led businesses that reshaped Unilever's portfolio.

'
We are very pleased with Nitin Paranjpe's nomination. Given Nitin's successful career and extensive global experience at Unilever, particularly in Asia, he will add valuable FMCG experience to our Supervisory Board. Nitin's consumer and customer-centric insights will be highly valuable to HEINEKEN, as the company embarks on its next growth phase in which it aims to increase adaptability in a dynamic environment. His experience in mature and emerging markets and Asian background will also further strengthen the diversity within our Supervisory Board.
Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.
'

The Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. has found a strong successor in Nitin Paranjpe for Christophe Navarre, current member of the Supervisory Board, who will reach his maximum tenure upon conclusion of the AGM in 2021. The Supervisory Board is grateful for Christophe Navarre's commitment and meaningful contribution to the Supervisory Board and its Americas Committee over the past twelve years.

'
We have been very fortunate having Christophe Navarre on our Supervisory Board, he has been of great value in our discussions over the past years in which we benefitted from his knowledge, international experience and strong belief in HEINEKEN as a long-term growth company.
Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V.
'
Press enquiries

Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through 'Brewing a Better World', sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.comand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

Disclaimer

Heineken NV published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:08:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
