By Michael Susin

Heineken said net profit fell by more than expected after higher pricing hurt its volumes in some regions.

The Dutch brewer said net profit was 2.30 billion euros ($2.46 billion) in 2023 compared with EUR2.68 billion a year earlier and expectations of EUR2.50 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the company and based on the estimates of 22 brokers.

Consolidated beer volumes--which includes Heineken and more than 300 other brands such as Amstel, Red Strip, Sol or Desperados--decreased 4.7% organically, worse than market expectations of a 4.3% decline. Volumes of the Heineken brand grew by 2.5%.

"After a strong 2022, 2023 proved to be challenging. Strong pricing to offset very high input and energy cost inflation and volatile macro-economic conditions in some key markets affected our volume momentum," it said.

