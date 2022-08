The brewer of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said operating profit before one-offs rose by 24.6% to 2.16 billion euros ($2.21 billion), against the consensus of a 17.0% increase in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Tom Hogue)