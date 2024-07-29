Heineken N.V. is a food group that specializes in beer brewing under the brands Heineken and Amstel. In 2023, the group brewed 242.6 million hectoliters of beers. The group owns 168 breweries, malteries and cider plants in over 70 countries. Heineken N.V. also markets regional and domestic brands such as Birra Moretti, Bulmer Cruzcampo, Dos Equis, Foster's, Kingfisher, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger and Zywiec. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (52.9%), Americas (33.7%) and Asia/Pacific (13.4%).