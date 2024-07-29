LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken on Monday reported a 12.5% rise in half-year operating profit, below the 13.2% forecast by analaysts. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tom Hogue)
