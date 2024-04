(Reuters) - Heineken sold more beer in the first quarter, reporting its first quarterly year-on-year growth in beer volumes in a year, and stuck to its forecast for profit growth in 2024.

The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday that beer volume was up 4.7% organically in the January-March period, compared with the 2.5% growth expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

