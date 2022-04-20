Heineken sells more beer than expected as Europe reopens

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Heineken NV
achieved a sharper than expected rise in first-quarter beer
sales as European bars reopened, allowing the company to stick
to its 2022 forecast despite added uncertainty from the conflict
in Ukraine.
Beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the
same period last year, the world's second-largest brewer said on
Wednesday, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-
compiled poll.
The increase in Europe was 11.5%, driven by a steady
loosening of coronavirus restrictions, with Heineken's beer
sales in bars and restaurants there almost tripling.
The Dutch maker of Heineken, Sol and Tiger lagers and
Strongbow cider said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had brought
additional uncertainty to the global economic outlook and
commodity markets.
"We expect mounting inflationary pressures to impact
household disposable income and a consequent risk to beer
consumption later in the year," Heineken said in a statement,
echoing a view first expressed in February before Russia invaded
Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Heineken said it was benefiting from hedging positions taken
in 2021 but faced rising costs, supply chain challenges and
pressure from its decision to leave Russia.
For all that, however, the company maintained its guidance
of "stable to modest" improvement to its operating profit margin
in 2022.
Heineken had said in February that spiraling inflation
could lead to lower beer consumption, casting doubt on its plan
to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023.
The Dutch brewer said then that input costs would rise by a
mid-teens percentage rate, with barley double its price of a
year ago and aluminum up by about 50%. Energy and freight costs
have also risen sharply.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop
Editing by David Goodman)