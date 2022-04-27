Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Heineken N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
04/27 11:35:19 am EDT
93.52 EUR   -1.47%
Heineken set to invest $360 million in new brewery in Brazil

04/27/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Heineken logo is seen at the company's building in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Heineken NV's Brazilian arm is set to invest 1.8 billion reais ($360.73 million) in a new production facility in Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, the company said on Wednesday.

The new brewery, located in the small city of Passos, is scheduled to start operations by 2025 and will employ 350 workers, according to a note.

This will be Heineken's 15th unit in Brazil and "the first to be designed and built from the ground up," the Dutch brewer said, adding it will be the "most sustainable production facility to date."

The company said the unit will have a capacity to produce 5 million hectoliters per year and will focus on the group's pure malt brands such as Heineken and Amstel.

($1 = 4.9899 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
