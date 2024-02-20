Heineken: share price down, broker downgrades its recommendation
In a note released this morning, the Canadian broker expressed regret at the Dutch brewer's persistent refusal to increase its marketing expenditure, which it considers detrimental to the brand at a time of rising beer prices.
In its view, the group's performance remains conditional on intensified investment, without which sales volumes, margins and cash flow will remain under pressure.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction