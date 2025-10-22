It's not easy to boost sales when the economic climate is doing everything it can to bring them down! Heineken had a difficult Q3, with a decline in both revenue and volumes, in a still tense macroeconomic environment.



Over the period, reported revenue amounted to €8.7bn, down 4% y-o-y. Adjusted net revenue (net revenue beia) came in at €7.33bn, down 0.3% organically.



In terms of volume, beer sales fell by 4.3% in Q3, notably impacted by declines in Europe (-4.7%) and the Americas (-7.4%), while Heineken brand volumes fell slightly (-0.6%).



Macroeconomic volatility continued as expected and intensified in the third quarter, creating a challenging environment and leading to mixed performance, management said, adding that, given this difficult quarter, we remain confident in our ability to achieve €0.5bn in gross savings by 2025.



Against this backdrop, Heineken is continuing to invest in digital transformation and the streamlining of its operations. The group also highlights its sales growth in Southern Africa, Vietnam, and China, which partially offset the weakness in the European and American markets.



For FY 2025, Heineken now anticipates a moderate decline in volumes, while reiterating its target of €500m in gross savings. The group confirms that organic growth in operating profit will be at the lower end of the 4%-8% range communicated at the beginning of the year.



The stock rose nearly 1.5% in Amsterdam following this announcement.