Heineken to expand Mexico operations with $90 million plant

06/27/2022 | 08:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Heineken beer bottles are seen at a bar in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Heineken will build a 1.8 billion peso, or $90 million, can manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua near its brewery in the town of Mequoi, the company said on Monday.

The plant, Heineken's seventh in the country, will bring around 120 direct jobs after opening and around 150 during the construction phase, it said in a press release.

The beermaker said it had seen increased demand for cans in the country, as other national alcoholic drink producers like Becle, Jose Cuervo's parent company, say they are struggling to obtain glass to bottle their spirits.

Around 40% of beer in Mexico is currently made in cans, while the rest is made in glass bottles, according to the National Chamber of Beer and Malted Drinks.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
