1024 GMT - Heineken is the most mentioned company across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data. Shares of the Dutch brewer fell 6% after the group cut its 2023 adjusted operating profit growth guidance range to between zero and a mid-single digit, from its previous target of a mid-to-high single digit. The downgrade was driven by a weaker-than-expected performance in its key APAC market. However, the group expects a robust turnaround in the second half of the year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

07-31-23 0640ET