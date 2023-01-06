HeiQ CEO Carlo Centonze buys shares for GBP73,128

HeiQ PLC - Materials innovation and hygiene technologies company - Chief Executive Officer Carlo Centonze buys 261,171 shares at a price of 28.00 pence per share for an aggregate GBP73,127.88.

Centonze holds an interest of 14.4 million shares or 10% of total share capital following the purchase, including 5.2 million shares held by Cortegrande AG. This is a company wholly-owned by Centonze.

Current stock price: 30.24p, up 2.5%

12-month change: down 67%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

