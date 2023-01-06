Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HeiQ Plc
  News
  Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:09 2023-01-06 am EST
30.18 GBX   +2.31%
05:54aHeiQ CEO Carlo Centonze buys shares for GBP73,128
AN
01/05HeiQ Chief Executive Carlo Centonze buys 300,000 shares
AN
01/05Glenveagh down despite revenue growth
AN
HeiQ CEO Carlo Centonze buys shares for GBP73,128

01/06/2023 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HeiQ PLC - Materials innovation and hygiene technologies company - Chief Executive Officer Carlo Centonze buys 261,171 shares at a price of 28.00 pence per share for an aggregate GBP73,127.88.

Centonze holds an interest of 14.4 million shares or 10% of total share capital following the purchase, including 5.2 million shares held by Cortegrande AG. This is a company wholly-owned by Centonze.

Current stock price: 30.24p, up 2.5%

12-month change: down 67%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69,4 M - -
Net income 2022 3,85 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,2 M 47,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xaver Hangartner Head-Controlling
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Murray Height Group Chief Science Officer
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-46.36%47
ECOLAB INC.-0.50%41 252
SIKA AG4.19%37 935
GIVAUDAN SA3.14%28 806
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION0.81%25 611
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.23%16 306