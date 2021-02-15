Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HeiQ Plc    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeiQ : Girbau and HeiQ join forces to “viroblock” clothes and textiles by a new laundering process

02/15/2021 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Functional materials innovation leader HeiQ partners with Girbau touse HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 in the laundry process to add antiviral and antimicrobial effects to clothes and textiles.

Girbau, a world leader in comprehensive professional laundry solutions for the industrial, commercial and vended sectors, announcesto offer HeiQ ViroblockNPJ03, an antiviral and antimicrobialtextile technology, as apost-treatment for Girbau'sindustrial laundry servicesfor its clientsacross the healthcare, hospitality and food manufacturing sectors,where hygiene and safety are paramount.ConsorciHospitalaride Vic (Barcelona)has been on boarded and already started treating their laundry using HeiQ ViroblockNPJ03. HeiQ and Gibraualso plan to offer solutions to public launderettes, bringing branded HeiQ Viroblockdispensers to consumers.

Swiss textile technology HeiQ ViroblockNPJ03 is among the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) and has been applied by more than 150 brands worldwide to over 1 billion face masks. Made with 100% cosmetic grade ingredients, HeiQ Viroblockcombines two mechanisms of attack resulting in an over 99.99% destruction of various kinds of viruses and bacteria, according to tests performed perISO 18184 and ISO 20743 standards. Until today, HeiQ ViroblockNPJ03 is added to textiles through one of two methods. Onemethod is to add it to the textile and fix it on the fibers permanently during the manufacturing process of the textile at the textile mill before a fabricis cut and sewn into finished goods, such as clothes, sheetsand towels. For products that did not come inherently with the treatment from the factory, one canspray onthe diluted formulation onto finished goods and air dry. Both processes convert the textiles into an antiviral and antimicrobial surface. This is the first time theapplication of an industrial antiviral treatment has been achievedduring the laundry process, adding extra protection to the garments when they are already in the market, offering a protection during their whole life span. This also showsthat HeiQ Viroblockhas the potential tobecome a household product as a post-treatment for laundered goods.

Under this collaboration, Girbauwill initially focus on a B2B offering, with a particular focus on bringing enhanced antimicrobial and antiviral protection to garments and textiles used in the healthcare and hospitality sector.

'I am thrilled with the partnership between HeiQ and Girbau, as it represents an important milestone in our journey to create textile treatment solutions that have a positive impact on people. Especially given the current circumstances, which have people to be anxious, businesses have a responsibility to offer solutions which protect their communities. This partnership is another positive leap in terms of differentiating Girbau'soffering in the laundry sector. The partnership demonstrates once again how two innovative companies can contribute to a better world by joining forces,'said Mr. Serge Joris, president of Girbau,'the following phrase says it all: If one wants to go FAST, one goes alone. If one wants to go FAR, one collaborates!'

'This collaboration with Girbau opens up a new method to add HeiQ Viroblockantiviral properties through a post-treatment to textile products. Thismakes our Swiss Technology Award-winning antimicrobial technologyavailable for protecting more textiles and benefiting more people,' said HeiQ co-founder and group CEO, Mr. Carlo Centonze.

About Girbau

Founded in 1960, Girbau, a family owned company,is a world leader in comprehensive professional laundry solutions for the industrial, commercial and vended sectors, recognisedfor its high degree of innovation,qualityand sustainability.

Headquartered in Vic (Barcelona), Girbau has 6 production sitesin Spain, Franceand China, 1,000 peopleand a sales networkwith direct implementations in 16countries and distributors that coversover 100 markets.The company's firm commitment to innovation beyond the laundry sector makes Girbau a benchmark in its sector, with initiatives like Girbau Lab and cutting-edge solutions like Mobile Laundry and Girbau Sapphire, for remote laundry management.

Proximity, care for the environment and a focus on innovation make Girbau, its customers and itstheir employees the perfect team, committed to providing the best solutions now and in the future for the textile treatment.

Disclaimer

HeiQ plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 09:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIQ PLC
02/14HEIQ : Girbau and HeiQ join forces to “viroblock” clothes and textil..
PU
01/28HEIQ : and Nylstar launch HeiQ Viroblock Permanent on Meryl Zero Microfiber Poll..
PU
01/08PARTNER NEWS : HeiQ partner brand, Tungtex wins the HKB Designed in Hong Kong Aw..
PU
2020AUCTUS GROWTH : W Verbier becomes first hotel in the world to implement HeiQ Vir..
PU
2020HeiQ Admitted to Trading on LSE After $80 Million IPO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,1 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 27,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,00x
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,82 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Dale-Kolb Chairman
Xaver Hangartner Executive Director
Benjamin Bergo Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Non-Executive Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ