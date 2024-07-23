Business description

Founded in 2021 as subsidiary of Swiss-based specialty chemicals innovator HeiQ

Attracted high profile investors since launch such as

Hugo Boss, MAS Holding, and The LYCRA Company

Developed revolutionary technology to produce cellulosic fibers at properties that match the performance of synthetic fibers with a far superior sustainability profile

Established pilot plant in Herzogenburg (Austria) in 2022, producing initial volumes for testing and early commercial agreements