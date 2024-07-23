HeiQ AeoniQTM

Revolutionising the textile industry

AeoniQTM - an attractive and impactful investment opportunity

Unique sustainable cellulosic yarn

Business description

Founded in 2021 as subsidiary of Swiss-based specialty chemicals innovator HeiQ

Attracted high profile investors since launch such as

Hugo Boss, MAS Holding, and The LYCRA Company

Developed revolutionary technology to produce cellulosic fibers at properties that match the performance of synthetic fibers with a far superior sustainability profile

Established pilot plant in Herzogenburg (Austria) in 2022, producing initial volumes for testing and early commercial agreements

Lowest CO2 footprint in the industry

Waste-based feedstock

Bio-degradable

Recyclable

>50% lower lifecycle CO2 emissions

expected versus polyester and viscose

Sustainable cellulose

feedstock sources such as textile and not valorized agricultural or food waste

Fully biodegradable in only 12 weeks vs. 20-200years for polyester/ ~5 months for cotton

Only truly recyclable cellulose yarn (vs cotton or MMCF1)

Already generated strong customer engagement and initial revenues, despite being in pre-scaleup phase

The textile market struggles with

major sustainability challenges…

…and pressure is building up rapidly

~5-10%1,2

~20%3

Consumer 67%

15+%

of consumers consider use of sustainable materials an important purchasing factor

price premium for sustainably produced products & services in B2C & B2B sectors

of global CO2 emissions

of global industry

generated by apparel,

wastewater production by

fashion and luxury

apparel

Regulatory 87%

2030

of fashion executives think sustainability regulations will impact their business in 2024

target year for full circularity in EU addressing also e.g., supply chain transparency

~90mn t4

~0.5mn t5

Investor 16%

>1.3bn

p.a. growth of assets managed by ESG investors

invested in next-gen,sustainable materials since 2015

of apparel ends up in

of plastic microfibers are

landfills p.a.

dumped in the ocean p.a.

Employees +45%

of fashion employees cite brand purpose

and ESG as top consideration

25%

of employees cite sustainability as the

first driver in choosing a new job

A unique solution: The first nature-based fiber with the performance of a synthetic fiber

A novel man-made cellulosic fiber suitable for filament and staple…

…based on a unique solvent system

…produced from sustainable feedstock…

…standing out for unique combination of high tenacity, elongation and non-fibrillation…

…enabling its use across a broad range of end market applications

Certified as fiber free

Awarded for most

Named as one of the

Selected as one of the

from harmful levels of

innovative apparel and

"Next Generation

Ten New Innovators in

more than 100

textile products by a

Solutions Providers" in

its 2024 Innovation

dangerous substances

panel of international

MMCF

Programme

experts

A unique ability to process a wide range of sustainable feedstocks

Wood pulp

Sourced from harvesting trees (sustainable forest) - also used as a base for paper and other cellulosic products

Most common cellulose source in MMCFs

Textile-to-textile

Textile waste from end-of-life clothing & industry scraps e.g., cotton, AeoniQTM

Relatively novel technology to transform textile waste into pulp suitable for fiber production

Agricultural waste

Cellulose-rich,natural, non- valorized materials from agriculture and food production, e.g., orange & pineapple peels, wheat straw or sugarcane bagasse

Bacterial cellulose

High quality cellulose produced by bacteria in a controlled environment

Innovative technology

where HeiQ AeoniQTM has made strong R&D progress, making it a key pillar of long- term strategy

Proprietary HeiQ AeoniQTM solvent as key enabler for using broad range of feedstock as it is

capable of extracting cellulose even from lower quality sources

A perfect fit for a broad range of applications

Appealing product benefits…

Soft and cozy

for great skin feel

Natural stretch behavior

Durable for high abrasion- resistance and long product life

"…it is suitable for sports wear,

ready-to-wear, underwear … it should technically work on almost anything…"

VP of R&D,

leading global fiber producer

…perfectly suitable for many applications, balancing demand from different end-markets

Apparel

Technical textiles Home textiles

Other

Active &

Lingerie & Workwear Medical

Auto-

Carpets

Kitchen Footwear Luggage

outerwear

underwear

motive

& rugs

linen &

towels

Advanced negotiations with world-leadingplayers in each of these sectors

Key investment highlights

1.

Huge market with great challenges

Global EUR ~320bn market, facing significant challenges & a clear need to transform which leads to attractive market dynamics and promising returns over the next years

2.

Unique fiber technology with versatile properties

The first nature-based fiber with the performance of a synthetic fiber, combining high tenacity and no fibrillation with a superior sustainability profile

Proprietary IP with pending patents, trade secrets & integrated process

3.

Large commercial opportunity

Large target markets from established MMCF filaments, high-value synthetics and staple fibers, with EUR 30bn+ value potential

4.

Proven demand by industry leaders

Strong demand signals from brands across end markets, covering R&D projects, product testing and initial retail launches

5.

6.

7.

Robust scaling plan

Attractive economics

Strong R&D team &

governance

Detailed scaling plan from

High earnings ambition by 2030,

World class team with decades

blueprint plant in 2026 to first

supported by high pricing premium

of innovation track record and

mega plant by 2028, and

in target markets, favorable

deep scale-up expertise in

subsequent hyperscale phase to

CAPEX/OPEX scale economics and

cellulose-based fibers,

global player

a clear capital allocation plan

supported by HeiQ R&D

ecosystem

A unique fiber technology in a huge market

AeoniQTM covers a large target market, with huge mid- to long-term potential for expansion

Select high-performance

Growth vector

MMCF filaments

synthetics1

MMCF staple fibers

Commodity synthetics

Targeted fibers

Lyocell filament

Nylon 6.6

Lyocell staple fiber

Nylon other

Cupro

Polyester filament

Modal

Polyester

Viscose filament

(high-performing)

Viscose staple fiber

AeoniQTM

Product

Game-changing

value

performance

proposition

Sustainability

Superior

On par

Game-changing

Superior

Superior

On par

Game-changing

market 2024

2-4++bn EUR

7-9 bn EUR

12-18bn EUR

110-130bn EUR

Addressable

460++ kt

1 mn tons

7 mn tons

74 mn tons

Growth outlook

5-6%

3-4%

5-6%

4-5%

(CAGR 22-30)

  • AeoniQTM superiority vs current MMCF filaments creates an opportunity to significantly grow this segment

Footnotes: (1) Only volumes considered where AeoniQTM has replacement potential and can match performance

Sources: World bank, Textile exchange, Expert interviews, Transparency Market Research

Proven demand by industry leaders

Successful market inception with Hugo Boss - already 3 garments launched

CEO Hugo Boss

"Our partnership with HeiQ (…) plays a key role (…) we successfully launched

the first BOSS products made from the

innovative and world's first circular AeoniQTM yarn in 2023 (…)"

"This technology is a game changer for replacing environmentally harmful polyester and nylon and we want to actively promote future scaling"

Excerpt from Annual General Meeting 2024 Speech

Experienced management with deep textile know-how…

Julien Born,

CEO

Former CEO of The LYCRA company

20+ years experience in textiles cultivated in prestigious organizations

Robert van de Kerkhof, Chairman HeiQ and

Chairman HeiQ AeoniQTM Holding AG

30+ years experience in textiles, management and sustainability in prestigious organizations

Carlo Centonze, Co-founder & Group CEO HeiQ,

Board Member HeiQ AeoniQTM Holding AG

Co-founder and Group CEO of HeiQ with 20+ years experience in materials

Chairman of the Board of ECSA Chemicals

Dr. Enrique Acero,

Chief Technology Officer

PhD in Biotechnology at TU Graz

5+ years experience in textiles with focus on R&D and innovation in sustainable materials

Carmen Danner, Director Business

Development

20+ years leading roles in apparel and lifestyle with focus on business and collection development

…and seasoned experts in

industrials scale-up

Martin Gebert-Germ,

Chief Operations Officer

25+ years experience in textiles with focus on production and application technology management

Christian Dressler, Advisor

Former VP Global Engineering at Lenzing, responsible for execution of CAPEX projects globally

~30 years expertise in textiles and cellulose fibers

Dr. Dominic Renggli, Project Director - CAPEX

Execution

PhD in Materials Science at Deakin University on short fiber spinning

Multiple years of experience as chemical laboratory technician

Nelson Canoeiro Fernandes,

Operations Director, Portugal

15+ years of experience in industrials (e.g., steel production) as general manager/ industrial director, responsible for plant construction and operations

