HeiQ AeoniQTM
Revolutionising the textile industry
AeoniQTM - an attractive and impactful investment opportunity
Unique sustainable cellulosic yarn
Business description
Founded in 2021 as subsidiary of Swiss-based specialty chemicals innovator HeiQ
Attracted high profile investors since launch such as
Hugo Boss, MAS Holding, and The LYCRA Company
Developed revolutionary technology to produce cellulosic fibers at properties that match the performance of synthetic fibers with a far superior sustainability profile
Established pilot plant in Herzogenburg (Austria) in 2022, producing initial volumes for testing and early commercial agreements
Lowest CO2 footprint in the industry
Waste-based feedstock
Bio-degradable
Recyclable
>50% lower lifecycle CO2 emissions
expected versus polyester and viscose
Sustainable cellulose
feedstock sources such as textile and not valorized agricultural or food waste
Fully biodegradable in only 12 weeks vs. 20-200years for polyester/ ~5 months for cotton
Only truly recyclable cellulose yarn (vs cotton or MMCF1)
Already generated strong customer engagement and initial revenues, despite being in pre-scaleup phase
The textile market struggles with
major sustainability challenges…
…and pressure is building up rapidly
~5-10%1,2
~20%3
Consumer 67%
15+%
of consumers consider use of sustainable materials an important purchasing factor
price premium for sustainably produced products & services in B2C & B2B sectors
of global CO2 emissions
of global industry
generated by apparel,
wastewater production by
fashion and luxury
apparel
Regulatory 87%
2030
of fashion executives think sustainability regulations will impact their business in 2024
target year for full circularity in EU addressing also e.g., supply chain transparency
~90mn t4
~0.5mn t5
Investor 16%
>1.3bn
p.a. growth of assets managed by ESG investors
invested in next-gen,sustainable materials since 2015
of apparel ends up in
of plastic microfibers are
landfills p.a.
dumped in the ocean p.a.
Employees +45%
of fashion employees cite brand purpose
and ESG as top consideration
25%
of employees cite sustainability as the
first driver in choosing a new job
A unique solution: The first nature-based fiber with the performance of a synthetic fiber
A novel man-made cellulosic fiber suitable for filament and staple…
…based on a unique solvent system…
…produced from sustainable feedstock…
…standing out for unique combination of high tenacity, elongation and non-fibrillation…
…enabling its use across a broad range of end market applications
Certified as fiber free
Awarded for most
Named as one of the
Selected as one of the
from harmful levels of
innovative apparel and
"Next Generation
Ten New Innovators in
more than 100
textile products by a
Solutions Providers" in
its 2024 Innovation
dangerous substances
panel of international
MMCF
Programme
experts
A unique ability to process a wide range of sustainable feedstocks
Wood pulp
Sourced from harvesting trees (sustainable forest) - also used as a base for paper and other cellulosic products
Most common cellulose source in MMCFs
Textile-to-textile
Textile waste from end-of-life clothing & industry scraps e.g., cotton, AeoniQTM
Relatively novel technology to transform textile waste into pulp suitable for fiber production
Agricultural waste
Cellulose-rich,natural, non- valorized materials from agriculture and food production, e.g., orange & pineapple peels, wheat straw or sugarcane bagasse
Bacterial cellulose
High quality cellulose produced by bacteria in a controlled environment
Innovative technology
where HeiQ AeoniQTM has made strong R&D progress, making it a key pillar of long- term strategy
Proprietary HeiQ AeoniQTM solvent as key enabler for using broad range of feedstock as it is
capable of extracting cellulose even from lower quality sources
A perfect fit for a broad range of applications
Appealing product benefits…
Soft and cozy
for great skin feel
Natural stretch behavior
Durable for high abrasion- resistance and long product life
"…it is suitable for sports wear,
ready-to-wear, underwear … it should technically work on almost anything…"
VP of R&D,
leading global fiber producer
…perfectly suitable for many applications, balancing demand from different end-markets
Apparel
Technical textiles Home textiles
Other
Active &
Lingerie & Workwear Medical
Auto-
Carpets
Kitchen Footwear Luggage
outerwear
underwear
motive
& rugs
linen &
towels
Advanced negotiations with world-leadingplayers in each of these sectors
Not exhaustive - suitable for many other applications
Key investment highlights
1.
Huge market with great challenges
Global EUR ~320bn market, facing significant challenges & a clear need to transform which leads to attractive market dynamics and promising returns over the next years
2.
Unique fiber technology with versatile properties
The first nature-based fiber with the performance of a synthetic fiber, combining high tenacity and no fibrillation with a superior sustainability profile
Proprietary IP with pending patents, trade secrets & integrated process
3.
Large commercial opportunity
Large target markets from established MMCF filaments, high-value synthetics and staple fibers, with EUR 30bn+ value potential
4.
Proven demand by industry leaders
Strong demand signals from brands across end markets, covering R&D projects, product testing and initial retail launches
5.
6.
7.
Robust scaling plan
Attractive economics
Strong R&D team &
governance
Detailed scaling plan from
High earnings ambition by 2030,
World class team with decades
blueprint plant in 2026 to first
supported by high pricing premium
of innovation track record and
mega plant by 2028, and
in target markets, favorable
deep scale-up expertise in
subsequent hyperscale phase to
CAPEX/OPEX scale economics and
cellulose-based fibers,
global player
a clear capital allocation plan
supported by HeiQ R&D
ecosystem
A unique fiber technology in a huge market
AeoniQTM covers a large target market, with huge mid- to long-term potential for expansion
Select high-performance
Growth vector
MMCF filaments
synthetics1
MMCF staple fibers
Commodity synthetics
Targeted fibers
Lyocell filament
Nylon 6.6
Lyocell staple fiber
Nylon other
Cupro
Polyester filament
Modal
Polyester
Viscose filament
(high-performing)
Viscose staple fiber
AeoniQTM
Product
Game-changing
value
performance
proposition
Sustainability
Superior
On par
Game-changing
Superior
Superior
On par
Game-changing
market 2024
2-4++bn EUR
7-9 bn EUR
12-18bn EUR
110-130bn EUR
Addressable
460++ kt
1 mn tons
7 mn tons
74 mn tons
Growth outlook
5-6%
3-4%
5-6%
4-5%
(CAGR 22-30)
- AeoniQTM superiority vs current MMCF filaments creates an opportunity to significantly grow this segment
Footnotes: (1) Only volumes considered where AeoniQTM has replacement potential and can match performance
Proven demand by industry leaders
Successful market inception with Hugo Boss - already 3 garments launched
CEO Hugo Boss
"Our partnership with HeiQ (…) plays a key role (…) we successfully launched
the first BOSS products made from the
innovative and world's first circular AeoniQTM yarn in 2023 (…)"
"This technology is a game changer for replacing environmentally harmful polyester and nylon and we want to actively promote future scaling"
Excerpt from Annual General Meeting 2024 Speech
Experienced management with deep textile know-how…
Julien Born,
CEO
Former CEO of The LYCRA company
20+ years experience in textiles cultivated in prestigious organizations
Robert van de Kerkhof, Chairman HeiQ and
Chairman HeiQ AeoniQTM Holding AG
30+ years experience in textiles, management and sustainability in prestigious organizations
Carlo Centonze, Co-founder & Group CEO HeiQ,
Board Member HeiQ AeoniQTM Holding AG
Co-founder and Group CEO of HeiQ with 20+ years experience in materials
Chairman of the Board of ECSA Chemicals
Dr. Enrique Acero,
Chief Technology Officer
PhD in Biotechnology at TU Graz
5+ years experience in textiles with focus on R&D and innovation in sustainable materials
Carmen Danner, Director Business
Development
20+ years leading roles in apparel and lifestyle with focus on business and collection development
…and seasoned experts in
industrials scale-up
Martin Gebert-Germ,
Chief Operations Officer
25+ years experience in textiles with focus on production and application technology management
Christian Dressler, Advisor
Former VP Global Engineering at Lenzing, responsible for execution of CAPEX projects globally
~30 years expertise in textiles and cellulose fibers
Dr. Dominic Renggli, Project Director - CAPEX
Execution
PhD in Materials Science at Deakin University on short fiber spinning
Multiple years of experience as chemical laboratory technician
Nelson Canoeiro Fernandes,
Operations Director, Portugal
15+ years of experience in industrials (e.g., steel production) as general manager/ industrial director, responsible for plant construction and operations
