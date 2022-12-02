Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HeiQ Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:44 2022-12-02 am EST
71.30 GBX   -3.65%
05:42aHeiQ buys Chem-Tex Laboratories for USD2.5 million
AN
05:42aChristmas Season Likely to Boost UK Retail Despite Budget Pressure
DJ
05:07aSterling May Extend Rise Vs Dollar But Gains Won't Last
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeiQ buys Chem-Tex Laboratories for USD2.5 million

12/02/2022 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - HeiQ PLC on Friday said it bought Chem-Tex Laboratories Inc, which has been leasing its property in North Carolina to HeiQ's US subsidiary, for USD2.5 million from three trusts.

HeiQ, a London and Zurich-based materials and textile technology company, said it will issue 2.2 million new shares to sellers of Chem-Tex at GBP0.744 per share. It expects the new shares to be admitted next week Thursday.

HeiQ shares fell 3.7% to 71.30 pence each in London on Friday.

HeiQ's US subsidiary HeiQ ChemTex had been leasing Chem-Tex's property since 2017, which HeiQ has been using "to develop and manufacture specialty chemicals for the functional flooring, textile, and industrial chemicals industries."

The company said the acquisition will help it focus its future manufacturing investments in the US, which it said have "proven" to be less exposed to energy price rises than Europe.

It expects the acquisition to improve its operating margin in 2023 and beyond.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HEIQ PLC
05:42aHeiQ buys Chem-Tex Laboratories for USD2.5 million
AN
05:42aChristmas Season Likely to Boost UK Retail Despite Budget Pressure
DJ
05:07aSterling May Extend Rise Vs Dollar But Gains Won't Last
DJ
02:36aHeiQ Acquires US-based Chem-Tex Lanoratories
MT
11/23Heiq : launches HeiQ Mint for botanical odor control
PU
11/15The LYCRA Company and HeiQ Introduce New LYCRA® naturalFX™ Technology That Offers ..
CI
10/28Heiq : Carlo Centonze presenting HeiQ AeoniQ at the ITMF Annual Conference Davos
PU
10/10HeiQ's Swiss Unit Files Breach of Exclusive Agreement Complaint vs ICP Industrial
MT
09/13Earnings Flash (HEIQ.L) HEIQ Posts H1 EPS $0.01
MT
09/13Earnings Flash (HEIQ.L) HEIQ Reports H1 Revenue $30.3M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69,4 M - -
Net income 2022 3,85 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,76
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xaver Hangartner Head-Controlling
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Murray Height Group Chief Science Officer
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-19.13%121
ECOLAB INC.-36.13%42 676
SIKA AG-37.66%38 344
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.76%32 567
GIVAUDAN SA-33.93%30 749
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.14%16 052