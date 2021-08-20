HeiQ : concludes its acquisition to Spanish medical device manufacturer

Textile innovations pioneer HeiQ(LSE:HEIQ) has acquireda majority stake in a leading mask manufacturer in Spain,MasFabEs, now renamed as HeiQ Medica,to manufacture medical deviceswith HeiQ'scutting-edge textile technologies.

Being in the forefront of antiviral textile technologies, HeiQ is responding to the need to drastically raise productionof surgical masks with an extra protection by its Swiss Technology Award-winingHeiQ ViroblockTechnology. HeiQ has acquired a majority stake in leading Spanish mask producer MasFabEswhich has already been producing masks powered by HeiQ Viroblocksince the beginning of the pandemic. Now changingname to HeiQ Medica, the company currently focuses oncreating OTC (over the counter) medical device Type IIR surgical masksenhancedwith HeiQ Viroblocktechnology.Bulk order supply will be prioritized for institutions in the medical and healthcare sectors, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and elderly homes.Nevertheless, the masks will be available on HeiQ'sdirect to consumer webshop.

HeiQ Medica will have a maximumproduction capacity of 15million masksper month.'As a company that was founded expressly to provide 'made in Spain' products, hence the name MasFabEs (Mascarillas de Fabricación Española), we were already producing HeiQ Viroblock powered masks and enjoyed an excellent relationship with HeiQ . Their majority participation, distribution reach and their plans for applying their materials innovations to medical devices were received with open arms and we are excited about future developments', said Pedro Herranz, co-founder and General Managerof MasFabEs.

HeiQ co-founder and CEO Carlo Centonze said, 'the pandemic we are in has changed our behavior for good. Learning from the SARS epidemic in Asia, I wouldn't be surprised that from now on all medical and healthcare workers will need to use face masksdaily. And for that on-going demand for such products we HeiQ are committed to improve the materials so that they are more functional, more comfortable and more sustainable.'