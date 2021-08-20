Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HeiQ Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeiQ : inks Partnership with Global Apparel peer ZXY

08/20/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading Textile Innovator HeiQ announces a new partnership with ZXY International, a global apparel solution business, pioneers of the textile industry in Asia since the early '80s with substantial global conversion potential. The two companies will jointly seek innovations to provide brands with the precise technology to match their product lines whilst simultaneously connecting them with mills to supply the goods.

HeiQ announces a new partnership with global apparel peer ZXY International as part of the company's global strategy of partnering with converters worldwide towards developing new market segments. With HeiQ and ZXY sharing a philosophy of sustainable applications and durable performance, this strong partnership will provide a one-stop solution for brands and retailers to enhance and support their business requirements, opening doors to facilitate robust and more agile customer collaboration.

The Premier Innovation Partnership Arrangement will enable ZXY to trade with brands and mills and connect them as per their requirements with innovative technologies from HeiQ such as HeiQ Viroblock, HeiQ Eco Dry and HeiQ Smart Temp. ZXY have existing partnerships with leading sports and athleisure brands such as Champion, Diadora, Diesel, Admiral, Kappa, Umbro, highstreet fashion giant Primark along with other key lifestyle brands within the UK, Europe, US and LATAM. With flexible production and sourcing across Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, India, and Pakistan. ZXY is well-positioned to support all your apparel business requirements.

Headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ZXY has created a customer-centric professional organisation that provides solutions to product challenges whilst adding value to the supply chain. The company excels in transparent global apparel solutions while actively seeking innovation and industry-leading development partners. As ZXY's diverse product team already specialises in virtual design and digital development processes and the company champions compliance and CSR excellence, the partnership is expected to bring further comprehensive solutions for the global brands.

HeiQ Co-founder and CEO Carlo Centonze said: 'Finding a partner in ZXY is the perfect fit for our ambitions to entrench HeiQ more firmly on the world map as with them we see immense potential to provide our technologies to, for us, previously inaccessible market segments. We look forward to building on this initial partnership and, as Premium Innovation Partner, taking our companies to the next level.'

Abby Jamal, Founder and Managing Director of ZXY International, said he is 'thrilled to have found a like-minded Innovation partner in HeiQ. What makes ZXY unique is how passionate we are about helping grow our customers' business and how genuinely we care about our partnerships. We are confident that together with HeiQ, our efforts to continuously provide competitive, diverse and flexible sourcing solutions at competitive prices to the fast-changing customer needs will be rewarded.'

About ZXY

ZXY International is a global apparel solutions company, pioneers of the textile industry in Asia since the early '80s. We have created a customer-centric approach for global brands and retailers to enhance and support their product offers. Our mission is to be the most innovative and transparent apparel company realising sustainable design and innovation, intuitive customer services, ethical and compliance excellence whilst offering specialised sourcing strategies. www.zxyinternational.com

Disclaimer

HeiQ plc published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 02:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIQ PLC
08/20HEIQ : inks Partnership with Global Apparel peer ZXY
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finish..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Gold's Gym SoCal becomes first US fitness to protect its gyms wit..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : KARMAN partners with HeiQ to launch a Type IIR disposable mask po..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock underlines versatility with new application on paper and packag..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Berger Paints introduces innovative antiviral wall paint powered by HeiQ ..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Xefco® launches ground-breaking antiviral textile treatment in co..
PU
08/20HEIQ : concludes its acquisition to Spanish medical device manufacturer
PU
08/20HEIQ : is listed on the London Stock Exchange
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock Wins Prestigious and Coveted Swiss Technology Award 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 3,66 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Xaver Hangartner Executive Director
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-22.16%250
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887