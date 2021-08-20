HeiQ : x HCAP Sharks bare their teeth defiantly in advance of the new season

Standing strong in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Club Ambrì-Piotta protects its fans with branded, antiviral face masks, in time for the upcoming reopening of hockey stadiums in Switzerland.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sports industry hard, threatening the future and livelihood of clubs, teams, players and stadiums alike. Despite the economic uncertainty and the probability of having to play matches without supporters in the stands, the resilience of this industry is shining through as preparations for the new league season are in full swing. Hockey Club Ambrì-Piotta (HCAP) has been playing in the highest National league since 1985 and is characterized by a tough fighting spirit and great resilience. Despite today's difficult circumstances, the Ambrì-Piotta team and the unbroken support of its fans remain strong. The game is on!

Swiss textile innovator HeiQ has created some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile effects on the market today. HeiQ places a high value on its commitment to the community, in line with the reputation for high-level quality and innovation that Swiss brands enjoy.

HeiQ has produced protective face masks, powered by HeiQ Viroblock, for HCAP. HeiQ Viroblock is one of the world's most efficient and effective antiviral/antimicrobial technologies and has been applied to at least 1 billion masks worldwide to date. With this gesture, HeiQ underlines its support not just of the sports industry but of the public safety, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite games safely and comfortably.

The HeiQ Viroblock face masks illustrated here have been designed for HCAP team members, and only a limited number are available for sale in the HeiQ online shop. From September 28, 2020, HCAP-HeiQ Viroblock co-branded masks will go on sale in the HCAP online shop, with all profit going to HCAP, contributing to keep one of Switzerland's most resilient and iconic Sports Clubs in the game. Season ticket holders will receive free masks.

HeiQ Group CEO Carlo Centonze, an avid ice hockey fan and former captain of the Chiasso hockey club youth team, said: 'Having played ice hockey as a teenager and experienced both the fun and hard work that goes into becoming a top-class player, I cannot be prouder to support our historic club HCAP. We hope our contribution plays a role in helping the sport move forward with all participants enjoying a feeling of security with the new normal.'

HCAP CEO Nicola Mona commented: 'Flexibility, agility and perseverance are the buzz words today, and for us at HCAP, we are ready to face and overcome the hurdles posed by the current situation. Especially now that we are armed with HeiQ protection, we enter the new season with confidence to fight for our fans and give them a memorable season on the ice.'

President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Réne Fasel commented: 'This is the first stage of re-opening stadiums to ice hockey fans in Switzerland. The safety of players, officials and spectators must be the top priority, so it is good to see that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a safe re-opening. I look forward to the start of the season and to arenas once again filling with fans.'