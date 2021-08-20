PARTNER NEWS: HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finishing partnership

Two innovators delivering high-performance finishing with less cost and chemistry. Alchemie Technology, a leader in waterless, digital on-demand, smart dyeing technology, has today announced its partnership with HeiQ, a leader in textile innovation, as it prepares the production rollout of its NOVARATM digital multifunction finishing solution to the global textile market

The partnership combines the expertise of the two innovators, HeiQ in creating some of the most sustainable, effective, durable, high-performance textile technologies in the market today, whilst Alchemie's digital textile printing technology is transforming the dyeing and finishing industry by reducing the environmental impact and costs of manufacturing, with its waterless, low energy, low chemistry digital technology.

Uniquely, NOVARA can apply single-sided, or simultaneous two-sided, coating of multiple finishes to specific areas of textile. For example, combining anti-odor and water repellence in one material. By offering the most sustainable and efficient direct to fabric solution available, NOVARA enables high performance added value finishing at significantly lower cost using, on average, 50% less chemistry, 50% less energy, and providing a production cost saving up to 50% per meter.

Dr. Simon Kew, Managing Director, Alchemie Technology commented: 'Extensive testing using HeiQ's chemistry with our digital finishing technology has achieved exceptional finishing performance with half the chemistry required of traditional finishing methods'. For example, using NOVARA for single-sided finishing of HeiQ Viroblock required 52% less chemistry, 66% water reduction and 50% less energy, whilst achieving a 99.7% reduction in antimicrobial activity after 15 washes at 40°C. With the huge demand for high-performance antibacterial, antiviral finishing for face masks, medical apparel, gym wear, home furnishing, mattresses, and textiles for high-risk, high traffic areas such as train, plane seats, and more, our combined technology is critical for increasing protection and reducing environmental impact of these products.'

'We're delighted to partner with Alchemie Technology and their journey to transform the textile industry with solutions that reduce the environmental impact of dyeing and finishing. With such compelling cost benefits, Alchemie's technology delivers both for the textile industry, and the environment' adds Carlo Centonze, Co-founder & CEO/HeiQ Group.

About Alchemie Technology

Alchemie Technology, a leader in waterless smart dyeing technology, has developed breakthrough clean-tech dyeing and finishing processes; solutions which are urgently needed to reduce the polluting and climate change effects of the apparel and textile industry. Endeavour™ and Novara™ - which are enabled by unique digital fluid jetting technology, deliver a step-change in sustainability. Endeavour's high throughput digital on-demand technology dramatically increases dye house productivity and requires a smaller factory footprint. One Endeavour dyeing machine can replace up to five traditional jet dye baths, resulting in zero wastewater pollution, 85% less energy consumption, and 50% lower operating cost. Alchemie's NOVARATM digital precision finishing solution enables innovative multi-function lifestyle and high-performance finishing with dramatic cost, energy, CO2, and chemical reduction.