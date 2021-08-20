Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HeiQ Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER NEWS: HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finishing partnership

08/20/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two innovators delivering high-performance finishing with less cost and chemistry. Alchemie Technology, a leader in waterless, digital on-demand, smart dyeing technology, has today announced its partnership with HeiQ, a leader in textile innovation, as it prepares the production rollout of its NOVARATM digital multifunction finishing solution to the global textile market

The partnership combines the expertise of the two innovators, HeiQ in creating some of the most sustainable, effective, durable, high-performance textile technologies in the market today, whilst Alchemie's digital textile printing technology is transforming the dyeing and finishing industry by reducing the environmental impact and costs of manufacturing, with its waterless, low energy, low chemistry digital technology.

Uniquely, NOVARA can apply single-sided, or simultaneous two-sided, coating of multiple finishes to specific areas of textile. For example, combining anti-odor and water repellence in one material. By offering the most sustainable and efficient direct to fabric solution available, NOVARA enables high performance added value finishing at significantly lower cost using, on average, 50% less chemistry, 50% less energy, and providing a production cost saving up to 50% per meter.

Dr. Simon Kew, Managing Director, Alchemie Technology commented: 'Extensive testing using HeiQ's chemistry with our digital finishing technology has achieved exceptional finishing performance with half the chemistry required of traditional finishing methods'. For example, using NOVARA for single-sided finishing of HeiQ Viroblock required 52% less chemistry, 66% water reduction and 50% less energy, whilst achieving a 99.7% reduction in antimicrobial activity after 15 washes at 40°C. With the huge demand for high-performance antibacterial, antiviral finishing for face masks, medical apparel, gym wear, home furnishing, mattresses, and textiles for high-risk, high traffic areas such as train, plane seats, and more, our combined technology is critical for increasing protection and reducing environmental impact of these products.'

'We're delighted to partner with Alchemie Technology and their journey to transform the textile industry with solutions that reduce the environmental impact of dyeing and finishing. With such compelling cost benefits, Alchemie's technology delivers both for the textile industry, and the environment' adds Carlo Centonze, Co-founder & CEO/HeiQ Group.

About Alchemie Technology

Alchemie Technology, a leader in waterless smart dyeing technology, has developed breakthrough clean-tech dyeing and finishing processes; solutions which are urgently needed to reduce the polluting and climate change effects of the apparel and textile industry. Endeavour™ and Novara™ - which are enabled by unique digital fluid jetting technology, deliver a step-change in sustainability. Endeavour's high throughput digital on-demand technology dramatically increases dye house productivity and requires a smaller factory footprint. One Endeavour dyeing machine can replace up to five traditional jet dye baths, resulting in zero wastewater pollution, 85% less energy consumption, and 50% lower operating cost. Alchemie's NOVARATM digital precision finishing solution enables innovative multi-function lifestyle and high-performance finishing with dramatic cost, energy, CO2, and chemical reduction.

Disclaimer

HeiQ plc published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 02:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIQ PLC
08/20HEIQ : inks Partnership with Global Apparel peer ZXY
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finish..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Gold's Gym SoCal becomes first US fitness to protect its gyms wit..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : KARMAN partners with HeiQ to launch a Type IIR disposable mask po..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock underlines versatility with new application on paper and packag..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Berger Paints introduces innovative antiviral wall paint powered by HeiQ ..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Xefco® launches ground-breaking antiviral textile treatment in co..
PU
08/20HEIQ : concludes its acquisition to Spanish medical device manufacturer
PU
08/20HEIQ : is listed on the London Stock Exchange
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock Wins Prestigious and Coveted Swiss Technology Award 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 3,66 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Xaver Hangartner Executive Director
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-22.16%250
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887