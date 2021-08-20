Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HeiQ Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER NEWS: KARMAN partners with HeiQ to launch a Type IIR disposable mask powered by HeiQ Viroblock

08/20/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KARMAN, a French supplier of healthcare and hygiene products, has joined forces with HeiQ, to launch the KARMAN ACTIV'PROTECT mask. This disposable Type IIR mask uses HeiQ's patented HeiQ Viroblock textile technology. This technology gives the textiles of the KARMAN ACTIV' PROTECT masks safe and permanent antimicrobial and antiviral properties, especially against SARS-CoV-2.

Driven by the desire to constantly innovate,KARMAN has designed the KARMAN ACTIV'PROTECTwhichis not just a disposable mask,it provides an active antimicrobial and antiviral barrier. Inaddition to being ultra filtering (99.9% of 3 μm particles), ultra breathable and splash resistant, this type IIR mask offers double protection thanks to its efficacy:

  • tested to destroy 99.68% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 in 5 minutes and
  • kills 99.9% of Staphilococcus aureus and Kelbsiella pneumoniae in 20 minutes.

Samuel Praicheux, Director of KARMAN said: 'We are delighted to have partnered with HeiQ to develop this new mask. By opting for the Swiss Technology Award-winning HeiQ Viroblock, one of the most innovative andbest on the market, we have raised the protective bar even higher in order to offer our customers a high quality, high performance mask. This mask is particularly suitable for all health professionals, vulnerable people who need to protect themselves effectively on a daily basis, but also for all people in contact with the public in high-traffic environments, such as users of public transport or reception and maintenance staff in various structures. The KARMAN ACTIV'PROTECT mask is currently ideal for combating SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. But in the future it will also be able to protect against all other types of viruses such as the viruses that cause seasonal influenza, for example. '

Carlo Centonze, Co-founder and CEO of HeiQ added: 'We are pleasedthat KARMAN has chosen our award-winning HeiQ Viroblock technology as a sustainable solution for its masks. With HeiQ Viroblock, KARMAN is assured of using the fastest, longest lasting and one of the most effective antiviral and antimicrobial technologies in the world. By choosing HeiQ Viroblock, they are also taking a responsible approach as our technology is environmentally friendly.'

About KARMAN

KARMAN is a French company, the healthcare subsidiary of the Bottle Tree group, founded in 2004 by Samuel Praicheux, a French entrepreneur with a passion for technological innovation. The company expanded just before the Covid-19 epidemic and offers through its two brands KARMAN Technologies and KARMAN Healthcare a wide range of innovative health and technology products. Since the start of the pandemic, Karman has made a significant impact with over 70 million masks sold and the successful launch of KARMAN JET, a high-performance airborne biosafety solution for public and private settings.

http://karman.international

Disclaimer

HeiQ plc published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 02:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIQ PLC
08/20HEIQ : inks Partnership with Global Apparel peer ZXY
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finish..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Gold's Gym SoCal becomes first US fitness to protect its gyms wit..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : KARMAN partners with HeiQ to launch a Type IIR disposable mask po..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock underlines versatility with new application on paper and packag..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Berger Paints introduces innovative antiviral wall paint powered by HeiQ ..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Xefco® launches ground-breaking antiviral textile treatment in co..
PU
08/20HEIQ : concludes its acquisition to Spanish medical device manufacturer
PU
08/20HEIQ : is listed on the London Stock Exchange
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock Wins Prestigious and Coveted Swiss Technology Award 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 3,66 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Xaver Hangartner Executive Director
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-22.16%250
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887