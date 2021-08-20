Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HeiQ Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUCT   GB00BN2CJ299

HEIQ PLC

(AUCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER NEWS: Utenos trikotažas implements antimicrobial technology in textile manufacturing

08/20/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Content provided by PARTNER Utenos trikotažas

With a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in Lithuania and the world, Utenos trikotažas (Utenos) of theSBA Group joined efforts with the Swiss textile innovation company HeiQ and successfully applied its revolutionary HeiQ Viroblock technology to its textile manufacturing. This unique technology has been proven 99.99% effective against SARS-CoV-2 - the strain of coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease COVID-19.

'We are indeed proud that HeiQ Viroblock has resonated so well with textile manufacturers around the world and that it continues to be adopted for all manner of textiles. Being one of the most powerful antimicrobials currently available that is also certified as safe and sustainable, it supports our mission of enhancing the everyday lives of people everywhere, especially during these trying times. It is our pleasure, as a leading textile technology innovator, to enjoy a successful partnership with Utenos trikotažas who have managed to adapt the technology in their production,' said Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group.

According to Petras Jašinskas, Managing Director of Utenos trikotažas, the demand for innovation in textiles is huge today. 'Customers worldwide are interested in the latest technologies, especially when it comes to textile hygiene and additional protection. Back in spring we became interested in the innovation developed by HeiQ and its application opportunities. We performed countless tests and trials until we have successfully adapted this textile technology in our production,' Jašinskas said.

If the surfaces of textile products, particularly those of the face masks that have become popular during the pandemic, are not cared properly, they promote the accumulation of viruses and bacteria. At room temperature, microorganisms may persist on various surfaces from days to weeks, even months. With the application of advanced HeiQ Viroblock technology, the textile acquires additional protection against various infectious microorganisms.

Currently, Utenos Trikotažas is producing its first large export orders. In December Utenos trikotažaswill offer new face mask models enhanced with HeiQ Viroblock technology to the Lithuanian market. Final tests are currently in progress.

'First of all, we are producing face masks with HeiQ Viroblock technology, the demand for which is rapidly growing across Europe, but we are seriously considering the application of this technology in garment production too. The pandemic is inevitably causing changes in many areas of life and business, and the fashion industry is no exception,' Jašinskas added.

Over 50 new types of fabric are developed at Utenos trikotažas in a year and the collection consists of over 8,000 various articles. Natural, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly organic or recycled fibres are the priority of recent years. Utenos trikotažas offers its customers materials from fibres with soybean, seaweed, coffee ground, and recycled land and ocean plastics. So far customers have been opting for technologies that give fabrics antibacterial and fast-drying properties. Mineral-enriched fabrics are also popular in textile production. It is likely that in the post-pandemic reality, the textiles treated with agents that neutralize various infections may come to the fore.


About Utenos trikotažas

AB Utenos trikotažas is the biggest modern jersey producer in the Baltic States and the region of Central/Eastern Europe. The company is using a fully vertically integrated business model and provides a full production cycle under one roof for the clients.
The company constantly strives to improve the quality of production and responsible attitude to the environment. 2017 Utenos joined the Greenpeace project for clean fashion - Detox. It's a part of company's business strategy to be Organically Innovative. Utenos has 3 subsidaries (AB Satrija, UAB Gotija, OAO Mrija). The company exports 80% production to over 15 countries and owns Utena and About retail brands. AB Utenos trikotažas is a part of SBA concern.

Disclaimer

HeiQ plc published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 02:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEIQ PLC
08/20HEIQ : inks Partnership with Global Apparel peer ZXY
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : HeiQ and Alchemie Technology establish sustainable textile finish..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Gold's Gym SoCal becomes first US fitness to protect its gyms wit..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : KARMAN partners with HeiQ to launch a Type IIR disposable mask po..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock underlines versatility with new application on paper and packag..
PU
08/20HEIQ : Berger Paints introduces innovative antiviral wall paint powered by HeiQ ..
PU
08/20PARTNER NEWS : Xefco® launches ground-breaking antiviral textile treatment in co..
PU
08/20HEIQ : concludes its acquisition to Spanish medical device manufacturer
PU
08/20HEIQ : is listed on the London Stock Exchange
PU
08/20HEIQ : Viroblock Wins Prestigious and Coveted Swiss Technology Award 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart HEIQ PLC
Duration : Period :
HeiQ Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIQ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 3,66 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Centonze Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Maria Dale Chairman
Xaver Hangartner Executive Director
Benjamin Scot Bergo Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIQ PLC-22.16%250
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887