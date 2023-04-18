HeiTech Padu : 28th AGM Administrative Guide

Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) who wish to participate in 28th AGM will need to follow the requirements and procedures as summarised below:-

A shareholder who has appointed a proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate at the 28

Shareholder(s) are able to attend virtually, speak (in the form of real time submission of typed texts) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the 28

Shareholders/proxy(ies) from the public WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 28

The Broadcast Venue of the 28

In line with the Government of Malaysia's directive and the revised Guidance Note and Frequently Asked Questions ("

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

Upon the announcement by the Chairman on the closure of the 28th AGM, the live

• Indicate your votes for the resolutions that are tabled for voting.

• Select the CDS account that represents your shareholdings.

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the

page, you can select the "GO TO REMOTE VOTING PAGE" button, located below the

VOTING) HEITECH PADU BERHAD 28TH AGM" or if you are in the live stream meeting

• To submit your vote, on the TIIH Online website, select the corporate event: "(REMOTE

a time when the Chairman announces the end of the session.

The voting session will commence from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until

transmit your question. The Chairman/ Board will endeavor to respond to all questions

• If you have any questions for the Chairman/ Board, you may use the query box to

28TH AGM" to engage in the proceedings of the 28th AGM.

commencement of the 28th AGM on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

ID (i.e. email address) and password at any time from 9.30 a.m. i.e. 1 hour before the

To participate in the 28th AGM, visit the TIIH Online website and log in with your user

in order for you to log into TIIH Online and participate in the 28th AGM)

(Note: Please allow sufficient time for approval as a new user of TIIH Online as

will be detailed therein. In the event your registration is not approved, you will also be

reject your registration for remote participation and the procedures to use the RPV

Depositors dated 15 June 2023, the system will send you an email to approve or

of your registration against

participation is received and will be verified.

send an email to notify you

• Review your registration and proceed to register.

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the

address) and password and select the corporate event: "(REGISTRATION) HEITECH

• To register for RPV, visit the TIIH Online website and login with your user ID (i.e. email

2023 until the day of 28th AGM, Thursday, 22 June 2023.

participate at the 28th AGM using the RPV. Registration is open from Tuesday, 18 April

to pre-register their attendance for the 28th AGM to ascertain their eligibility to

Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) are required

Shareholders who have appointed proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate in the 28th AGM must request his/her proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to register himself/herself/themselves for the RPV at Tricor's TIIH Online website at

The form of proxy and power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with Tricor not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll or no later than

The appointment of proxy(ies) may be submitted in hard copy form or electronically.

APPOINTMENT OF PROXY OR CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE OR ATTORNEY

If a shareholder is unable to participate in the 28th AGM, he/ she may also appoint the Chairman of the meeting as his/ her proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the form of proxy.

Only shareholders whose names appear on the Record of Depositors as of 15 June 2023 shall be entitled to attend the 28

In the event you encounter any issues logging in, connecting to the live streamed meeting or voting online on the day of the meeting, kindly call the Tricor Help Line at

The quality of your connection to the live broadcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection at your location and the device you use.

Should your registration for the RPV be approved, we will make available to you the rights to join the live streamed meeting and to vote remotely. Your login to TIIH Online on the day of meeting will indicate your presence at the virtual meeting.

Note to users of the RPV facilities:

Print the confirmation report of your submission for your record

Prepare the file for the appointment of proxies by inserting the required data.

with the Guidance Note set therein.

Proceed to download the file format for "Submission

• Agree to the Terms & Conditions and Declaration.

contact our Share Registrar if you need clarifications on the user registration.)

with the above steps before he/she can subscribe to this corporate holder electronic proxy submission. Please

(Note: The representative of a corporation or institutional shareholder must register as a user in accordance

• Proceed to activate your account with the temporary password given in the email and

email within one (1) to two (2)

Registration will be verified, and you will be notified by

• Complete the registration form and upload the required documents.

Under e-Services, the authorised or nominated representative of the corporation or

Using your computer, please access the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online .

• Print the form of proxy for your record.

• Indicate your voting instructions - FOR or AGAINST, otherwise your proxy(ies) will

• Appoint your proxy(ies) and insert the required details of your proxy(ies) or appoint the

to vote on your behalf.

• Insert your CDS account number and indicate the number of shares for your proxy(ies)

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.

After the release of the Notice of Meeting by the Company, log in with your username

• If you are already a user with TIIH Online, you are not required to register again.

Register as a user under the "e-Services". Please refer to the tutorial guide posted on

Using your computer, please access the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online .

The procedures to submit your form of proxy electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website are summarised below:

PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF FORM OF PROXY

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

POLL VOTING

The voting at the 28 th AGM will be conducted by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The Company has appointed Tricor as Poll Administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting (e-voting) and Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as the Scrutineers to verify the poll results. Shareholders or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) may proceed to vote on the resolutions at any time from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the meeting. Kindly refer to the Procedures of RPV for guidance on how to vote remotely from Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online Upon completion of the voting session for the 28 th AGM, the Scrutineers will verify the poll results followed by the Chairman's declaration on whether the resolutions are duly passed.

PRE-MEETING SUBMISSION OF QUESTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders may submit questions for the Board in advance of the 28 th AGM via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online The Board will endeavour to answer the questions received at the 28 th AGM.

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH PACK/ DOOR GIFT/ FOOD VOUCHER

There will be no distribution of breakfast or lunch packs, vouchers(s) or door gifts(s) to shareholders/ proxy(ies) who participate in the 28th AGM.

The Board would like to thank all its shareholders for their kind co-operation and understanding on this matter.

NO RECORDING OR PHOTOGRAPHY

Unauthorised recording and photography are strictly prohibited at the 28th AGM of the Company.

ENQUIRY

If you have any enquiries on the above, please contact our Share Registrar, Tricor or HeiTech Padu Berhad, during office hours on Mondays to Fridays from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (except on public holidays):

Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.