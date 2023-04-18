Advanced search
    HTPADU   MYL5028OO005

HEITECH PADU

(HTPADU)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-16
0.7250 MYR   +0.69%
HeiTech Padu : 28th AGM Administrative Guide

04/18/2023 | 01:13am EDT
ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

Date

: Thursday, 22 June 2023

Time

: 10.30 a.m.

Broadcast Venue

: TITAN 1, HeiTech Village 2, No 1, Jalan Astaka U8/81, Seksyen U8, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Online Meeting Platform

: TIIH Online website at https://tiih.onlineprovided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.

in Malaysia

MODE OF MEETING

  1. In line with the Government of Malaysia's directive and the revised Guidance Note and Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia on 7th April 2022, the 28th AGM of the Company will be conducted on a Fully Virtual basis through live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue using Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities provided by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor").
  2. The Broadcast Venue of the 28th AGM is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016, whereby the main venue of the meeting shall be in Malaysia and the Chairman of the Meeting shall be present at the main venue of the Meeting.
  3. Shareholders/proxy(ies) from the public WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 28th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the Meeting.

RPV FACILITIES

  1. Shareholder(s) are able to attend virtually, speak (in the form of real time submission of typed texts) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the 28th AGM using the RPV provided by Tricor via its TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the Procedures for RPV contained herein for more information.
  2. A shareholder who has appointed a proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate at the 28th AGM via the RPV must request his/her proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to register himself/herself for RPV at the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the Procedure for RPV contained herein for more information.

PROCEDURES FOR RPV

Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) who wish to participate in 28th AGM will need to follow the requirements and procedures as summarised below:-

Procedure

BEFORE THE AGM DAY

Action

  1. Sign-upas a user with TIIH Online
  • If you have not registered as a user of TIIH Online, please refer to the tutorial guide posted on Tricor's TIIH Online website for assistance to sign up. Registration as a user will be approved within one working day and you will be notified via email.
  • If you are already a registered user with TIIH Online, you do not need to register again. You will receive an e-mailfrom Tricor notifying that the remote participation for the 28th AGM is available for registration on TIIH Online.

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

Procedure

Action

BEFORE THE AGM DAY

(b)

Submit your registration for RPV

Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) are required

to pre-register their attendance for the 28th AGM to ascertain their eligibility to

participate at the 28th AGM using the RPV. Registration is open from Tuesday, 18 April

2023 until the day of 28th AGM, Thursday, 22 June 2023.

• To register for RPV, visit the TIIH Online website and login with your user ID (i.e. email

address) and password and select the corporate event: "(REGISTRATION) HEITECH

PADU BERHAD 28TH AGM"

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the

Declaration.

• Select "Register for Remote Participation and Voting".

• Review your registration and proceed to register.

• The system will

send an email to notify you

that

your

registration

for remote

participation is received and will be verified.

After verification

of your registration against

the

General

Meeting

Record of

Depositors dated 15 June 2023, the system will send you an email to approve or

reject your registration for remote participation and the procedures to use the RPV

will be detailed therein. In the event your registration is not approved, you will also be

notified via email.

(Note: Please allow sufficient time for approval as a new user of TIIH Online as

well as

the registration for RPV

in order for you to log into TIIH Online and participate in the 28th AGM)

ON THE AGM DAY

(a)

Login to TIIH Online

To participate in the 28th AGM, visit the TIIH Online website and log in with your user

ID (i.e. email address) and password at any time from 9.30 a.m. i.e. 1 hour before the

commencement of the 28th AGM on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

(b)

Participate through Live

Select the corporate event: "(LIVE STREAMING MEETING) HEITECH PADU BERHAD

Streaming

28TH AGM" to engage in the proceedings of the 28th AGM.

• If you have any questions for the Chairman/ Board, you may use the query box to

transmit your question. The Chairman/ Board will endeavor to respond to all questions

submitted during the 28th AGM

(c)

Online Remote Voting

The voting session will commence from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until

a time when the Chairman announces the end of the session.

• To submit your vote, on the TIIH Online website, select the corporate event: "(REMOTE

VOTING) HEITECH PADU BERHAD 28TH AGM" or if you are in the live stream meeting

page, you can select the "GO TO REMOTE VOTING PAGE" button, located below the

query box.

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the

Declaration.

• Select the CDS account that represents your shareholdings.

• Indicate your votes for the resolutions that are tabled for voting.

• Confirm and submit your votes.

(d)

End of remote participation

Upon the announcement by the Chairman on the closure of the 28th AGM, the live

streaming will end.

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

Note to users of the RPV facilities:

  1. Should your registration for the RPV be approved, we will make available to you the rights to join the live streamed meeting and to vote remotely. Your login to TIIH Online on the day of meeting will indicate your presence at the virtual meeting.
  2. The quality of your connection to the live broadcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection at your location and the device you use.
  3. In the event you encounter any issues logging in, connecting to the live streamed meeting or voting online on the day of the meeting, kindly call the Tricor Help Line at 011-40805616/011-40803168/011-40803169/011-40803170 or email to tiih.online@my.tricorglobal.comfor assistance.

ENTITLEMENT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE

  1. Only shareholders whose names appear on the Record of Depositors as of 15 June 2023 shall be entitled to attend the 28th AGM or appoint proxy(ies) to attend and/ or vote on his/ her behalf. A shareholder will not be allowed to participate at the meeting if his/ her proxy(ies) has/ have been registered to participate in the meeting.
  2. If a shareholder is unable to participate in the 28th AGM, he/ she may also appoint the Chairman of the meeting as his/ her proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the form of proxy.

APPOINTMENT OF PROXY OR CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE OR ATTORNEY

  1. The appointment of proxy(ies) may be submitted in hard copy form or electronically.
    1. In hard copy form
      The form of proxy must be deposited with Tricor's office at Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    2. Electronic Form
      The form of proxy can be electronically submitted via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Kindly refer to the Procedure for Electronic Submission of Form of Proxy.
  3. The form of proxy and power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with Tricor not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll or no later than Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
  4. Shareholders who have appointed proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate in the 28th AGM must request his/her proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to register himself/herself/themselves for the RPV at Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF FORM OF PROXY

The procedures to submit your form of proxy electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website are summarised below:

Procedure

Action

STEPS FOR INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDERS

(a)

Register as a User with

Using your computer, please access the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.

TIIH Online

Register as a user under the "e-Services". Please refer to the tutorial guide posted on

the homepage for assistance.

• If you are already a user with TIIH Online, you are not required to register again.

(b)

Proceed with submission of

After the release of the Notice of Meeting by the Company, log in with your username

Form of Proxy

(i.e. email address) and password.

• Select the corporate event: "Submission of Proxy Form".

Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.

• Insert your CDS account number and indicate the number of shares for your proxy(ies)

to vote on your behalf.

• Appoint your proxy(ies) and insert the required details of your proxy(ies) or appoint the

Chairman as your proxy.

• Indicate your voting instructions - FOR or AGAINST, otherwise your proxy(ies) will

decide your vote.

Review and confirm your proxy(ies) appointment.

• Print the form of proxy for your record.

STEPS FOR CORPORATION OR INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS

(a)

Register as a User with

Using your computer, please access the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.

TIIH Online

Under e-Services, the authorised or nominated representative of the corporation or

institutional shareholder selects "Create Account by Representative of Corporate

Holder".

• Complete the registration form and upload the required documents.

Registration will be verified, and you will be notified by

email within one (1) to two (2)

working days.

• Proceed to activate your account with the temporary password given in the email and

re-set your own password.

(Note: The representative of a corporation or institutional shareholder must register as a user in accordance

with the above steps before he/she can subscribe to this corporate holder electronic proxy submission. Please

contact our Share Registrar if you need clarifications on the user registration.)

(b)

Proceed with submission of form

Login to TIIH Online at https://tiih.online

of proxy

Select the corporate exercise name: "HEITECH PADU BERHAD 28TH AGM

"Submission of Proxy Form".

• Agree to the Terms & Conditions and Declaration.

Proceed to download the file format for "Submission

of Proxy Form" in accordance

with the Guidance Note set therein.

Prepare the file for the appointment of proxies by inserting the required data.

• Submit the proxy appointment file.

Print the confirmation report of your submission for your record

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")

POLL VOTING

  1. The voting at the 28th AGM will be conducted by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The Company has appointed Tricor as Poll Administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting (e-voting) and Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as the Scrutineers to verify the poll results.
  2. Shareholders or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) may proceed to vote on the resolutions at any time from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the meeting. Kindly refer to the Procedures of RPV for guidance on how to vote remotely from Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.
  3. Upon completion of the voting session for the 28th AGM, the Scrutineers will verify the poll results followed by the Chairman's declaration on whether the resolutions are duly passed.

PRE-MEETING SUBMISSION OF QUESTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  1. Shareholders may submit questions for the Board in advance of the 28th AGM via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.onlineby selecting "e-Services" to log in and submit questions no later than Tuesday, 20 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
  2. The Board will endeavour to answer the questions received at the 28th AGM.

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH PACK/ DOOR GIFT/ FOOD VOUCHER

There will be no distribution of breakfast or lunch packs, vouchers(s) or door gifts(s) to shareholders/ proxy(ies) who participate in the 28th AGM.

The Board would like to thank all its shareholders for their kind co-operation and understanding on this matter.

NO RECORDING OR PHOTOGRAPHY

Unauthorised recording and photography are strictly prohibited at the 28th AGM of the Company.

ENQUIRY

If you have any enquiries on the above, please contact our Share Registrar, Tricor or HeiTech Padu Berhad, during office hours on Mondays to Fridays from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (except on public holidays):

Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.

General Line

:

+603-2783 9299

Fax Number

:

+603-2783 9222

Email

:

is.enquiry@my.tricorglobal.com

HeiTech Padu Berhad

Company Secretary email

: cosec@heitech.com.my

Contact persons

: Cik Nur Syahirah Binti Aziz

+603-8601 3125

Cik Nur'Atiqah Binti Mohd Bakri

+603-8601 3129

Disclaimer

HeiTech Padu Bhd published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
