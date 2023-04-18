HeiTech Padu : 28th AGM Administrative Guide

FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("28TH AGM") OF HEITECH PADU BERHAD ("HEITECH" OR "THE COMPANY")
Date
: Thursday, 22 June 2023
Time
: 10.30 a.m.
Broadcast Venue
: TITAN 1, HeiTech Village 2, No 1, Jalan Astaka U8/81, Seksyen U8, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor
Online Meeting Platform
: TIIH Online website at https://tiih.onlineprovided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.
in Malaysia
MODE OF MEETING
In line with the Government of Malaysia's directive and the revised Guidance Note and Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia on 7th April 2022, the 28th AGM of the Company will be conducted on a Fully Virtual basis through live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue using Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities provided by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor").
The Broadcast Venue of the 28th AGM is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016, whereby the main venue of the meeting shall be in Malaysia and the Chairman of the Meeting shall be present at the main venue of the Meeting.
Shareholders/proxy(ies) from the public WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 28th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the Meeting.
RPV FACILITIES
Shareholder(s) are able to attend virtually, speak (in the form of real time submission of typed texts) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the 28th AGM using the RPV provided by Tricor via its TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the Procedures for RPV contained herein for more information.
A shareholder who has appointed a proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate at the 28th AGM via the RPV must request his/her proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to register himself/herself for RPV at the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the Procedure for RPV contained herein for more information.
PROCEDURES FOR RPV
Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) who wish to participate in 28th AGM will need to follow the requirements and procedures as summarised below:-
Procedure
BEFORE THE AGM DAY
Action
Sign-upas a user with TIIH Online
If youhave not registered as a user of TIIH Online, please refer to the tutorial guide posted on Tricor's TIIH Online website for assistance to sign up. Registration as a user will be approved within one working day and you will be notified via email.
If youare already a registered user with TIIH Online, you do not need to register again. You will receive an e-mailfrom Tricor notifying that the remote participation for the 28th AGM is available for registration on TIIH Online.
Procedure
Action
BEFORE THE AGM DAY
(b)
Submit your registration for RPV
•
Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) are required
to pre-register their attendance for the 28th AGM to ascertain their eligibility to
participate at the 28th AGM using the RPV. Registration is open from Tuesday, 18 April
2023 until the day of 28th AGM, Thursday, 22 June 2023.
• To register for RPV, visit the TIIH Online website and login with your user ID (i.e. email
address) and password and select the corporate event: "(REGISTRATION) HEITECH
PADU BERHAD 28TH AGM"
•
Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the
Declaration.
• Select "Register for Remote Participation and Voting".
• Review your registration and proceed to register.
• The system will
send an email to notify you
that
your
registration
for remote
participation is received and will be verified.
•
After verification
of your registration against
the
General
Meeting
Record of
Depositors dated 15 June 2023, the system will send you an email to approve or
reject your registration for remote participation and the procedures to use the RPV
will be detailed therein. In the event your registration is not approved, you will also be
notified via email.
(Note: Please allow sufficient time for approval as a new user of TIIH Online as
well as
the registration for RPV
in order for you to log into TIIH Online and participate in the 28th AGM)
ON THE AGM DAY
(a)
Login to TIIH Online
•
To participate in the 28th AGM, visit the TIIH Online website and log in with your user
ID (i.e. email address) and password at any time from 9.30 a.m. i.e. 1 hour before the
commencement of the 28th AGM on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
(b)
Participate through Live
•
Select the corporate event: "(LIVE STREAMING MEETING) HEITECH PADU BERHAD
Streaming
28THAGM" to engage in the proceedings of the 28th AGM.
• If you have any questions for the Chairman/ Board, you may use the query box to
transmit your question. The Chairman/ Board will endeavor to respond to all questions
submitted during the 28th AGM
(c)
Online Remote Voting
•
The voting session will commence from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until
a time when the Chairman announces the end of the session.
• To submit your vote, on the TIIH Online website, select the corporate event: "(REMOTE
VOTING) HEITECH PADU BERHAD 28THAGM" or if you are in the live stream meeting
page, you can select the "GO TO REMOTE VOTING PAGE" button, located below the
query box.
•
Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the
Declaration.
• Select the CDS account that represents your shareholdings.
• Indicate your votes for the resolutions that are tabled for voting.
• Confirm and submit your votes.
(d)
End of remote participation
Upon the announcement by the Chairman on the closure of the 28th AGM, the live
streaming will end.
Note to users of the RPV facilities:
Should your registration for the RPV be approved, we will make available to you the rights to join the live streamed meeting and to vote remotely. Your login to TIIH Online on the day of meeting will indicate your presence at the virtual meeting.
The quality of your connection to the live broadcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection at your location and the device you use.
In the event you encounter any issues logging in, connecting to the live streamed meeting or voting online on the day of the meeting, kindly call the Tricor Help Line at 011-40805616/011-40803168/011-40803169/011-40803170 or email to tiih.online@my.tricorglobal.comfor assistance.
ENTITLEMENT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE
Only shareholders whose names appear on the Record of Depositors as of 15 June 2023 shall be entitled to attend the 28th AGM or appoint proxy(ies) to attend and/ or vote on his/ her behalf. A shareholder will not be allowed to participate at the meeting if his/ her proxy(ies) has/ have been registered to participate in the meeting.
If a shareholder is unable to participate in the 28th AGM, he/ she may also appoint the Chairman of the meeting as his/ her proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the form of proxy.
APPOINTMENT OF PROXY OR CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE OR ATTORNEY
The appointment of proxy(ies) may be submitted in hard copy form or electronically.
In hard copy form
The form of proxy must be deposited with Tricor's office at Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Electronic Form
The form of proxy can be electronically submitted via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Kindly refer to the Procedure for Electronic Submission of Form of Proxy.
The form of proxy and power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with Tricor not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll or no later thanTuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
Shareholders who have appointed proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to participate in the 28th AGM must request his/her proxy(ies) or authorised representative(s) or attorney(s) to register himself/herself/themselves for the RPV at Tricor's TIIH Online website athttps://tiih.online.
PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF FORM OF PROXY
The procedures to submit your form of proxy electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website are summarised below:
Select the corporate exercise name: "HEITECH PADU BERHAD 28THAGM
"Submission of Proxy Form".
• Agree to the Terms & Conditions and Declaration.
•
Proceed to download the file format for "Submission
of Proxy Form" in accordance
with the Guidance Note set therein.
•
Prepare the file for the appointment of proxies by inserting the required data.
• Submit the proxy appointment file.
•
Print the confirmation report of your submission for your record
POLL VOTING
The voting at the 28th AGM will be conducted by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The Company has appointed Tricor as Poll Administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting (e-voting) and Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as the Scrutineers to verify the poll results.
Shareholders or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) may proceed to vote on the resolutions at any time from10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 June 2023 until the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the meeting. Kindly refer to the Procedures of RPV for guidance on how to vote remotely from Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.
Upon completion of the voting session for the 28th AGM, the Scrutineers will verify the poll results followed by the Chairman's declaration on whether the resolutions are duly passed.
PRE-MEETING SUBMISSION OF QUESTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders may submit questions for the Board in advance of the 28th AGM via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.onlineby selecting "e-Services" to log in and submit questions no later than Tuesday, 20 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
The Board will endeavour to answer the questions received at the 28th AGM.
BREAKFAST/ LUNCH PACK/ DOOR GIFT/ FOOD VOUCHER
There will be no distribution of breakfast or lunch packs, vouchers(s) or door gifts(s) to shareholders/ proxy(ies) who participate in the 28th AGM.
The Board would like to thank all its shareholders for their kind co-operation and understanding on this matter.
NO RECORDING OR PHOTOGRAPHY
Unauthorised recording and photography are strictly prohibited at the 28th AGM of the Company.
ENQUIRY
If you have any enquiries on the above, please contact our Share Registrar, Tricor or HeiTech Padu Berhad, during office hours on Mondays to Fridays from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (except on public holidays):
Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.