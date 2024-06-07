HeiTech Padu Berhad
[Registration No: 199401024950 (310628-D)] (Incorporated in Malaysia)
FORM OF PROXY
No. of Shares Held
CDS Account No.
I/We
(NRIC No.:
)
of
being a member of HeiTech Padu Berhad hereby appoint
(NRIC No.:
)
of
or failing him/her
(NRIC No.:
)
of
or failing him/her , *Chairman of Meeting* as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Twenty-Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held virtual basis through online via our Share Registrar's website at https://tiih.online/ in Malaysia on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 10.30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof.
My/our proxy is to vote as indicated below.
No.
Resolution
For
Against
1
To approve the payment of Directors' Fees up to an amount of RM385,000 for the period from 26 June
2024 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
2
To approve the payment of Directors' benefits for the period from 26 June 2024 until the next Annual
General Meeting of the Company.
3
To re-elect of Encik Razalee Bin Amin who retires in accordance with Clause 82 of the Company's
Constitution.
4
To re-elect of Mr. Chong Seep Hon who retires in accordance with Clause 82 of the Company's
Constitution.
5
To re-elect of Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim who retires in accordance with Clause 82 of the
Company's Constitution.
6
To re-elect of Puan Salmi Nadia Binti Mohd Hilmey who retires in accordance with Clause 85 of the
Company's Constitution.
7
To re-elect of Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Bin Abdullah who retires in accordance with Clause 85 of the
Company's Constitution.
8
To re-elect of Mr. Sandraruben A/L Neelamagham who retires in accordance with Clause 85 of the
Company's Constitution.
9
Re-appointment of Messrs. Al Jafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT (Salihin) as Auditors for the ensuing year and
to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.
10
Proposed authority for Directors to issue and allot shares in the Company pursuant to Section 75 and 76
of the Companies Act, 2016.
11
Retention of Encik Sulaiman Hew Bin Abdullah as Independent Non-Executive Director.
12
Retention of Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim as Independent Non-Executive Director.
Please indicate with an "X" in the space provided, how you wish your vote to be cast. If you do not do so, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his discretion.
Dated this
day of
2024
Signature/Common Seal of Appointor
For the appointment of two (2) proxies, the number of shares and percentages of shareholding to be represented by each proxy:
Name
No. of Shares
% of shareholding
Proxy 1
Proxy 2
Total
100%
Notes:
- Please refer to the Administrative Guide for the procedures to register, participate and vote at the virtual meeting. The Broadcast Venue is strictly to comply with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairperson of the meeting to be physically present at the main venue of the meeting. Shareholders WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 29th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting. Therefore, shareholders are strongly advised to participate and vote remotely at the 29th AGM through live streaming and online remote voting via the Remote Participation and Voting facilities ("RPV") provided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") via its TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please follow the Procedures for RPV in theAdministrative Guidelines and take note of Notes (2) to (12) below in order to participate remotely via RPV.
- For the purpose of determining who shall be entitled to participate in this AGM via RPV, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd. to make available to the Company, the Record of Depositors as at 18 June 2024. Only a member whose name appears on this Record of Depositors shall be entitled to participate in this AGM.
- A member who is entitled to participate in this AGM via RPV is entitled to appoint a proxy or attorney or in the case of a corporation, to appoint a duly authorised representative to participate in his/ her place. A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company.
- A member of the Company who is entitled to attend and vote at a general meeting of the Company may appoint not more than two (2) proxies to participate instead of the member at the AGM via RPV. Where there are two (2) proxies, the number of shares to be represented by each proxy must be stated.
- Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined in the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 ("Central Depositories Act"), it may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each securities account it holds in ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities
account.
6. Where the appointment is executed by a corporation, it must be either under its Common Seal or the hand of its officer or attorney duly authorized.
7. A member who has appointed a proxy or attorney or authorised representative to attend, participate, speak and vote at this AGM via RPV must request his/ her proxy to register himself/herself for RPV at TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please follow the procedures for RPV in the Administrative Guidelines.
Please fold here to seal
STAMP
SHARE REGISTRAR
TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN BHD
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite,
Avenue 3, Bangsar South,
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi,
59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Please fold here to seal
8. The appointment of proxy may be made in hard copy form in the following manner and must be received by the Company not less than forty-eight (48)
hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned general meeting at which the person named in the appointment proposes to vote:
- Hard copy form
The proxy form must be deposited with the Share Registrar of the Company at Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd., Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Electronic form
The form of proxy can be electronically submitted via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Kindly refer to the Procedure for Electronic Submission of Form of Proxy.
- Please ensure ALL the particulars as required in the proxy form are completed, signed and dated accordingly.
- Last date and time for lodging the proxy form is Sunday, 23 June 2024 at 10.30 a.m.
- Any authority pursuant to which such an appointment is made by a power of attorney must be deposited with the Share Registrar of the Company at Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd., Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned general meeting at which the person named in the appointment proposes to vote. A copy of the power of attorney may be accepted provided that it is certified notarially and/or in accordance with the applicable legal requirements in the relevant jurisdiction in which it is executed.
- Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A(1) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, all the Resolutions set out in this Notice will be put to the vote by way of a poll. Independent Scrutineers will be appointed to conduct the polling process and to verify the results of the poll.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HeiTech Padu Bhd published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 04:01:03 UTC.