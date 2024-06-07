SECTION 2: INVESTMENT CASE

CORPORATE PROFILE

WHO IS HEITECH PADU BERHAD

HeiTech Padu Berhad ("HeiTech") a front runner in Malaysia's information technology sector, stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence. With a comprehensive suite of services encompassing system integration, customised application development, managed infrastructure solutions, niche and digital solutions, we cater to diverse industries, driving digital transformation and fostering technological advancement across multiple sectors.

As a prominent global player in the realm of ICT systems and technology services, our influence extends far and wide, enriching the lives of Malaysians and individuals worldwide. Through our commitment to embracing the latest technologies, we have spearheaded transformative initiatives that reshape our customers' business operations, through comprehensive digitisation and digitalisation strategies.

Our strong focus to innovation, coupled with strategic collaboration with stakeholders, has led to the successful execution of numerous large-scale IT endeavours which includes the development of the Malaysian Electronic Government (e-government) initiatives, as a testament to our expertise.

We humanise IT systems by prioritising user experience and incorporating user-centric design principles into our products and solutions. Aligned with our vision, we aspire to be more than just a technology provider; we aim to be the trusted technology partner to enable our customers' vision. Through our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of those we serve, we gain loyalty built on trust, reliability, and mutual success.

Legend

System Integration &

Application Development

Products &

Solutions

Managed

Infrastructure