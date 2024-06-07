ANNUAL
REPORT
1
INSIDE THIS REPORT
SECTION 1: WHAT YOU'LL FIND IN THIS REPORT
Basis Of This Report
1
SECTION 2: INVESTMENT CASE
Facts At A Glance
2
Corporate Profile
4
Highlights and Achievements
14
SECTION 3: LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS
From The Chairman's Desk
20
A Message From The Founder / Executive Deputy Chairman
21
Management Discussion & Analysis
22
SECTION 4: HOW WE CREATE VALUE
Business Strengths
28
How We Assess Materiality
30
The Risks We Consider
32
Our Strategic Progress
34
Our Value Creation Model
36
SECTION 5: SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT
Sustainability At HeiTech Padu Berhad
38
Measuring Our Economic Matters
• Supply Chain Management
45
• Anti-Corruption
46
• Data Privacy And Security
47
Doing Our Part For The Environment
• Energy Management
48
• Water
49
Progressing Society
• Community And Stakeholder Engagement
50
• Diversity
54
• Health And Safety
55
• Labour Practices And Standards
56
Moving Forward
58
Independent Assurance Opinion Statement
59
SECTION 6: COMMITMENT TO STRONG GOVERNANCE
Profile Of Directors
62
Profile Of Company Secretaries
73
Profile Of Executive Council Committee
74
Corporate Governance Overview Statement
77
Audit Committee Report
87
Statement On Risk Management And Internal Control
91
SECTION 7: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Directors' Report
100
Statement By Directors
106
Statutory Declaration
106
Independent Auditors' Report
107
Statements Of Comprehensive Income
113
Statements Of Financial Position
115
Statements Of Changes In Equity
117
Statements Of Cash Flows
119
Notes To The Financial Statements
122
SECTION 8: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Corporate Information
198
Group Structure
199
List Of Properties
200
Analysis Of Shareholdings
201
Notice Of Annual General Meeting
204
Administrative Guide
209
• Form Of Proxy
You can find this Annual Report and additional information about HeiTech Padu Berhad on our corporate website.
HeiTech Padu Berhad | Annual Report 2023
SECTION 1: WHAT YOU'LL FIND IN THIS REPORT
BASIS OF THIS REPORT
INTRODUCTION TO THE HEITECH ANNUAL REPORT
Our Integrated Reporting constantly evolves to align with HeiTech Group's core values and strategic direction. It also provides a comprehensive overview of our financial, non-financial and material performance.
As we embark on our fifth year of Integrated Reporting, our main objective remains to offer a holistic perspective of the Group that reflects upon our commitment to serving our customers. Our report highlights our goals, hurdles and achievement in which all are viewed through the lens of our material issues.
SCOPE
This report provides information on the financial performance for the period of 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023, as well as updates on business activities, governance and related matters for the period of 1st January 2023 to 31st March 2023.
REPORTING PRINCIPLESHeiTech adheres to the governance and reporting standards as outlined in the Bursa Malaysia Main Market Listing Requirements and aligns our reporting with the International Integrated Reporting Council's Framework developed by the Value Reporting Foundation. We also sought guidance from other relevant standards and regulations such as the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021, Companies Act 2016, Bursa Malaysia's Management Discussion and Analysis, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Guidelines. Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with both International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS).
ASSURANCE AND APPROVAL
HeiTech's external auditor, Messrs. AlJafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT, has provided assurance on the consolidated Annual Financial Statements and expressed an unmodified audit opinion.
FEEDBACK
We at HeiTech always look for ways to improve our reporting disclosures to keep our stakeholders better informed on our value creation journey. We welcome all questions or suggestions.
+603-8026 8888
+603-8024 7997
corpcomm@heitech.com.my
1
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Alor Setar
Kota Bharu
5 6
4
Butterworth
3
Ipoh
Data Centre
2
HeiTech Village 2,
1
Shah Alam
11
10
Etiqa Twins
Seremban
9
7
Kuantan
Headquarter
Menara
Melaka
8
HeiTech Village,
Subang Jaya
Johor Bahru
Paid-up Capital
RM117.8
million
Revenue of
RM277.8
million
Total Assets of
RM433.0
million
2 HeiTech Padu Berhad | Annual Report 2023
SECTION 2: INVESTMENT CASE
16
NATIONWIDE
SERVICE
CENTRES
Kota Kinabalu
INCORPORATED ON
5thAugust 1994
15
LISTED ON BURSA MALAYSIA
SECURITIES BERHAD (MAIN MARKET) ON
20thNovember 2000
16 14
Sibu
13
Tawau
Miri
12
Kuching
EBIITDA of
RM28.2
million
957
Staff Strength
192
Certified IT
Professionals
3
CORPORATE PROFILE
WHO
WE ARE
HeiTech Padu Berhad is Malaysia's homegrown market leader in the ICT industry providing innovative solutions spanning from system integration, managed infrastructure services to niche and digital solutions across all market segments.
VISION
We aim to be
- the trusted technology partner to enable customers' vision "
MISSION
We fulfil this ambition by
" touching lives with " innovative solutions
CORE VALUES
PASSION FOR
INTEGRITY
EXCELLENCE
DYNAMISM
PEOPLE CENTRIC
•
Accountability
•
Service Beyond
•
Stay Ahead
•
Customer Centric
•
Trustworthy
Expectation
•
Professionalism
•
Developing Talent
•
Fairness
•
Role Model
•
Versatility
•
Respect
•
Responsiveness
4 HeiTech Padu Berhad | Annual Report 2023
SECTION 2: INVESTMENT CASE
CORPORATE PROFILE
WHO IS HEITECH PADU BERHAD
HeiTech Padu Berhad ("HeiTech") a front runner in Malaysia's information technology sector, stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence. With a comprehensive suite of services encompassing system integration, customised application development, managed infrastructure solutions, niche and digital solutions, we cater to diverse industries, driving digital transformation and fostering technological advancement across multiple sectors.
As a prominent global player in the realm of ICT systems and technology services, our influence extends far and wide, enriching the lives of Malaysians and individuals worldwide. Through our commitment to embracing the latest technologies, we have spearheaded transformative initiatives that reshape our customers' business operations, through comprehensive digitisation and digitalisation strategies.
Our strong focus to innovation, coupled with strategic collaboration with stakeholders, has led to the successful execution of numerous large-scale IT endeavours which includes the development of the Malaysian Electronic Government (e-government) initiatives, as a testament to our expertise.
We humanise IT systems by prioritising user experience and incorporating user-centric design principles into our products and solutions. Aligned with our vision, we aspire to be more than just a technology provider; we aim to be the trusted technology partner to enable our customers' vision. Through our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of those we serve, we gain loyalty built on trust, reliability, and mutual success.
Legend
System Integration &
Application Development
Products &
Solutions
Managed
Infrastructure
5
CORPORATE PROFILE
SYSTEM INTEGRATION AND APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT
System Integration is HeiTech's core business where we provide customised application development and maintenance services to serve the specific needs of customers from different industries.
As a comprehensive end-to-end solutions provider, our commitment extends beyond product delivery. We offer a holistic approach encompassing complete project implementation services, ranging from project management and systems management to seamless deployment, comprehensive user training, and ongoing post-implementation support services. Our system integration & application development capabilities, adhere to industry standards such as CMMI and TMMI to ensure efficiency, quality, and reliability in all our deliverables. These core capabilities spanning over the last 30 years, has propelled us forward, driving innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions.
Providing end-to-end solutions covering the entire life cycle of system.
END-TO-END SOLUTIONS
Project
Post Implementation
User
Deployment
System Integration
Management
& Application
Support Services
Training
Services
Services
Development Services
•
Project Planning,
•
Post
•
End-user
•
Site/Infrastructure
•
Requirement
Execution,
Implementation
Training
Readiness
Development
Monitoring &
Review
Control
•
Application
•
Technical
•
Hardware/
•
System
Training
Software
Analysis and
•
Project
System Support
Installation,
Design
Management
& Maintenance
•
Management
Testing and
Office
•
Hardware/
Training
Commissioning
•
System
Development
•
Change
Software
•
System
Management
System Support
Deployment
•
System Testing
Services
& Maintenance
to Production
(Functional,
•
Helpdesk
Environment
Performance &
Security)
Services
•
Business
Process Re-
engineering
6 HeiTech Padu Berhad | Annual Report 2023
SECTION 2: INVESTMENT CASE
CORPORATE PROFILE
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
HeiTech has developed multiple products and services that we had successfully marketed to cater for customers' needs across various industries.
1 2 3 4 5 6 SMART SOLUTIONS
Smart Parking Solution ("Park Smart Plus - PS+")
Park Smart Plus - PS+ is a seamless application for parking payment which upgrades the conventional way of parking using coupon. The smart parking application uses an IoT-based system that sends data on the availability of parking places via mobile device. Using state of-the-art technology and fuelled by data, HeiTech's Smart Parking Solutions named Park Smart Plus aims to provide peace of mind by improving the quality of life of the rakyat.
PS+ is now being implemented in Majlis Bandaraya Seberang Prai ("MBSP"), Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang ("MBPP") and Majlis Perbandaran Kulim ("MPKK").
Our Park Smart Plus Solution offerings include:
- Smart parking spot sensor
- Real time parking tracking
- Online platform with data analytics dashboard
- Reload eWallet, parking reservation, history tracking
- Public mobile application
- Park n Pay, purchase monthly passes, pay compound & eWallet
- Enforcement application issue compound, targeted enforcement & ANPR
- eCoupon agent application
- Park n Pay
- API integration to 3rd party custom platforms and mobile applications
Mobile Application Payment Solutions ("Kolleq")
Kolleq is a revenue collection ecosystem that helps to improve collection and resilience against credit losses. Kolleq is designed to help organisations to migrate into digital first collection thus modernising the way collections process is being done and debt is being managed.
Kolleq ecosystem comes with customisations, real time payment updates, marketing support, rewards and notifications. It puts the sustainability in the revenue collection strategy and it also comes with attractive commercial offerings.
Kolleq is now being used in Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson ("MPPD"), Majlis Bandaraya Seberang Prai ("MBSP") and Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan ("MBK").
School Management Systems ("Proschool")
Proschool is a full-fledged school management systems that comprises of students and teachers management, learning management system (LMS), payment facilities, absentees management, online examinations and results as well as parents management. It is equipped with mobile application for online learning and homework management. Proschools is currently marketed only in Indonesia.
Mobile Application for teachers and students ("GuruPro")
GuruPro is a mobile application that helps teachers and students to interact with each other and manage the day to day operations such as online learning, homework management, online examinations, private or group lessons and subject materials. GuruPro is currently marketed only in Indonesia.
- Gated and enclosed parking solution
7
CORPORATE PROFILE
Electronic Licensing ("eLis")
eLis is electronic license issuance system where it helps organisations to manage the licenses issuance more effectively.
The features of the system includes:
- Manage licenses applications
- Payment of licenses
- Inspection management
- Secure digital certificates
- Manages enforcement
- Automatic reminders
Online Dashboard System ("ezBill")
ezBill is a dashboard system to assist local council's operational activity in disseminating notice assessments, notification and distribution. EzBill helps to induce prompt payments from customers, track document trails, compile and analyse data through heat maps and deliver secured documents to thousands of people via email or short messaging service, with just a single click.
1 2 3 4 5 6 ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS
Cooperative System ("Sistem Manajemen Informasi Koperasi
- SMIK")
SMIK is a core cooperative application system for the cooperatives. This platform provides seamless cross transaction service within multiple cooperatives and also with external parties. The SMIK apps is ready to be used and available for download in Google Play. SMIK offers a variety of features such as savings, financing, endowment, charity, merchant, and credit top-up. These features are also offered on a customised basis to cater the needs of members of cooperatives. SMIK is currently being implemented in Indonesia.
Payment Gateway Solutions ("t-Pay")
t-Pay is a secured and reliable online payment solution that ensure payment acceptance from any channels; credit/debit card, on-line banking and e-wallet. One notable strength of t-Pay is it allows no code integration, hence Zero IT knowledge is required for businesses to start using t-Pay.t-Pay comes with a built-incheck-out flow so customers can skip the hassle of creating websites to share products and services catalogue. It also provides sharable link so that customers can click, browse and make payment for purchase.
e-KYC Solutions ("t-Verify")
t-Verify is the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) application and is combination of t-VerifyID and t-VerifyFace.T-VerifyID digitally verify real customer identity anytime, anywhere in 30 seconds. During online onboarding process, t-VerifyID creates trusted user identity that allow user to identify himself/herself using a government issued ID such as MyKad. t-VerifyFace enable liveness to be added to e-KYC application to protect against stolen ID. This feature enables biometric technology to be used in the application to enhance security. Face matching algorithm is then used to confirm the owner of the ID is present at the time of the digital identity verification process.
Mobile Application for Islamic transactions ("Falah")
Falah is a mobile application to help Islamic organisation to digitalise its operations, management of sadaqah and others such as khairat kematian, wasiat and hibah.
The application is equipped with learning management system for authorised religious speakers to promote knowledge and engage with students digitally and in a personalise manner. Donations are process in real time and the spreading of Islam has never been so personalise through Falah.
8 HeiTech Padu Berhad | Annual Report 2023
