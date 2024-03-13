THIS STATEMENT/CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in doubt as to the course of action to take, you should consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, bank manager or other professional adviser immediately.

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") has not perused this Statement/Circular prior to its issuance as it is prescribed as an exempt circular pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities.

Bursa Securities takes no responsibility for the contents of this Statement/Circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Statement/Circular.

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

[Registration No: 199401024950 (310628-D)]

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

PROPOSED WAIVER OF THE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS UNDER SECTION 85 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 AND CLAUSE 52 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION ("PROPOSED WAIVER")

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of HeiTech Padu Berhad ("HeiTech" or "Company") will be held as a fully virtual meeting via live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue stated below. This Circular is despatched together with the Notice of EGM and Form of Proxy are enclosed in this Circular.

Date and time : Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 10.30 a.m. Broadcast Venue : TITAN 1, HeiTech Village 2, No 1, Jalan Astaka U8/81, Seksyen U8, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

The members will not be allowed to attend the EGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of meeting.

The Form of Proxy for the EGM should be completed and deposited at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd., at Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur or alternatively, the Customer Services Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur. As the voting at the EGM will be conducted on a poll, the Form of Proxy must be lodged on or before the following date and time:

Last date and time for deposit of Form of Proxy : Sunday, 24 March 2024 at 10.30 a.m.

The proxy appointment may also be lodged electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.onlineno later than Sunday, 24 March 2024 at 10.30 a.m. For further information on electronic lodgement of Form of Proxy, please refer to Administrative Notes on EGM.

This Circular is dated 12 March 2024