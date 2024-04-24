NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting ("29th AGM") of HeiTech Padu Berhad ("the Company") will be held as a fully virtual meeting via live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue at TITAN 1, HeiTech Village 2, No 1, Jalan Astaka U8/81, Seksyen U8, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor ("Broadcast Venue") on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:-
Ordinary Business
1.
To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Reports of
Please refer to the
Directors and the Auditors thereon.
Explanatory Note 1
2.
To approve the payment of Directors' Fees up to an amount of RM385,000 for the period from 26 June 2024 until the next Annual
Resolution 1
General Meeting of the Company.
3.
To approve the payment of Directors' benefits for the period from 26 June 2024 until the next Annual General Meeting of the
Resolution 2
Company.
4.
To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation in accordance with Clause 82 of the
Company's Constitution: -
Resolution 3
(i)
Encik Razalee Bin Amin;
(ii) Mr. Chong Seep Hon; and
Resolution 4
(iii) Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim.
Resolution 5
5.
To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring in accordance with Clause 85 of the Company's
Constitution:-
Resolution 6
(i)
Puan Salmi Nadia Binti Mohd Hilmey;
(ii)
Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Bin Abdullah; and
Resolution 7
(iii)
Mr. Sandraruben A/L Neelamagham.
Resolution 8
6.
To re-appoint Messrs. Al Jafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT (Salihin) as Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors to
Resolution 9
fix their remuneration.
Special Business:
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolutions with or without modifications:-
7.
Ordinary Resolution
Resolution 10
Authority to Allot and Issue Shares pursuant to Section 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016
"THAT pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016, the Constitution of the Company, the Main Market Listing
Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and subject to the
approvals of the relevant governmental/ regulatory
authorities, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to issue shares of the Company at any time until the conclusion of the
next Annual General Meeting and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute
discretion, deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed 10% of the total issued capital of
the Company for the time being THAT the Directors be and also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation
for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad AND THAT such authority shall continue in force until
the
conclusion of the next AGM of the Company."
THAT the existing shareholders of the Company hereby waive their pre-emptive rights to be offered new shares ranking equally
to the existing issued shares in the Company pursuant to Section 85 of the Act read together with Clause 52 of the Constitution of
the Company arising from any issuance of new shares of the Company pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Act.
AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to implement, finalise, complete and take all necessary
steps and to do all acts (including execute such documents as may be required), deeds and things in relation to the mandate"
8.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Resolution 11
Retention of Encik Sulaiman Hew Bin Abdullah as Independent Non-Executive Director
"THAT approval be and is hereby given to Encik Sulaiman Hew Bin Abdullah, who has served as an Independent Non-Executive
Director of the Company for a cumulative term of more than nine (9) years to continue to act as an Independent Non-Executive
Director of the Company in accordance with the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance."
9.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Resolution 12
Retention of Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim as Independent Non-Executive Director
"THAT approval be and is hereby given to Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim, who has served as an Independent Non-
Executive Director of the Company for a cumulative term of more than nine
(9) years to continue to act as an Independent Non-
Executive Director of the Company in accordance with the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance."
10. To transact any other business of which due notice shall have been given in accordance with the Act.
By Order of the Board
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
ZAINAL AMIR BIN AHMAD (LS0010080)
AMIR ZAHINI BIN SAHRIM (MAICSA 7034464)
Company Secretaries
Selangor
24 April 2024
Notes:
current Board size. This resolution is to
facilitate the payment of Directors' fees
1.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
immediately after this AGM until the next AGM to be held in 2025. In the event that
An online meeting platform used to conduct the meeting can be recognised as
the proposed amount is insufficient due to enlarged Board size, approval will be
the meeting venue as required under Section 327 (2) of the Companies Act, 2016
sought at the next AGM for the shortfall.
provided that the online platform is located in Malaysia.provided that the online
3. Benefits payable from 26 June 2024 until the conclusion of the next AGM of the
platform is located in Malaysia.
Company
Shareholders are to attend, speak (including posting questions to the Board via real-
The amount of Directors' benefits payable to Non-Executive Directors comprise
time submission of typed texts) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely
at the
meeting allowances from this AGM until the
conclusion of the next AGM of the
29th AGM via the Remote Participation and Voting facilities ("RPV") provided by
Company pursuant to the Act which shareholders' approval will be sought at this
Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") via its TIIH
Online
29th AGM in accordance with Section 230(1) of the Act.
website athttps://tiih.online. Please follow the Procedures for RPV
in the
The Directors' benefits payable to the Non-Executive Directors until the next Annual
Administrative Guidelineand take note of Notes (2) to (12) below in order to
General Meeting of the Company are calculated based on the current composition
participate remotely via RPV.
of the Board and Board Committees and the number of meetings scheduled for the
2.
For the purpose of determining who shall be entitled to participate in this AGM via
Board and Board Committees.
RPV, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd. to
Resolution 2 on the payment of Directors' benefits for the period from 26 June 2024
make available to the Company, the Record of Depositors as at 18 June 2024. Only
until the next Annual General Meeting of
the Company, sets out in the manner
a member whose name appears on this Record of Depositors shall be entitled to
below:-
participate in this AGM via RPV.
3.
A member who is entitled to participate in this AGM via RPV is entitled to appoint
Special Allowances
Chairman
Member
a proxy or attorney or in the case of a corporation, to appoint a duly authorised
Chairman Monthly Allowance
RM3,000
-
representative to participate in his/her place. A proxy may but need not be a member
of the Company.
Meeting Allowances (Per Meeting)
Chairman
Member
4.
A member of the Company who is entitled to attend and vote at a general meeting of
Board of Directors Meeting
RM2,500
RM2,000
the Company may appoint not more than two (2) proxies to participate instead of the
Audit Committee Meeting
RM2,500
RM2,000
member at the AGM via RPV. Where there are two (2) proxies, the number of shares
Risk Management Committee Meeting
RM2,500
RM2,000
to be represented by each proxy must be stated.
Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meeting
RM2,500
RM2,000
5.
Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined in the
Integrity & Whistleblowing Board Committee Meeting
RM2,500
RM2,000
Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 ("Central Depositories Act"), it
4. Authority to Allot and Issue Shares Pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies
may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each securities account it
holds in ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities
Act, 2016
account.
The proposed Ordinary Resolution 10, if approved, will authorise the Directors to
6.
Where the appointment is executed by a corporation, it must be either under its
issue shares (other than bonus or rights issue)
in the Company up to an aggregate
Common Seal or the hand of its officer or attorney duly authorized.
amount of not exceeding 10% of the issued capital of the Company without
7.
A member who has appointed a proxy or attorney or authorised representative to
convening a general meeting. The approval is sought to avoid any delay and costs
attend, participate, speak and vote at this AGM via RPV must request his/her proxy
involved in convening a general meeting for such issu ance of shares. The authority
to register himself/herself for RPV at TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.
Please
will expire at the next AGM of the Company.
follow the procedures for RPV in the Administrative Guideline.
As at the date of Notice, no shares were issued pursuant to the mandate granted
8.
The appointment of proxy may be made in hard copy form in the following manner
to the Directors at the last AGM held on 22
June 2023 which will lapse at the
and must be received by the Company not less than forty-eight (48) hours before
conclusion of the 29th AGM.
the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned general meeting at which the
The purpose of the renewal of general mandate is for possible fund-raising exercise
person named in the appointment proposes to vote:
including but not limited to further place ment of shares for purpose of funding
a)
Hard copy form
current and/or future investment projects, working capital and/or acquisitions and/
In the case of an appointment made in hard copy form, the proxy form must be
or as consideration for acquisitions.
deposited with the Share Registrar of the Company at Tricor Investor & Issuing
By approving the allotment and issue of the Company's shares pursuant to the
House Services Sdn. Bhd., Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business
Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur,
Mandate which will rank equally with the existing issued shares in the Company,
Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground
the shareholders of the Company are deemed to have waived their pre-emptive
Floor, Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200
rights pursuant to Section 85 of the Act and Clause 52 of the Constitution of the
b)
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Company to be first offered the Company's Shares which will result in a dilution to
Electronic form
their shareholdings percentage in the Company.
The form of proxy can be electronically submitted via Tricors's TIIH Online
The Board, having considered the current and prospective financial position, needs
website at https://tiih.online. Kindly refer to the Procedure for Electronic
and capacity of the Group, is of the opinion
that the mandate is in the best interests
Submission of Form of Proxy.
of the Company and its shareholders.
9.
Please ensure ALL the particulars as required in the proxy form are completed,
5. Resolutions 11 and 12 - Retention of Independent Non-Executive Directors
signed and dated accordingly.
i. Encik Sulaiman Hew Bin Abdullah
10.
Last date and time for lodging the proxy form is Sunday, 23 June 2024 at 10.30 a.m.
The Nomination Committee of Company has assessed the independence
11.
Any authority pursuant to which such an appointment is made by a power of attorney
of Encik Sulaiman Hew Bin Abdullah who has
served for a cumulative term
of more than
nine
(9) years and is
satisfied that
he will continue to bring
must be deposited with the Share Registrar of the Company at Tricor Investor &
independent views
to the Board. He has a good understanding of the business
Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd., Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business
of the Company and his knowledge and experience would continue to provide
Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur,
invaluable contribution to the Board.
Malaysia or alternatively, the Customer Service Centre at Unit G-3, Ground Floor,
The Board upon the recommendation from the Nomination Committee of the
Vertical Podium, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala
Company recommends him to continue to
act as Independent Non-Executive
Lumpur, Malaysia not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for
holding the AGM or adjourned general meeting at which the person named in the
Director of the Company subject to the approval from the shareholders of
appointment proposes to vote. A copy of the power of attorney may be accepted
the Company
through a two-tier voting process pursuant to Practice 5.3 of
provided that it is certified notarially and/or in accordance with the applicable legal
Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021.
requirements in the relevant jurisdiction in which it is executed.
ii. Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim
has
assessed the
independence
12.
Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A(1) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa
The Nomination Committee of Company
of Puan Wan Ainol Zilan Binti Abdul Rahim who
has served for a cumulative
Malaysia Securities Berhad, all the Resolutions set out in this Notice will be put to
term of more than nine (9) years and is satisfied that she will continue to bring
the vote by way of a poll. Independent Scrutineers will be appointed to conduct the
independent views to the Board. She has a good understanding of the business
polling process and to verify the results of the poll.
of the Company and her knowledge and experience
would continue to provide
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA
invaluable contribution to the Board.
1.
This Agenda item is meant for discussion only, as the provision of Section 340(1)
The Board upon the recommendation from the Nomination Committee of the
(a) of the Act does not require a formal ap proval of the shareholders for the Audited
Company recommends her to continue to
act as Independent Non-Executive
Financial Statements and Reports financial year end 31 December 2023. Hence,
Director of the Company subject to the approval from the shareholders of
this Agenda is not put forward for voting.
the Company
through a two-tier voting process pursuant to Practice 5.3 of
2.
The estimated Directors' fees in Ordinary Resolution 1 are calculated based on the
Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HeiTech Padu Bhd published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 00:29:01 UTC.