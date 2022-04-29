HeiTech Padu Berhad : Annual Report 2021

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

199401024950 (310628-D)

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

SECTION 1 WHAT YOU'LL FIND IN THIS REPORT SECTION 6 COMMITMENT TO STRONG GOVERNANCE Our Integrated Reporting Journey 02

Profile Of Directors 54

Profile Of Company Secretaries 64

Profile Of Executive Council Committee 65

SECTION 2 OUR INVESTMENT CASE

Corporate Profile 03

Highlights And Achievements 08

Disclosure To Bursa Malaysia 11

SECTION 3 OUR LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS

From The Chairman's Desk 12

Letter From President/Executive Deputy Chairman 14

Management Discussion & Analysis 16

SECTION 4 HOW WE CREATE VALUE

Business Strengths 24

How We Assess Materiality 26

The Risks We Consider 28

Our Strategic Progress 30

Our Value Creation Model 32

SECTION 5

SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

Sustainability At HeiTech Padu Berhad 34

• Measuring Our Economic Matters - Supply Chain 36 - Stakeholder Engagement 37 - Service Quality Agenda 38 - Cybersecurity 39

• Doing Our Part For The Environment - Our Consumption 40 - Our Offerings 42

• Progressing Society - Employees 45 - Customers 52 - Community Support 53

Corporate Governance Overview Statement 68

Audit Committee Report 74

Statement On Risk Management And Internal Control 77

SECTION 7 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Directors' Report 84

Statement By Directors 89

Statutory Declaration 89

Independent Auditors' Report 90

Statements Of Comprehensive Income 96

Statements Of Financial Position 98

Statements Of Changes In Equity 100

Statements Of Cash Flows 102

Notes To The Financial Statements 105

SECTION 8 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Corporate Information 184

Group Structure 185

List Of Properties 186

Analysis Of Shareholdings 187

Notice Of Annual General Meeting 190

Administrative Guide 194

Form Of Proxy

OUR INTEGRATED REPORTING JOURNEY

We continue to evolve our Integrated Reporting to better reflect our financial, non-financial and material performance in line with the core values and beliefs of HeiTech Group and its businesses.

As we move into our third year transitioning into Integrated Reporting, we believe 2021 marks a signicant step towards our value creation. Our focus continues to present a holistic view of the Group in line with our strategy of service to customers. We give a view of our successes, challenges and aspirations through the lens of our material issues.

SCOPE

This report simplifies the financial perfomance between the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st December 2021, and business activities, governance and other related matters from the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st March 2022.

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

HeiTech takes direction on its governance and reporting from the Bursa Malaysia Main Market Listing Requirementsand aligns its reporting with the Value Reporting Foundation's International Framework. We also take guidance from the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021, the Companies Act 2016, Bursa Malaysia's Management Discussion and Analysis, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Guidelines. Our financial statements are produced in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS).

HeiTech's external auditor, Messrs. AlJafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT, has provided assurance on the consolidated Annual Financial Statements and expressed an unmodified audit opinion.

ASSURANCE

FEEDBACK

In line with our heightened focus on our stakeholders, gathering their input is of particular importance. We welcome all feedback on this report and the issues covered.

Please channel them to our Strategic and Corporate Communications department via

+603-8026 8888 corpcomm@heitech.com.my

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

CORPORATE PROFILE

WHO WE ARE

HeiTech Padu Berhad is Malaysia's homegrown market leader in the ICT industry providing innovative solutions spanning from managed infrastructure services, system integration to niche solutions across all market segments.