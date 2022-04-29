HeiTech Padu Berhad : Annual Report 2021

HEITECH PADU BERHAD
199401024950 (310628-D)
ANNUAL REPORT
2021
SECTION 1
WHAT YOU'LL FIND IN THIS REPORT
SECTION 6
COMMITMENT TO STRONG GOVERNANCE
Our Integrated Reporting Journey 02
Profile Of Directors 54
Profile Of Company Secretaries 64
Profile Of Executive Council Committee 65
SECTION 2
OUR INVESTMENT CASE
Corporate Profile 03
Highlights And Achievements 08
Disclosure To Bursa Malaysia 11
SECTION 3
OUR LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS
From The Chairman's Desk 12
Letter From President/Executive Deputy Chairman 14
Management Discussion & Analysis 16
SECTION 4
HOW WE CREATE VALUE
Business Strengths 24
How We Assess Materiality 26
The Risks We Consider 28
Our Strategic Progress 30
Our Value Creation Model 32
SECTION 5
SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT
Sustainability At HeiTech Padu Berhad 34
• Measuring Our Economic Matters
- Supply Chain 36
- Stakeholder Engagement 37
- Service Quality Agenda 38
- Cybersecurity 39
• Doing Our Part For The Environment
- Our Consumption 40
- Our Offerings 42
• Progressing Society
- Employees 45
- Customers 52
- Community Support 53
Corporate Governance Overview Statement 68
Audit Committee Report 74
Statement On Risk Management And Internal Control 77
SECTION 7
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Directors' Report 84
Statement By Directors 89
Statutory Declaration 89
Independent Auditors' Report 90
Statements Of Comprehensive Income 96
Statements Of Financial Position 98
Statements Of Changes In Equity 100
Statements Of Cash Flows 102
Notes To The Financial Statements 105
SECTION 8
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Corporate Information 184
Group Structure 185
List Of Properties 186
Analysis Of Shareholdings 187
Notice Of Annual General Meeting 190
Administrative Guide 194
Form Of Proxy
OUR INTEGRATED REPORTING JOURNEY
We continue to evolve our Integrated Reporting to better reflect our financial, non-financial and material performance in line with the core values and beliefs of HeiTech Group and its businesses.
As we move into our third year transitioning into Integrated Reporting, we believe 2021 marks a signicant step towards our value creation. Our focus continues to present a holistic view of the Group in line with our strategy of service to customers. We give a view of our successes, challenges and aspirations through the lens of our material issues.
SCOPE
This report simplifies the financial perfomance between the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st December 2021, and business activities, governance and other related matters from the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st March 2022.
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
HeiTech takes direction on its governance and reporting from the Bursa Malaysia Main Market Listing Requirementsand aligns its reporting with the Value Reporting Foundation's International Framework. We also take guidance from the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021, the Companies Act 2016, Bursa Malaysia's Management Discussion and Analysis, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Guidelines. Our financial statements are produced in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS).
HeiTech's external auditor, Messrs. AlJafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT, has provided assurance on the consolidated Annual Financial Statements and expressed an unmodified audit opinion.
ASSURANCE
FEEDBACK
In line with our heightened focus on our stakeholders, gathering their input is of particular importance. We welcome all feedback on this report and the issues covered.
Please channel them to our Strategic and Corporate Communications department via
+603-8026 8888
corpcomm@heitech.com.my
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
CORPORATE PROFILE
WHO WE ARE
HeiTech Padu Berhad is Malaysia's homegrown market leader in the ICT industry providing innovative solutions spanning from managed infrastructure services, system integration to niche solutions across all market segments.
