Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. HeiTech Padu Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTPADU   MYL5028OO005

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

(HTPADU)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-27
1.120 MYR    0.00%
06:02aHEITECH PADU BERHAD : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/26HEITECH PADU BERHAD : Notice of 27th AGM
PU
04/25HEITECH PADU BERHAD : Corporate governance report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeiTech Padu Berhad : Annual Report 2021

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

199401024950 (310628-D)

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

SECTION 1

WHAT YOU'LL FIND IN THIS REPORT

SECTION 6

COMMITMENT TO STRONG GOVERNANCE

Our Integrated Reporting Journey 02

Profile Of Directors 54

Profile Of Company Secretaries 64

Profile Of Executive Council Committee 65

SECTION 2

OUR INVESTMENT CASE

Corporate Profile 03

Highlights And Achievements 08

Disclosure To Bursa Malaysia 11

SECTION 3

OUR LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS

From The Chairman's Desk 12

Letter From President/Executive Deputy Chairman 14

Management Discussion & Analysis 16

SECTION 4

HOW WE CREATE VALUE

Business Strengths 24

How We Assess Materiality 26

The Risks We Consider 28

Our Strategic Progress 30

Our Value Creation Model 32

SECTION 5

SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

Sustainability At HeiTech Padu Berhad 34

  • • Measuring Our Economic Matters

    - Supply Chain 36

    - Stakeholder Engagement 37

    - Service Quality Agenda 38

    - Cybersecurity 39

  • • Doing Our Part For The Environment

    - Our Consumption 40

    - Our Offerings 42

  • • Progressing Society

    - Employees 45

    - Customers 52

    - Community Support 53

Corporate Governance Overview Statement 68

Audit Committee Report 74

Statement On Risk Management And Internal Control 77

SECTION 7

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Directors' Report 84

Statement By Directors 89

Statutory Declaration 89

Independent Auditors' Report 90

Statements Of Comprehensive Income 96

Statements Of Financial Position 98

Statements Of Changes In Equity 100

Statements Of Cash Flows 102

Notes To The Financial Statements 105

SECTION 8

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Corporate Information 184

Group Structure 185

List Of Properties 186

Analysis Of Shareholdings 187

Notice Of Annual General Meeting 190

Administrative Guide 194

Form Of Proxy

>>

You can find this Annual Report and additional information about HeiTech Padu Berhad on our corporate website.

01 What You'll Find in This Report

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

OUR INTEGRATED REPORTING JOURNEY

We continue to evolve our Integrated Reporting to better reflect our financial, non-financial and material performance in line with the core values and beliefs of HeiTech Group and its businesses.

As we move into our third year transitioning into Integrated Reporting, we believe 2021 marks a signicant step towards our value creation. Our focus continues to present a holistic view of the Group in line with our strategy of service to customers. We give a view of our successes, challenges and aspirations through the lens of our material issues.

SCOPE

This report simplifies the financial perfomance between the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st December 2021, and business activities, governance and other related matters from the period of 1st January 2021 - 31st March 2022.

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

HeiTech takes direction on its governance and reporting from the Bursa Malaysia Main Market Listing Requirementsand aligns its reporting with the Value Reporting Foundation's International Framework. We also take guidance from the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021, the Companies Act 2016, Bursa Malaysia's Management Discussion and Analysis, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Guidelines. Our financial statements are produced in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS).

HeiTech's external auditor, Messrs. AlJafree Salihin Kuzaimi PLT, has provided assurance on the consolidated Annual Financial Statements and expressed an unmodified audit opinion.

ASSURANCE

FEEDBACK

In line with our heightened focus on our stakeholders, gathering their input is of particular importance. We welcome all feedback on this report and the issues covered.

Please channel them to our Strategic and Corporate Communications department via

+603-8026 8888

corpcomm@heitech.com.my

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

CORPORATE PROFILE

WHO WE ARE

HeiTech Padu Berhad is Malaysia's homegrown market leader in the ICT industry providing innovative solutions spanning from managed infrastructure services, system integration to niche solutions across all market segments.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HeiTech Padu Bhd published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEITECH PADU BERHAD
06:02aHEITECH PADU BERHAD : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/26HEITECH PADU BERHAD : Notice of 27th AGM
PU
04/25HEITECH PADU BERHAD : Corporate governance report 2021
PU
04/22HEITECH PADU BERHAD : 27th AGM Administrative Guidelines
PU
02/28HeiTech Padu Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/28HeiTech Padu Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021HeiTech Padu Berhad Announces Resignation of Dato' Ghazali Bin Awang as Chairman of Nom..
CI
2021HeiTech Padu Berhad Announces Redesignation of Tan Sri Dato' Sri Abi Musa Asa'ari Bin M..
CI
2021HeiTech Padu Berhad Appoints Encik Nik Mustapha Bin Nik Mohamed as Non Executive Direct..
CI
2021HeiTech Padu Berhad Announces Resignation of Dato' Ghazali Bin Awang as Non Executive D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2021 -15,3 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 59,1 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart HEITECH PADU BERHAD
Duration : Period :
HeiTech Padu Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEITECH PADU BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Hilmey bin Mohamed Taib Executive Deputy Chairman & President
Ahmad Nasrul Hakim bin Mohamed Zaini Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Abi Musa Asaari bin Mohamed Nor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nor Hazilawati Binti Awang Vice President-Digital Technology
Nor Azlina binti Latiff Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEITECH PADU BERHAD-11.11%26
ACCENTURE PLC-24.29%198 786
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.12%171 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.56%122 089
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.54%96 052
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.16%86 559