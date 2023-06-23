June 23, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto

Director, Representative Executive

Officer, President and CEO

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo (103-8222), Japan

Notice of Resolutions of the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

We hereby inform you that the items outlined below were reported and resolved at the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held today.

Items reported:

  1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 103rd fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023; and
  2. Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 103rd fiscal year.
    The results of the above items 1 and 2 were reported.

Items resolved:

Agenda Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors

This issue was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Mr. Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto, Mr. Kazuo Yamada, Mr. Takahisa Aoyama, Mr. Daisuke Kobayashi, Mr. Kiichiro Masui, Mr. Takahiro Moriguchi, Ms. Junko Utsunomiya, Mr. Eiji Yamada and Mr. Mitsunobu Yamaguchi were reelected as Directors. They have assumed their respective offices.

Mr. Kiichiro Masui, Mr. Takahiro Moriguchi, Ms. Junko Utsunomiya, Mr. Eiji Yamada and Mr. Mitsunobu Yamaguchi are External Directors.

Notice

The Directors of the Company as of June 23, 2023 are as follows:

Director

Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto

Director

Kazuo Yamada

Director

Takahisa Aoyama

Director

Daisuke Kobayashi

Director

Kiichiro Masui

Director

Takahiro Moriguchi

Director

Junko Utsunomiya

Director

Eiji Yamada

Director

Mitsunobu Yamaguchi

This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

