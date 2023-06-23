Mr. Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto, Mr. Kazuo Yamada, Mr. Takahisa Aoyama, Mr. Daisuke Kobayashi, Mr. Kiichiro Masui, Mr. Takahiro Moriguchi, Ms. Junko Utsunomiya, Mr. Eiji Yamada and Mr. Mitsunobu Yamaguchi were reelected as Directors. They have assumed their respective offices.

Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 103rd fiscal year.

We hereby inform you that the items outlined below were reported and resolved at the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held today.

Notice The Directors of the Company as of June 23, 2023 are as follows: Director Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto Director Kazuo Yamada Director Takahisa Aoyama Director Daisuke Kobayashi Director Kiichiro Masui Director Takahiro Moriguchi Director Junko Utsunomiya Director Eiji Yamada Director Mitsunobu Yamaguchi

This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.