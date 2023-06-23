Heiwa Real Estate : June 23, 2023Notice of Resolutions of the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting(99KB)
June 23, 2023
To Our Shareholders
Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto
Director, Representative Executive
Officer, President and CEO
Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho,
Chuo-ku, Tokyo (103-8222), Japan
Notice of Resolutions of the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
We hereby inform you that the items outlined below were reported and resolved at the 103rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held today.
Items reported:
The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 103rd fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023; and
Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 103rd fiscal year.
The results of the above items 1 and 2 were reported.
Items resolved:
Agenda Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors
This issue was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
Mr. Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto, Mr. Kazuo Yamada, Mr. Takahisa Aoyama, Mr. Daisuke Kobayashi, Mr. Kiichiro Masui, Mr. Takahiro Moriguchi, Ms. Junko Utsunomiya, Mr. Eiji Yamada and Mr. Mitsunobu Yamaguchi were reelected as Directors. They have assumed their respective offices.
Mr. Kiichiro Masui, Mr. Takahiro Moriguchi, Ms. Junko Utsunomiya, Mr. Eiji Yamada and Mr. Mitsunobu Yamaguchi are External Directors.
Notice
The Directors of the Company as of June 23, 2023 are as follows:
Director
Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto
Director
Kazuo Yamada
Director
Takahisa Aoyama
Director
Daisuke Kobayashi
Director
Kiichiro Masui
Director
Takahiro Moriguchi
Director
Junko Utsunomiya
Director
Eiji Yamada
Director
Mitsunobu Yamaguchi
This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in leasing business and real estate solution business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Leasing segment specializes in the development, leasing, management and operation of stock exchanges, offices, commercial facilities and housing. The Real Estate Solution segment is engaged in the development, sales, operation and management of real estates for revenue, development and sales of residential houses as well as real estate agency business. The Others businesses include the maintenance and repair of building equipment, contract work for repair, insurance agency business, etc.