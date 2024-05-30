A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

DECISION OVER FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

BASIC POLICY WITH REGARD TO THE ROLE OF ANY PERSON CONTROLLING THE

CONDUCT OF BUSINESS AND THE STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS

ESTABLISHMENT OF A CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO ENSURE THE PROPER

NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL

Place of the Meeting: KABUTO ONE 4F, HALL & CONFERENCE hall

Date of the Meeting: June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.

NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

ON THE NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Please access the above TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Heiwa Real Estate" in the field of "Issue name" or "8803" in the field of "Code", click "Search", select "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view relevant information.

In convening the Meeting, information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) has been posted on the following websites as the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Please access either of these websites to view the relevant information.

We hereby inform you that the 104th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as specified in the attached notice.

of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

(Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)

Note: This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic method (the Internet, etc.). We would appreciate your exercise of the voting rights by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024.

If any major changes occur in the operation of the Meeting due to future circumstances, they will be announced on the Company's website ( https://www.heiwa- net.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html).

Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 104th fiscal year.

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 104th fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; and

June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m. (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

Items to be voted upon:

Date and Time of the Meeting:

Guide to Exercise Voting Rights

Shareholders have the privilege to exercise voting rights.

You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods.

We would appreciate your review of the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting and your exercise of the voting rights.

Exercise of Voting Rights by Mail

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the agendas on the enclosed attendance sheet and return the sheet.

Deadline for exercise

The sheet must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Please enter your vote for each agenda on the voting site designated by the Company. Deadline for exercise

The votes must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024

Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting

Please bring the enclosed attendance sheet and submit the sheet at the reception desk. Date of the meeting

June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.

[Treatment of the Exercise of Voting Rights]

If you submit the attendance sheet indicating neither for or against the agenda item, you will be deemed to have approved the agenda item.

[Information on Matters Provided Electronically]