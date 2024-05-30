(Security Code 8803)

Year Ended March 31, 2024

NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF

THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Date of the Meeting: June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.

(reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

Place of the Meeting: KABUTO ONE 4F, HALL & CONFERENCE hall

7-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Table of Contents

NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

1

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

7

BUSINESS REPORT

29

STOCK ACQUISITION RIGHTS

40

ESTABLISHMENT OF A CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO ENSURE THE PROPER

CONDUCT OF BUSINESS AND THE STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS

54

BASIC POLICY WITH REGARD TO THE ROLE OF ANY PERSON CONTROLLING THE

DECISION OVER FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

61

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

65

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

67

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

68

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

69

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

85

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

87

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

88

NOTES TO NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

89

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

97

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

ON THE NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

101

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

105

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Security Code 8803 May 31, 2024

(Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)

To the Shareholders

of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Dear Shareholders:

NOTICE OF THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

We hereby inform you that the 104th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as specified in the attached notice.

In convening the Meeting, information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) has been posted on the following websites as the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Please access either of these websites to view the relevant information.

The Company's website: https://www.heiwa-net.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Heiwa Real Estate" in the field of "Issue name" or "8803" in the field of "Code", click "Search", select "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view relevant information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic method (the Internet, etc.). We would appreciate your exercise of the voting rights by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024.

Yours faithfully,

Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto

Director, Representative Executive Officer,

President and CEO

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo (103-8222)

Japan

Note: This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

  1. Date and Time of the Meeting:
  2. Place of the Meeting:
  3. Items on Meeting Agenda

Items to be reported:

1

2

Items to be voted upon:

Agenda Item:

NOTICE

June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m. (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

KABUTO ONE 4F, HALL & CONFERENCE hall

7-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 104th fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; and

Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 104th fiscal year.

Election of Nine (9) Directors

  • If any major changes occur in the operation of the Meeting due to future circumstances, they will be announced on the Company's website (https://www.heiwa- net.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html).

Guide to Exercise Voting Rights

Shareholders have the privilege to exercise voting rights.

You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods.

We would appreciate your review of the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting and your exercise of the voting rights.

Exercise of Voting Rights by Mail

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the agendas on the enclosed attendance sheet and return the sheet.

Deadline for exercise

The sheet must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Please enter your vote for each agenda on the voting site designated by the Company. Deadline for exercise

The votes must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024

Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting

Please bring the enclosed attendance sheet and submit the sheet at the reception desk. Date of the meeting

June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.

[Treatment of the Exercise of Voting Rights]

If you submit the attendance sheet indicating neither for or against the agenda item, you will be deemed to have approved the agenda item.

[Information on Matters Provided Electronically]

  • Among the matters provided electronically, the following specific matters below are not stated in paper-based documents delivered to the shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents, as they are posted on the Company's website in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the provision of Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
    The Audit Committee members and the Independent Auditor have audited all of the documents subject to their audit, including the following matters.
    1. STOCK ACQUISITION RIGHTS, ESTABLISHMENT OF A CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO ENSURE THE PROPER CONDUCT OF BUSINESS AND THE STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS, and BASIC POLICY WITH REGARD TO THE ROLE OF ANY PERSON CONTROLLING THE DECISION OVER FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY in the Business Report
    2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY and NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. NON-CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY and NOTES -4-

TO NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements.

If any modifications are made to the matters to be provided electronically, the modified information will be posted on the Company's website and on the TSE website.

The results of the resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting will be posted on the Company's website after conclusion of the Meeting, instead of sending a written notice of the results of the resolution.

[Notice Concerning Distribution of Surplus]

The Company has established provisions in its Articles of Incorporation to allow the distribution of surplus, etc. to be paid by a resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation, the Company resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 17, 2024, to pay a year-end dividend for the 104th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) as follows.

  1. Year-enddividend
    ¥108 per share (including a special dividend of ¥50)
    (The annual dividend for this fiscal term, combined with the interim dividend of ¥58, will be ¥166 per share)
  2. Effective date and payment commencement date June 3, 2024

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR

THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Agenda Item:"Election of Nine (9) Directors"

The term of office of all nine Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors based on the decision of the Nominating Committee.

Among the nine candidates for Director, five are candidates for External Director, making up a majority.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Attendance

No

Term

of Board of

Name

Current position

of

Directors'

.

office

Meetings

(FY2023)

Representative

Executive Officer,

Kiyoyuki

[Male]

President and CEO

7

12/12

1

Reappointment

Nominating

Tsuchimoto

years

(100%)

Committee member

Compensation

Committee member

Representative and

Senior Managing

Executive Officer

Assistant to the

President

In charge of

2

Kazuo

[Male]

Development

13

12/12

Reappointment

Promotion

Yamada

years

(100%)

Department I,

Development

Promotion

Department II and

Community Co-

Creation

Department

Executive Officer

In charge of

Corporate Planning

Department,

General Affairs

3

Takahisa

[Male]

Department, and

2

12/12

Reappointment

Aoyama

Finance

years

(100%)

Department

General Manager

of Corporate

Planning

Department

Term

Attendance

No

of Board of

Name

Current position

of

Directors'

.

office

Meetings

(FY2023)

Daisuke

Audit Committee

2

12/12

4

[Male]

Reappointment

Kobayashi

Non-executive

member

years

(100%)

External Director

Kiichiro

Reappointment

5

[Male]

Chairman of the

7

12/12

External

Masui

Nominating

years

(100%)

Independent

Committee

External Director

Nominating

Takahiro

Reappointment

4

12/12

Committee member

6

[Male]

External

Moriguchi

Chairman of the

years

(100%)

Independent

Compensation

Committee

External Director

Junko

Reappointment

Nominating

4

12/12

7

[Female]

External

Committee member

Utsunomiya

years

(100%)

Audit Committee

Independent

member

Reappointment

External Director

2

12/12

8

Eiji Yamada

[Male]

External

Compensation

years

(100%)

Committee member

Independent

Mitsunobu

Reappointment

External Director

2

12/12

9

[Male]

External

Chairman of the

Yamaguchi

years

(100%)

Audit Committee

Independent

