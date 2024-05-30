(Security Code 8803)
Year Ended March 31, 2024
NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF
THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Date of the Meeting: June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.
(reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
Place of the Meeting: KABUTO ONE 4F, HALL & CONFERENCE hall
7-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Table of Contents
NOTICE CONCERNING THE CONVOCATION OF THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
1
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
7
BUSINESS REPORT
29
STOCK ACQUISITION RIGHTS
40
ESTABLISHMENT OF A CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO ENSURE THE PROPER
CONDUCT OF BUSINESS AND THE STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS
54
BASIC POLICY WITH REGARD TO THE ROLE OF ANY PERSON CONTROLLING THE
DECISION OVER FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY
61
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
65
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
67
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
68
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
69
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
85
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
87
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
88
NOTES TO NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
89
A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
97
A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
ON THE NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
101
A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
105
Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Security Code 8803 May 31, 2024
(Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)
To the Shareholders
of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Dear Shareholders:
NOTICE OF THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
We hereby inform you that the 104th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as specified in the attached notice.
In convening the Meeting, information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting, etc. (matters to be provided electronically) has been posted on the following websites as the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Please access either of these websites to view the relevant information.
The Company's website: https://www.heiwa-net.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Heiwa Real Estate" in the field of "Issue name" or "8803" in the field of "Code", click "Search", select "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view relevant information.
-1-
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic method (the Internet, etc.). We would appreciate your exercise of the voting rights by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024.
Yours faithfully,
Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto
Director, Representative Executive Officer,
President and CEO
Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho,
Chuo-ku, Tokyo (103-8222)
Japan
Note: This document has been translated from the original Japanese for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
-2-
- Date and Time of the Meeting:
- Place of the Meeting:
- Items on Meeting Agenda
Items to be reported:
1
2
Items to be voted upon:
Agenda Item:
NOTICE
June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m. (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
KABUTO ONE 4F, HALL & CONFERENCE hall
7-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 104th fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024; and
Independent Auditor's Report of Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Report of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Audit Committee for the 104th fiscal year.
Election of Nine (9) Directors
- If any major changes occur in the operation of the Meeting due to future circumstances, they will be announced on the Company's website (https://www.heiwa- net.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html).
-3-
Guide to Exercise Voting Rights
Shareholders have the privilege to exercise voting rights.
You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods.
We would appreciate your review of the Reference Documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting and your exercise of the voting rights.
Exercise of Voting Rights by Mail
Please indicate your vote for or against each of the agendas on the enclosed attendance sheet and return the sheet.
Deadline for exercise
The sheet must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
Please enter your vote for each agenda on the voting site designated by the Company. Deadline for exercise
The votes must arrive by 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting
Please bring the enclosed attendance sheet and submit the sheet at the reception desk. Date of the meeting
June 25, 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00 a.m.
[Treatment of the Exercise of Voting Rights]
If you submit the attendance sheet indicating neither for or against the agenda item, you will be deemed to have approved the agenda item.
[Information on Matters Provided Electronically]
-
Among the matters provided electronically, the following specific matters below are not stated in paper-based documents delivered to the shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents, as they are posted on the Company's website in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the provision of Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
The Audit Committee members and the Independent Auditor have audited all of the documents subject to their audit, including the following matters.
- STOCK ACQUISITION RIGHTS, ESTABLISHMENT OF A CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO ENSURE THE PROPER CONDUCT OF BUSINESS AND THE STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS, and BASIC POLICY WITH REGARD TO THE ROLE OF ANY PERSON CONTROLLING THE DECISION OVER FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY in the Business Report
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY and NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- NON-CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY and NOTES -4-
TO NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements.
If any modifications are made to the matters to be provided electronically, the modified information will be posted on the Company's website and on the TSE website.
The results of the resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting will be posted on the Company's website after conclusion of the Meeting, instead of sending a written notice of the results of the resolution.
-5-
[Notice Concerning Distribution of Surplus]
The Company has established provisions in its Articles of Incorporation to allow the distribution of surplus, etc. to be paid by a resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act.
In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation, the Company resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 17, 2024, to pay a year-end dividend for the 104th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) as follows.
-
Year-enddividend
¥108 per share (including a special dividend of ¥50)
(The annual dividend for this fiscal term, combined with the interim dividend of ¥58, will be ¥166 per share)
- Effective date and payment commencement date June 3, 2024
-6-
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR
THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Agenda Item:"Election of Nine (9) Directors"
The term of office of all nine Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Shareholders' Meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors based on the decision of the Nominating Committee.
Among the nine candidates for Director, five are candidates for External Director, making up a majority.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Attendance
No
Term
of Board of
Name
Current position
of
Directors'
.
office
Meetings
(FY2023)
Representative
Executive Officer,
Kiyoyuki
[Male]
President and CEO
7
12/12
1
Reappointment
Nominating
Tsuchimoto
years
(100%)
Committee member
Compensation
Committee member
Representative and
Senior Managing
Executive Officer
Assistant to the
President
In charge of
2
Kazuo
[Male]
Development
13
12/12
Reappointment
Promotion
Yamada
years
(100%)
Department I,
Development
Promotion
Department II and
Community Co-
Creation
Department
Executive Officer
In charge of
Corporate Planning
Department,
General Affairs
3
Takahisa
[Male]
Department, and
2
12/12
Reappointment
Aoyama
Finance
years
(100%)
Department
General Manager
of Corporate
Planning
Department
-7-
Term
Attendance
No
of Board of
Name
Current position
of
Directors'
.
office
Meetings
(FY2023)
Daisuke
Audit Committee
2
12/12
4
[Male]
Reappointment
Kobayashi
Non-executive
member
years
(100%)
External Director
Kiichiro
Reappointment
5
[Male]
Chairman of the
7
12/12
External
Masui
Nominating
years
(100%)
Independent
Committee
External Director
Nominating
Takahiro
Reappointment
4
12/12
Committee member
6
[Male]
External
Moriguchi
Chairman of the
years
(100%)
Independent
Compensation
Committee
External Director
Junko
Reappointment
Nominating
4
12/12
7
[Female]
External
Committee member
Utsunomiya
years
(100%)
Audit Committee
Independent
member
Reappointment
External Director
2
12/12
8
Eiji Yamada
[Male]
External
Compensation
years
(100%)
Committee member
Independent
Mitsunobu
Reappointment
External Director
2
12/12
9
[Male]
External
Chairman of the
Yamaguchi
years
(100%)
Audit Committee
Independent
-8-
