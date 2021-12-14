Log in
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Additional Documentation for Press Release

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
Additional Documentation for Press Release

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

December 14, 2021

Overview of Newly Acquired Property - Residence

HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

A residence in a good location,

a three-minute walk from Iriya Station

on the Hibiya Line

Location

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Form of ownership

Building: Ownership

Land: General land lease right

Total Floor Space

1,146.77

Construction Date

August 31, 2016

Acquisition Price

900 million yen

Appraisal Value

989 million yen

(as of September 2021)

Scheduled Acquisition date

December 22, 2021

NOI Yield(note)

4.5%

NOI Yield After Depreciation (note)

3.7%

(note) NOI Yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price NOI Yield After Depreciation = (NOI - Depreciation) ÷ Acquisition price

  • The acquired property is a 3-minute walk from Iriya Station on Tokyo Metro's Hibiya Line. In addition, it is within walking distance of Ueno Station, which is served by a number of JR Lines, the Keisei Line, the Ginza Line, the Hibiya Line, and the Shinkansen Line, so the area offers many commercial facilities, creating a very convenient living environment.
  • The acquired property includes 33 units in either a 25.08 or 25.09 1K unit layout (22 units) or a 40.18 1LDK unit layout (11 units). Demand is expected to be mainly from single people and DINK families. In terms of the facilities provided, the property considers security by installing automatic locks, security cameras, intercom monitors and other equipment. Additionally, the baths and toilets installed separately and the building being equipped with home delivery boxes makes the property sufficiently competitive with neighboring properties.

NOI is NOI for 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report of each acquired asset, Depreciation is depreciation for 12 months, which we estimated by the depreciation ratio in the straight-line method corresponding to the service life, in the same way as for our existing assets under management

© 2021 HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

page. 2

Overview of Newly Acquired Property - Office

Faret East Building

Location

Tachikawa City,

The NOI yield and unrealized gain resulting from the acquisition is 6.7% and 34.2% respectively

and the owned share of the building increased to 23.06% due to the acquisition.

The goal of the transaction is to improve the efficiency of property operations and enhance profitability through the additional acquisition of a portion of the Faret East Building, with the unit ownership (owned share of building: 12.81%) which was acquired by the Investment Corporation on October 29, 2021. After the acquisition, the Investment Corporation's owned share of the building will be 23.06%.

"Faret Tachikawa" area, where the acquired property is located, is a

redevelopment area completed in 1994 after the former U.S. military base property was returned to Japan in 1977. The redevelopment project was promoted for the creation of an urban business district expected to play a pivotal role in community development. It is in an area that offers many convenient living facilities with shopping streets extending radially from the Tachikawa Station and large commercial facilities such as ISETAN, Takashimaya and GRANDUO Tachikawa operating nearby.

The acquired property is a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa Station, a hub station served by the JR Chuo Line, Ome Line and Nambu Line, and a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa-Kita Station on the Tokyo Tama Intercity Monorail, with the stations directly connected through pedestrian walkways. The location offers superbly convenient access to other destinations including main office areas such as Shinjuku and Tokyo without transfer.

The area around Tachikawa Station is one of the largest shopping and commercial districts in west Tokyo, where there is strong demand for financial institutions, manufacturers' sales bases and a range of services for local residents. With the number of companies and the number of employed people stable, the area is expected to continue consistently creating demand going forward.

Tokyo

Total floor space

Total Floor Space

16,206.34

Proprietary area

1,662.07

Construction Date

December 15, 1994

Acquisition Price

600 million yen

Appraisal Value

805 million yen

(as of September 2021)

Scheduled Acquisition date

December 24, 2021

NOI Yield(note)

6.7%

NOI Yield After Depreciation

5.8%

(note)

Section to be acquired

12F

11F

10F

9F

8F

7F

6F

5F

4F

3F

2F

1F

B1

Section already owned(12.81%)

Section to be acquired(6.75%)

Residence area

Office area

Retail area

Storage area

(note) NOI Yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price NOI Yield After Depreciation = (NOI - Depreciation) ÷ Acquisition price NOI is NOI for 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report of each acquired asset, Depreciation is depreciation for 12 months, which we estimated by the depreciation ratio in the straight-line method corresponding to the service life, in the same way as for our existing assets under management

© 2021 HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

page. 3

Overview of Newly Acquired Property - Office

Inter Planet ESAKA Building

An office featuring a location three minutes'

walk from Esaka Station on the Midosuji Line

and good access to main areas in Osaka City

The acquired property, which faces Midosuji street, offers good access by car to main

business areas and commercial districts in Osaka City such as Shin-Osaka, Umeda and

Namba. It also offers good access to the Meishin Expressway, providing the possibility of

conducting business across a large area including Kobe, Kyoto and Shiga. To take advantage

of the characteristics of the location, the acquired property is equipped with a large parking

facility able to accommodate 40 vehicles, which greatly appeals to tenants that use cars for

sales activities as a matter of course.

Esaka Station, which is served by the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Kita-Osaka Kyuko

Railway Namboku Line, offers superb access to main areas in Osaka City and other

destinations by Shinkansen train and airplane because it is 3 minutes from Shin-Osaka

Station, 9 minutes from Umeda Station, 19 minutes from Namba Station and 21 minutes

from Osaka International Airport. The area is also characterized by the busy streets around

the Station because there are many commercial facilities such as financial institutions, stores

and restaurants engaging in a variety of businesses. With the Kita-Osaka Railway Line

projected to be extended in 2023, the area is expected to be more convenient and more

energetic in the near future.

The acquired property, whose total floor area and standard floor area are approximately

1,218 tsubo and 113 tsubo, respectively, can be divided into areas approximately 30 tsubo

or larger for handling, enabling the user(s) to meet a range of demand, whether it is large

or small. In addition, it is very competitive compared with neighboring properties because it

features facilities such as a ceiling height of 2,700 mm, each floor being separately air

conditioned, and a grid ceiling in particular.

Location

Suita City, Osaka

Total Floor Space

4,025.10

Construction Date

June 11, 2008

Acquisition Price

2,500 million yen

Appraisal Value(as of September 2021)

2,660 million yen

Scheduled Acquisition date

December 23, 2021

NOI Yield(note)

4.8%

NOI Yield After Depreciation (note)

4.2%

(note) NOI Yield = NOI ÷ Acquisition price NOI Yield After Depreciation = (NOI - Depreciation) ÷ Acquisition price

NOI is NOI for 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report of each acquired asset, Depreciation is depreciation for 12 months, which we estimated by the depreciation ratio in the straight-line method corresponding to the service life, in the same way as for our existing assets under management

© 2021 HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

page. 4

History of Property Acquisition and Disposition

(after Main Sponsor Change)

Acquisition

PO

PO

PO

PO

PO

Acquisition

HF SENDAI

HF HIGASHI-

RESIDENCE

SAPPORO

EAST

RESIDENCE

MITA HEIWA

HF SENDAI

HF KUDAN

HF

HF

BUILDING

HONCHO

MINAMI

BANSUI-DORI

leasehold land

MEIEKI-KITA

BUILDING

BUILDING

RESIDENCE

RESIDENCE

SAKAE MINAMI

HF NIHONBASHI

HF

HEIWA

KOJIMACHI HF

HAMACHO

NISHI-KOEN

BUILDING

HF KANNAI

BUILDING

BUILDING

RESIDENCE

KAYABACHO

HF

RESIDENCE

KOBE

WAKAMATSU-

HF KANDA

HEIWA

HIROKOJI

KYU-KYORYUCHI

KAWADA

HF SAKURADORI

HF UENO

OGAWAMACHI

NISSO 5

BUILDING

AQUA PLACE

HEIWA BUILDING

RESIDENCE

BUILDING

BUILDING

BUILDING

BUILDING

16th

17th

19th

21st

23rd

24th

25th

27th

28th

29th

'09/11

'10/05

'11/05

'12/05

'13/05

'13/11

'14/05

'15/05

'15/11

'16/05

Sannomiya Sanwa Toyo

HF Miami 6 Jo Residence

KCA Building

Super Hotel

Building

HF Tenjin-Minami Residence

Osaka Tennoji

Glenpark Ikedayama

HF Minami 5 Jo Residence

Super Hotel Kyoto

Rune Higashiterao

Karasumagojyo

Super Hotel

Sendai Hirose-dori

Super Hotel

Saitama Omiya

HF SENDAI

ITSUTSUBASHI

RESIDENCE

HF HAKATA-

HIGASHI

RESIDENCE

SENJU

MILDIX II

ACROSS

SHINKAWA

BUILDING

30th

31st

'16/11

'17/05

SHIBUYA

HF

AX HILLS

NAKAMEGURO

BUILDING

HF MINAMI-

SUNAMACHI

RESIDENCE

HF MONZEN-

ARK Mori

NAKACHO

Building

RESIDENCE

HF HACHIOJI

SOUTHERN SKY

HF MITA

RESIDENCE

TOWER HACHIOJI

RESIDENCE II

HAMACHO

HF TABATA

HF RYOGOKU

Nihonbashi

HEIWA

RESIDENCE

RESIDENCE

Horidomecho First

BUILDING

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

'17/11

'18/05

'18/11

'19/05

ANWA

HF SHIN-YOKOHAMA

MITA HEIWA

MITA HEIWA

TSUKASAMACHI

BUILDING

BUILDING

BUILDING

BUILDING

HF TORANOMON

(leasehold

(leasehold

land)

land)

BUILDING

50%

50%

quasi-co-ownership

quasi-co-ownership

HIROKOJI AQUA

PLACE

HF TENJIN-HIGASHI

RESIDENCE

HF FUKUOKA

RESIDENCE EAST

KABUTO‐CHO UNI-

HF HAKATA-

HF SETAGAYA

HIGASHI RESIDENCE

KAMIMACHI

SQUARE

RESIDENCE

HF SENDAI

HONCHO

KABUTO-CHO

HF YAHIRO

HF UENO IRIYA

RESIDENCE

UNI-SQUARE

RESIDENCE

RESIDENCE

HF SHOKOJI

ACROSS

HF SHOKOJI

AKABANE

SHINKAWA

AKABANE

HF SOKA

RESIDENCE

BUILDING

RESIDENCE

Faret East Building

RESIDENCE

HF OHORI

HF SENDAI

OSAKI CN

錦糸町

NAGAMACHI

RESIDENCE

Inter Planet

スクエアビル

RESIDENCE

BAYSIDE

TORYO BUILDING

BUILDING

Faret East Building ESAKA Building

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

'19/11

'20/05

'20/11

'21/05

'21/11

'22/5

HF GOTANDA

HF AZABUJUBAN

HF UMEDA

HF TAKANAWA

HF

BUILDING

RESIDENCE

RESIDENCE TOWER

RESIDENCE

KYUDAIBYOINMAE

RESIDENCE)

Disposition

(Note) Excluding the properties that succeeded by the merger with Japan Shingle-Residence REIT Inc. on October 2,2010

© 2021 HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

page. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
