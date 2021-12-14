Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Additional Documentation for Press Release

The NOI yield and unrealized gain resulting from the acquisition is 6.7% and 34.2% respectively

and the owned share of the building increased to 23.06% due to the acquisition.

The goal of the transaction is to improve the efficiency of property operations and enhance profitability through the additional acquisition of a portion of the Faret East Building, with the unit ownership (owned share of building: 12.81%) which was acquired by the Investment Corporation on October 29, 2021. After the acquisition, the Investment Corporation's owned share of the building will be 23.06%.

"Faret Tachikawa" area, where the acquired property is located, is a

redevelopment area completed in 1994 after the former U.S. military base property was returned to Japan in 1977. The redevelopment project was promoted for the creation of an urban business district expected to play a pivotal role in community development. It is in an area that offers many convenient living facilities with shopping streets extending radially from the Tachikawa Station and large commercial facilities such as ISETAN, Takashimaya and GRANDUO Tachikawa operating nearby.

The acquired property is a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa Station, a hub station served by the JR Chuo Line, Ome Line and Nambu Line, and a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa-Kita Station on the Tokyo Tama Intercity Monorail, with the stations directly connected through pedestrian walkways. The location offers superbly convenient access to other destinations including main office areas such as Shinjuku and Tokyo without transfer.

The area around Tachikawa Station is one of the largest shopping and commercial districts in west Tokyo, where there is strong demand for financial institutions, manufacturers' sales bases and a range of services for local residents. With the number of companies and the number of employed people stable, the area is expected to continue consistently creating demand going forward.