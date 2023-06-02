Advanced search
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Additional Documentation for Press Release “Notice Concerning Revision of Management Status Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2023 (43rd FP) and Fiscal Period Ending November 2023 (44th FP) and Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2024 (45th FP)” May 22, 2023

06/02/2023 | 04:31am EDT
Additional Documentation for Press Release "Notice Concerning Revision

of Management Status Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2023 (43rd Fiscal Period)

and Fiscal Period Ending November 2023 (44th Fiscal Period)

and Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2024

(45th Fiscal Period)"

May 22, 2023

NEXT VISION

  • The Investment Corporation set "NEXT VISION," its new medium- to long-term targets, in July 2021.
  • As of the end of the 42nd FP ended November 30, 2022, the rating and renewable energy targets had been achieved.

Steady Growth & Sustainable Profit

NEXT VISION

Stage to increase the liquidity of investment units

DPU

AUM

Rating

Shift to

renewable energy

(Unityen)

(Unitbillion yen)

GOAL

3,300

GOAL

300

45th FP (Forecast)

3,200

225.2

After transaction

44th FP (forecast)

3,180

42nd FP

213.3

43rdFP (Forecast)

3,160

196.3

41st FP

42nd FP

3,130

3,050

194.7

40th FP

41st FP

Achieved

42nd FP AA-(stable)

41st FP

A+(positive)

40th FP

A+(positive)

39th FP

A+(stable)

Achieved

42nd FP

100%

41st FP

100%

40th FP

100%

39th FP

0%

Acquire resources for growth with large rent gap, etc.

Aim to acquire 15 billion yen to 20 billion yen's

Upgraded to AA- by expanding assets under

Contribute to reduction in climate change risk

still remaining

worth of properties annually

management and improving financial position

Switch power used in all properties owned by the

Use internal reserves and achieve DPU in excess of EPU

Continue to strengthen sponsor pipeline

Reduce financing cost as a result of upgrading

Investment Corporation to power from renewable

Maintain DPU forecasts despite short-term fluctuation

Procure funds flexibly, taking advantage of high

Expect inclusion in the investment universe of the

energy

in performance

liquidity on hand and a low LTV ratio and using the

Bank of Japan and regional financial institutions as a

Aim to switch the power used at newly acquired

primary market

result of upgrading

properties acquired within a year of acquisition

Target expansion in demand for investment units and improvement of liquidity

Note "NEXT VISION" is a set of medium- to long-term targets set by the Investment Corporation as of the date of this document. It is not intended to guarantee or pledge that such targets will be achieved or when they will be achieved.

1

Improvement of EPU on an ordinary basis through the transaction

  • EPU on an ordinary basis is expected to be 2,684 yen after the transaction, which is 1.0% growth from the level after the 7th public offering.
  • Through the holding of public offerings for the third consecutive year, EPU on an ordinary basis is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4%.
    • Changes in EPU on an ordinary basis (left axis) and appraisal-based LTV (right axis) >

(yen)

+1.0%

2,700

2,684 yen

55%

EPU on an ordinary basis

2,657 yen

2,650

compound annual growth rate

50%

+3.4%

2,608 yen

2,600

45%

2,550

40.7%

40%

39.9%

39.3%

39.3%

2,512 yen

2,500

35%

0

0%

Beforethe 6th public offering

Afterthe 6th public offering

Afterthe 7th public offering

announced

announced

announced

After the transaction

on May 17, 2021

on May 17, 2021

on May 18, 2022

Reference

LTV

45.5

44.3

44.8

45.8

2

Improvement of DPU through the transaction

  • DPU for the 45th FP ending May 31, 2024 are expected to be 3,200 yen and increase 2.2% from the 42nd FP ended November 30, 2022.

< Changes in DPU >

(yen)

+2.2%

3,250

3,200 yen

3,200

3,180 yen

3,160 yen

3,150 yen

3,150

3,130 yen

3,130 yen

3,100

3,050

0

Results

Forecast announced

Revised

Forecast announced

Revised

Revised

on January 18, 2023

forecast

on January 18, 2023

forecast

forecast

42nd FP

43rd FP

44th FP

45th FP

Nov. 2022

May 2023

Nov. 2023

May 2024

3

Note/Source

(Note) Unless otherwise noted, amounts less than the indicated units (or less than the indicated decimal places when a decimal point is indicated) are rounded down, and percentages are rounded to the first decimal place.

P.1

(Note 1) "Rent gap" means the difference arising when the current rent of a property owned by the Investment Corporation is lower than the market rent; "EPU" means earnings per unit; and "DPU" means distributions per unit. The same will apply below. Distributions per unit forecasts for the 43rd, 44th, and 45th fiscal periods stated are forecasts for such distributions published in the Notice Concerning Revision of Asset Management Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (43rd Fiscal Period) and Asset Management Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2023 (45th Fiscal Period) and Asset Management Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2024 dated May 22, 2023.

(Note 2) "Internal reserves" are portions of profit not flowing out as dividends or in other forms but being accumulated in the investment corporation. Internal reserves of J-REITs are accumulated generally within the range of exceptions to taxation such as all or part of gains on property transfer. The same will apply below.

(Note 3) "Asset size" for each fiscal period or after the Transaction is the sum of the purchase (or planned purchase) prices of the assets held as of the end of the fiscal period or after the Transaction (defined in (Note 4) below.). The same will apply below.

(Note 4) "After the Transaction" means directly after completion of all the acquisitions of the Offering (defined later in (Note 5), the Assets Acquired (defined later in (Note 6), and the transfer of the Assets to be Transferred in the 44th fiscal period (defined later in (Note 7). Values after the Transaction are calculated based on certain assumptions using indicators relating to the Assets Acquired and the Assets to be Transferred in the 44th fiscal period, indicators as of the date of this document and indicators relating to the Public Offering as well as indicators relating to the borrowing expected to be implemented alongside the Public Offering and indicators relating to repayment of the borrowing, and they do not reflect circumstances which might occur in the future other than the acquisition of the Assets Acquired and the transfer of the Assets to be Transferred in the 44th fiscal period, the Public Offering and the borrowing expected to be implemented alongside the Public Offering and repayment of the borrowing, will not necessarily match actual values after the Transaction. The same will apply below.

(Note 5) The "Offering" is a collective term referring to the Public Offering pursuant to the securities registration statement submitted on May 22, 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "Public Offering"), secondary offering by overallotment and private placement (hereinafter referred to as the "Private Placement") combined. The same will apply below.

(Note 6) The term "Assets Acquired" refers to the six properties the Investment Corporation acquired between January and April 2023 (STAGE NISHIKI, HF IMAIKE-MINAMI RESIDENCE, HF FUSHIMI RESIDENCE, HF NAKANO-SAKAUE RESIDENCE, HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST and HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE) and the properties to be acquired with the proceeds from the public offering (Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building and Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building). The same will apply below.

(Note7) The term "Assets to be Transferred in the 44th fiscal period" refers to HF HATCHOBORI RESIDENCE III to be transferred in August 2023. The same will apply below.

(Note 8) "Credit rating" is the long-term issuer rating of the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) and not a credit rating on the Investment Units of the Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Units"). At the Investment Corporation's request, there are no credit ratings that have been provided or made publicly available by credit rating agencies or credit ratings that will be provided or made publicly available by credit agencies with respect to the Investment Units. The same will apply below.

(Note 9) The figures in "Switching to renewable energy-derived electricity" indicate how much of the electricity used is derived from renewable energy sources at the end of the 39th fiscal period (May 31, 2021), the 40th fiscal period (November 30, 2021), the 41st fiscal period (May 31, 2022) and the 42nd fiscal period (November 30, 2022) for the properties owned by the Investment Corporation (excluding co-owned properties and condominium interests in which the management association manages the electricity, properties in which the tenant bears the cost of electricity, and exclusive areas for tenants in residential properties where the tenant has concluded a contract for the electricity). "Target achieved" means that the percentage is 100% at the end of each fiscal period.

(Note 10) The targets for distributions per unit and asset size are the medium-to-long-term targets announced by the Investment Corporation in July 2021, but are merely medium-to-long-term targets set by the Investment Corporation as of the date of this document and are not intended to guarantee or pledge that such targets will be achieved or when they will be achieved. It is possible that the Investment Corporation fails to reach the target for distributions per unit and the result deviates from the image of growth due to factors such as actual asset management performance and operating conditions, and the impact of disasters. It is possible that the Investment Corporation fails to reach the target for an increase in its asset size and the result deviates from the image of growth due to factors such as financing conditions, timing of development of properties in pipelines, the availability of opportunities to achieve other assets, and negotiations with sellers. The targets and policies set out in NEXT VISION are shown for distributions per unit, asset size, credit rating and change to power from renewable energy respectively, but these are merely targets and policies set by the Investment Corporation as of the date of this document and there is the possibility of different courses of action actually being taken.

4

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
