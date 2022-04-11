Heiwa Real Estate REIT : (Correction) Additional Documentation for Press Release 2

April 11, 2022
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director
Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
(Correction) Additional Documentation for Press Release 2
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") corrects the following part of the "Additional Documentation for Press Release 2" dated April 6, 2022. Details are provided as follows and the change is indicated by the underlined portion.
Details
Page 2 "Posting continuous gain on transfers and establishing ample internal reserves through property replacement"
the upper bar graphs
(Before Correction)
*The change is indicated by the red frame.
(After Correction)
* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/
Disclaimer
HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.