    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/11 02:00:00 am EDT
150500.00 JPY   +1.83%
04/06HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Asset Acquisition and Transfer
PU
04/06HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Additional Documentation for Press Release1
PU
04/06HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Revision of Management Status Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2022 (41th Fiscal Period) and November 2022 (42th Fiscal Period)
PU
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : (Correction) Additional Documentation for Press Release 2

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
April 11, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

(Correction) Additional Documentation for Press Release 2

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") corrects the following part of the "Additional Documentation for Press Release 2" dated April 6, 2022. Details are provided as follows and the change is indicated by the underlined portion.

Details

Page 2 "Posting continuous gain on transfers and establishing ample internal reserves through property replacement"

the upper bar graphs

(Before Correction)

*The change is indicated by the red frame.

(After Correction)

* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

-2-

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
