Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Financial Statement

Message from the Executive Director On behalf of HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc., I would like to express our sincere appreciation for your continued patronage and support. Let me start by extending our sympathy to all those who have contracted COVID-19 and offer our heartfelt prayers for their speedy recovery. COVID-19 cases have continued to spread since 2020 and a state of emergency was declared twice during the fiscal period under review that ended May 31, 2021, creating a challenging external environment. Meanwhile, the portfolio of the Investment Corporation has achieved steady growth, even in these conditions. The average occupancy rate of office properties during the period was 98.8%, and the rent revision rate of existing tenants rose 5.15%. COVID-19 had some impact, including the postponement of rent negotiations while a state of emergency was in effect. However, having a small number of tenants in the restaurant business, a limited impact from the increase in telecommuting, and a new JR Yamanote Line station, Takanawa Gateway Station, established in the area of properties held by the Investment Corporation contributed to a high occupancy rate throughout the fiscal period. Demand for residential assets clearly recovered, particularly among companies. While rents for some properties are adjusted in areas in which the recovery in demand remains weak, a steady recovery is observed in Japan overall. The average occupancy rate during the fiscal period was 96.7%, and the rent revision rate of existing tenants rose 1.12%. In addition, activities such as the acquisition of new properties, posting of a gain on sale of assets, and reduction of financial costs contributed to an increase in distribution per unit of ¥120 from the previous period to ¥2,800. At the beginning of the 40th fiscal period ending November 30, 2021, that follows the period under review, we made a follow-on offering for the first time in approximately five and a half years. Our efforts to raise investor value, including the follow-on offering, were recognized and we were able to receive strong demand of approximately 29 times the number of new investment units issued. The Investment Corporation was included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series widely adopted by foreign investors as their benchmark, and its rating outlook was raised from "A+ stable outlook" to "A+ positive outlook." We will aim for an even higher rating and strive to further increase our market capitalization and liquidity and improve our appeal to a wide range of investors, including foreign investors and regional financial institutions. Recently, public interest in ESG has been growing rapidly. The Asset Management Company established a sustainability committee as an organization that will accelerate the ESG activities of the Investment Corporation and examine how such activities contribute to the environment, local communities, and investors' profit. To begin with, we will aim to replace electric power used at all of our properties with renewable energy by November 2021. We would appreciate it if you could pay attention to the future growth and efforts of the Investment Corporation. 2 1. Overview of asset management (1) Summary of asset management during the 39th fiscal period The REIT is striving based on its Basic Philosophy of "Steady Growth of Assets Under Management" and "Stable Medium- to Long-Term Profits," as well as "cooperation with and use of the Heiwa Real Estate Group" (below, collectively referring to Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. [below, "Heiwa Real Estate"] and the subsidiaries of Heiwa Real Estate; the same hereinafter) to manage its assets with the purpose of maximizing investor's value. Following is a summary of our asset management during the 39th fiscal period. (i) Brief background of the REIT Investment units in the REIT have been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Section (J-REIT Section) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (below, TSE) since March 8, 2005 (Securities Code: 8966). Between then and the start of the fiscal period under review, the REIT executed a capital increase through public offering and underwriting of new investment units issued through private placement on several occasions, an investment unit split and investment unit issuance through a merger with Japan Single-residence REIT Inc. on October 1, 2010 (below, this event is referred to as the merger) and a cancellation of treasury investment units on September 29, 2020. As a result, total investment units outstanding were 999,933 and unitholders' capital was 81,370 million yen as of the end of the 39th fiscal period (May 2021). (ii) Operating environment Under the effects of COVID-19's spread, moves that restrained economic activities continued in Japan in the fiscal period under review, including the declaration of a state of emergency in areas centered on large cities on two occasions and subsequent extensions. Infections with more contagious variants are also spreading. The situation remains unpredictable. Overseas trends also appear to require attention, given lingering uncertainty about overseas economies due to the prolonged stagnation of economic activities connected with U.S.-China trade friction and COVID-19's spread. In this environment, the TSE REIT index remained in a situation in which was difficult for the index to rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, REITs that were slow to recover were bought in reaction to reduced upward pressure on interest rates that resulted from the Bank of Japan's announcement of its policy to keep interest rates low. As a result, the TSE REIT index returned to 2,000 points, the pre-pandemic level on March 6, 2020, for the first time in 12 months. The TSE REIT index continued to surpass 2,000 points, rising from 1,687.98 points at the end of the previous fiscal period (November 30, 2020) to 2,073.55 points at the end of the fiscal period under review (May 31, 2021). (a) Office building leasing market According to the latest office building market data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., the average office building vacancy rate in the five central wards of Tokyo (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya) rose for 15 consecutive months from March 2020, reflecting sustained conditions that made it difficult to proceed with contract conclusion, in addition to the impact of tenant contract cancellations chiefly due to an increasingly rapid shift to working from home, and office downscaling and consolidation based on corporate concerns about the business outlook under the pandemic. As a result, the average office building vacancy rate in the area rose from 4.33% at the end of the previous fiscal period to 5.90% at the end of the fiscal period under review, topping the 5% mark for the first time since June 2015. Meanwhile, the average rent fell for 10 consecutive months from August 2020, plunging from 22,223 yen/tsubo at the end of the previous fiscal period, to 21,249 yen/tsubo at the end of the fiscal period under review. COVID-19's impact on office building market conditions is becoming increasingly visible. Concerns over the deterioration in market conditions are growing, with tenants showing signs of downscaling their operations or canceling their contracts nationwide. COVID-19's spread affected occupancy rates for office building assets in the REIT's portfolio. However, the pandemic's effects were limited. The occupancy rates remained at high levels. Both new and continued rents were revised upward. A moderate uptrend continued for the average unit rent in spite of the pandemic. 3 (b) Residential leasing market According to At Home Co., Ltd., the average condominium contract rent in major cities across Japan (nine areas including the metropolis of Tokyo, three surrounding prefectures, Sendai City, Nagoya City, Osaka City and Fukuoka City) declined conspicuously in the area zone of 30m2 or less in May 2021. The average contract rent fell year on year in seven areas excluding Kanagawa Prefecture and Chiba Prefecture. However, the average contract rent kept rising in the area zone in excess of 70m2. The rent reached the highest level since January 2015 in the metropolis of Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, Nagoya City and Fukuoka City. According to the Survey Report on the Statistics of Construction Starts published in May 2021, the number of new housing starts (rental housing) decreased for 30 consecutive months until February 2021. However, the number of new housing starts took an upward turn in March 2021 and increased for three consecutive months from that point. With supply stabilizing as in the previous fiscal period, demand and supply remained stable. However, the number of move-ins decreased with the spread of COVID- 19. Rental housing demand appears somewhat weaker. The occupancy rate for residential assets in the REIT's portfolio remained stable in the fiscal period under review attributable to various measures taken. The impact of deteriorating economic conditions was limited. Their effects on short-term operations are assumed to be insignificant. (c) Real estate According to publicly assessed land values as of January 1, 2021, which were published in March 2021, the average prices for all types of land, prices for land in residential areas, and prices for land in commercial areas in Japan's three major metropolitan areas dropped for the first time in eight years, since 2013. Prices for land in industrial areas rose for the seventh consecutive year, but the rate of increase was lower. Likewise, the average prices for all types of land, prices for land in residential areas and prices for land in commercial areas took a downward turn in regional areas. Prices of land in industrial areas rose, but the rate of climb fell. In government ordinance-designated regional cities, which the REIT considers as its investment targets, prices of land in both residential and commercial areas rose at lower rates or took a downward turn. Market conditions for land prices in those cities appear weaker. Demand appears to have weakened with uncertainty about the future under COVID-19's effects, causing prices in general to increase at reduced rates or begin to fall. This situation has become prolonged. Real estate market conditions appear to require continued monitoring. Management performance External growth The REIT acquired one office building (Of-46 TORYO BUILDING [real estate, acquisition price: 2,501 million yen]) on December 17, 2020, and two residences (Re-93 HF HAKATA-HIGASHI RESIDENCE II [real estate, acquisition price: 1,198 million yen] and Re-94 HF FUKUOKA RESIDENCE EAST [real estate, acquisition price: 1,180 million yen]) on March 24, 2021, and sold one residence (Re-37 HF TAKANAWA RESIDENCE [trust beneficiary rights, acquisition price: 749 million yen]) on January 22, 2021, aiming to improve the profitability and quality of its portfolio. In addition, the REIT acquired one office building (Of-38 ACROSS SHINKAWA BUILDING [trust beneficiary rights, acquisition price: 500 million yen]) on March 19, 2021 to raise its building ownership ratio to 34.51%, and another office building (Of-45KABUTO-CHOUNI-SQUARE [trust beneficiary rights, acquisition price: 1,480 million yen]) on March 23, 2021 to own the building completely. As a result, portfolio assets as of the end of the period were 109 properties (total acquisition price: 184,136 million yen), including 33 office buildings (total acquisition price of 82,902 million yen) and 76 residential buildings (total acquisition price of 101,234 million yen). (b) Internal growth The REIT has consistently endeavored to increase profitability by improving and maintaining its occupancy rates. During the 39th fiscal period, the REIT continued to be engaged in tenant leasing activities, working to shorten vacancy duration as well as systematic efforts to increase its investment value based on tenant needs and the characteristics of each individual property. Supported by these and other initiatives for maintaining and improving the competitiveness of its assets, the occupancy rate for all properties held by the REIT came to 97.4% at the end of the fiscal period under review. The REIT was able to stabilize the occupancy rate, which had reached 97.9% at the end of the previous fiscal period, at a high level throughout the fiscal period under review. The average month-end occupancy rate for the period under review stood high at 97.5%. 4 (iv) Procurement of funds The REIT issued the Sixth Series of Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (total issue value: 1,500 million yen) on November 25, 2020 for the purpose of establishing a stronger financial base by extending the term for interest- bearing liabilities, dispersing repayment dates and diversifying financing methods. Using funds raised in that way, the REIT prepaid Term Loan 45 (loan amount: 1,100 million yen) on December 11, 2020. The REIT took out Term Loan 49 (loan amount: 1,000 million yen) on December 17, 2020, and Term Loan 50 (1) (loan amount: 1,000 million yen) and Term Loan 50 (2) (loan amount: 1,000 million yen) on March 24, 2021 to use the money for property acquisition and the like. In addition, the REIT took out Term Loan 51 Tranche A (loan amount: 225 billion yen), Tranche B (loan amount: 3,559 million yen) and Tranche C (loan amount: 1,000 million yen) on May 31, 2021 to repay Term Loan 22 Tranche B (loan balance: 1,000 million yen) and Term Loan 23 Tranche A (loan balance: 3,784 million yen), the principal repayment of which was due on the same date. An overview of the loans is provided below. These loans enabled the REIT to reduce the concentration of redemption dates (average borrowing period as of May 31: 7.1 years; average remaining period: 4.0 years) while at the same time achieving the borrowing cost at a low level (average borrowing interest rate as of May 31: 0.75%). Taking a further step, the REIT established a commitment line with a maximum loan amount of 7,000 million yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Ltd. to secure financial creditworthiness by increasing the means of flexible and stable financing and liquidity on hand. (The original contract period was June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The period was revised to June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 on May 26, 2021). As a result, the total interest-bearing liabilities amount (Note) at period end was 88,067 million yen (period end LTV (Note): 46.11%). (Note) Interest-bearing liabilities = Short-term loans + Long-term loans due within one year + Investment corporation bonds + Long-term loans Closing ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to total assets = Closing amount of interest-bearing liabilities / Closing amount of total assets × 100 (v) Performance and distributions The management described above led to 39th fiscal period results of 6,730 million yen in operating revenues, 3,309 million yen in operating income, after deducting interest expenses on loans, 2,916 million yen in ordinary income, and 2,916 million yen in net income. With respect to the distribution of monies ("distributions") stipulated in Article 137 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951 and subsequent amendments), distributions shall be not more than the amount of unappropriated retained earnings at the end of the fiscal period under review and are defined as anything in excess of 90% of the "amount of distributable income" stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957 and subsequent amendments; the "Special Taxation Measures Act") in accordance with the stipulations of Article 32, paragraph 1 of its Articles of Incorporation ("bylaws"). Based on this policy, the REIT made a decision to pay out 2,799,812,400 yen as distributions from earnings by appropriating the reversal of reserve for adjustment of temporary differences of 39,997,320 yen (40 yen per unit) to the balance excluding the internal reserve of 156,410,159 yen, from the net income of 2,916,225,239 yen for the fiscal period under review. As a result, distributions per unit have come to 2,800 yen. (2) Overview of capital increase The table below shows changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital over the past five years. Total number of investment units Unitholders' capital Date Summary issued and outstanding (million yen) Remarks Change Remaining units Change Remaining units September 29, 2020 Cancellation -14,914 999,933 － 81,370 (Note 1) (Note 1) From July 16, 2020 to September 15, 2020, the REIT bought back investment units (market purchase based on discretionary transactions with a securities company). On September 29, 2020, the REIT cancelled all of the investment units that it had bought back following a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 16, 2020. The funds for buying back the investment units were deducted from unitholders' capital surplus, and unitholders' capital remained unchanged. 5 Attachments Original document

