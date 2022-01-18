Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Financial Statement

Public Offering: Increased capital through public offering and third-party allotment at the beginning of the fiscal period under review. Raised equity of 8,692 million yen as funds to acquire properties.

Occupancy Rate: The average

occupancy rate of offices was 98.78%. The office operating rate remained high in the Tokyo metropolitan area despite the period of the state of emergency or the locally issued quasi- state of emergency covering much of the fiscal period under review. While the fiscal period under review was off- peak season in the leasing business, the occupancy rate of residential properties was 96.4%,