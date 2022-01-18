Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Financial Statement

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steady Growth and Sustainable Profit

40

The 40th

6month ended November 2021

8966

Financial results briefing materials

January 18, 2022

Table of

Contents

Overview of the 39th Fiscal Period (ended in May 2021)

  1. Trajectory for Stable Growth of HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT Inc
  2. Highlights of the 40th Fiscal Period
  3. Highlights of the 40th Fiscal Period- Effects from COVID-19
  4. Financial Performance for the 40th Fiscal Period
  5. Causes of variation of EPU on a leasing business revenue basis (excluding gain on sales)
  6. Forecasts for 41st Fiscal Period and 42nd Fiscal Period Operations
  7. Investor Return by using internal reserve and utilization of Free Cash
  8. Control of Internal Reserves and Unitholder Returns
  9. NEXT VISION

10 NEXT VISION: Initiatives to Increase Distributions per Unit (Image)

Status of Operations

  1. Status of Portfolio
  2. Status of Portfolio: Portfolio quality has been significantly improved
  3. External Growth: A series of initiatives from the 39th FP to the 40th FP(Dec. 2020 - Nov. 2021)
  4. External Growth :Overview of the acquisition of properties
  5. External Growth: Pipeline
  6. External Growth: Development of General land leasehold Using Sponsorship
  7. External Growth: Activities for Properties for Co-ownership and Sectional ownership
  8. Internal Growth: Status of Office Operations
  9. Internal Growth: Status of Office Operations
  1. Internal Growth: Status of Office Operations
  2. Internal Growth: Status of Office Operations
  3. Internal Growth: Status of Residential Operations
  4. Internal Growth: Status of Residential Operations
  5. Internal Growth: Status of Residential Operations
  6. Internal Growth: Refurbishment Construction Work
  7. Historical Unrealized Gain / Loss
  8. Financial Strategies: Financial Status

3

18

Financial Strategies: Financial Status

31

19

Financial Strategies: Financial Status

32

4

20

Sustainability Initiatives - Renewable Energy

33

5

21

Sustainability Initiatives - TCFD

34

6

22

Sustainability Initiatives - Sustainability

35

7

23

Sustainability Initiatives - Environment

36

8

24

Sustainability Initiatives - Social

37

9

25

Sustainability Initiatives - Social

38

10

26

Sustainability Initiatives - Governance

39

11

27

Growth Strategy

40

12

28

Leaders of the Asset Management Company (Office Asset Management

41

Department)

29

History of Property Acquisition and Disposition

42

30

Diversified Property Acquisition Methods

43

14

15 Appendix

16

1

Balance Sheet

45

17

2

Profit and Loss Statement / Profits from Rental Business

46

18

3

Debts

47

19

4

Diversification in Investment Areas

48

20

5

Operational Status of Office Portfolio

49

21

6

Operational Status of Residential Portfolio

50

7

Portfolio Overview and Performance (Office)

51

22

8

Portfolio Overview and Performance (Residence)

55

23

9

Appraisal Values

63

24

10

Historical NOI yield

64

25

11

Historical NOI yield after depreciation

65

26

27

12

Historical Monthly Occupancy Rates

66

28

13

Organization of the Asset Management Company

67

29

14

Status of Investment Unit Price

68

30

(NEWS) Request for Re-registration for Email Notifications

69

1

. Overview of the Fiscal Period

Ⅰ-1

Trajectory for Stable Growth of HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT Inc.

billion yen

NEXT VISION

300

Renewable

DPU

AUM

Rating

Forecast

Power

3,300

300

AA

100

(FP41-FP42)

yen

billion yen

2,890 2,940

2,800

250

80

yen

3,500

3,000

Asset Under Management

DPU (right axis

Total Acquisition Price

through Public Offering

AUM (left axis)

200

1,550 1,574 1,550 1,560

1,317 1,375

150

143.7

734

132.1 132.1

129.1 129.2

1,742

1,808

194.7

1,640 1,654 1,670 1,703

1,719

184.1

173.1 174.7 178.7

178

164.7 162.8 166.6 166.3 165.4 168.1

147.6 147.6

155

156.1

138.2 138.1

2,500

2,000

1,500

Dividend

1,000

100 92.1 96.9

Number of Properties

46

47

90

87

87

88

88

91

89

92

92

95

94

98

97

100

100

99

101

104

104

107

107

109

114

Occupancy Rates

89.47%

88.97%

92.04%

94.48%

94.70%

95.55%

96.25%

96.64%

96.84%

96.50%

96.66%

97.27%

96.92%

96.46%

97.32%

97.82%

97.74%

97.70%

97.89%

98.03%

97.83%

97.70%

96.08%

97.45%

97.29%

Portfolio NOI yield

4.46%

4.37%

4.90%

4.61%

4.81%

4.87%

4.76%

4.80%

4.95%

5.06%

5.02%

5.12%

5.08%

5.09%

5.14%

5.26%

5.30%

5.34%

5.34%

5.38%

5.36%

5.44%

5.32%

5.35%

5.27%

Office Ratio

51.32%

53.73%

36.23%

33.81%

33.83%

35.29%

35.29%

38.16%

38.19%

42.16%

42.16%

43.86%

45.58%

45.07%

44.45%

44.66%

43.91%

42.40%

43.30%

43.18%

43.69%

43.86%

44.05%

45.02%

45.73%

Average interest Rate

1.90%

1.93%

2.06%

1.90%

1.86%

1.84%

1.61%

1.50%

1.40%

1.30%

1.28%

1.25%

1.18%

1.03%

0.98%

0.94%

0.89%

0.86%

0.86%

0.86%

0.86%

0.81%

0.78%

0.75%

0.74%

LTV(Appraisal value base)

47.38%

47.71%

54.49%

52.79%

52.65%

53.19%

52.88%

50.16%

49.97%

48.39%

47.54%

45.45%

44.90%

43.83%

43.61%

43.24%

42.47%

41.97%

42.03%

40.94%

40.10%

40.27%

41.03%

40.23%

39.02%

Unrealized gain/loss (mn yen)

-11,895-13,181-14,356-10,410-10,012

-10,142-9,158-6,139-4,665

-1,596

1,308

6,106

9,164

13,650

17,680

21,984

26,194

27,636

30,303

34,981

37,891

38,583

39,353

42,298

45,546

NAV per unit (yen)

90,070

87,518

89,631

85,665

86,238

86,015

87,358

86,788

88,268

89,680

92,847

96,669

100,307

103,108

106,486

110,720

114,816

118,712

121,472

126,110

129,084

130,038

131,592

134,691

138,944

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

20th FP

21st FP 22nd FP 23rd FP 24th FP

25th FP

26th FP

27th FP

28th FP

29th FP

30th FP

31st FP 32nd FP 33rd FP 34th FP

35th FP

36th FP 37th FP

38th FP

39th FP

40th FP 41st FP 42nd FP

500

0

3

Ⅰ-2

Highlights of the 40th Fiscal Period (Nov. 2021)

External Growth

Internal Growth

Public Offering: Increased capital through public offering and third-party allotment at the beginning of the fiscal period under review. Raised equity of 8,692 million yen as funds to acquire properties.

Occupancy Rate: The average

occupancy rate of offices was 98.78%. The office operating rate remained high in the Tokyo metropolitan area despite the period of the state of emergency or the locally issued quasi- state of emergency covering much of the fiscal period under review. While the fiscal period under review was off- peak season in the leasing business, the occupancy rate of residential properties was 96.4%,

Asset Replacement: Sold HF KYUDAIBYOINMAE RESIDENCE and received a gain on sale of 244 million yen. Purchased Faret East Building and HF SOKA RESIDENCE. The asset size grew to 194.7 billion yen at the end of the fiscal period under review.

a level equivalent to that in the previous period, which was a busy season. The period-end occupancy rate was 97.3%, representing a recovery trend, and further improvements can be expected in the next fiscal period.

NOI Yield:

Yields for existing office properties declined with the impact of revisions to rents for commercial tenants. The average yield of our portfolio properties decreased to 5.27%

Acquisition price

11.08

billion yen

AUM

194.79

billion yen

Occupancy Rate

97.29%

NOI yield

5.27%

History of NAV (after deduction of distribution) per unit

unit : yen

138,944

Reached a record high

after changing the

131,592

129,084

sponsor for the

15th

121,472

consecutive period

114,816

106,486

100,307

92,847

90,070

89,631

87,358

88,268

86,238

FP16th

FP18th

FP20th

FP22nd

FP24th

FP26th

FP28th

FP30th

FP32nd

FP34th

FP36th

FP38th

FP40th

'09/11

'10/11

'11/11

'12/11

'13/11

'14/11

'15/11

'16/11

'17/11

'18/11

'19/11

'20/11

'21/11

Financial Operation

Investor's Value

Reduction in Financing Costs:

Interest rates on loans fell due to the favorable financial environment. Financing costs reached a new all- time low while financing periods are extended.

Sound Financial Standing: The Investment Corporation has a free cash of 7.9 billion, a commitment line of 7.0 billion, and internal

Distribution Increase: The distribution per unit rose 90 yen, to 2,890 yen, supported by robust portfolio management and capital gains through portfolio replacement. New medium- and long-term targets were established at the beginning of the fiscal period under review and efforts to achieve 3,300 yen started.

reserves balance of 5.41 billion, which enables it to deal with unforeseen circumstances. The appraisal LTV is lowered from the previous period and borrowing capacity expanded. The rating outlook was improved to A+ (positive).

Net Asset Value: Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, appraisal value increased, reflecting the generation of robust cash flows and a fall in cap rates. NAV hit a record high.

History of Distribution per Unit

Avg. Interest Rate

unit : yen

2,940 2,940

(forecast)

0.739%

2,890

Reached a record high

2,680

after changing the

Appraisal-based LTV

sponsor for the

2,500

12th

39.02%

2,350

consecutive period

2,054

1,884

DPU

1,654

1,703

1,719

2,890yen

1,574

1,560

1,375

Internal reserves

5.41

734

billion yen

FP16th

FP18th

FP20th

FP22nd

FP24th

FP26th

FP28th

FP30th

FP32nd

FP34th

FP36th

FP38th

FP40th

FP42th

'09/11

'10/11

'11/11

'12/11

'13/11

'14/11

'15/11

'16/11

'17/11

'18/11

'19/11

'20/11

'21/11

'22/11

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
02:35aHEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Financial Statement
PU
2021HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Support for the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-rel..
PU
2021HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE ..
PU
2021HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Additional Documentation for Press Release
PU
2021HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
2021HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT : Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset under Management
PU
2021Notice Concerning Transfer of Asset (HF KYUDAIBYOINMAE RESIDENCE)
PU
2021Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. completed the acquisition of HF SOKA RESIDENCE and Faret E..
CI
2021Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset (Faret East Building)
PU
2021Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 619 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 5 583 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 157 B 1 369 M 1 366 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 148 600,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidekazu Kubokawa Supervisory Officer
Noriyuki Katayama Supervisory Officer
Aya Motomura Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.-4.93%1 369
GECINA-0.73%10 259
MIRVAC GROUP-3.78%7 962
GPT GROUP-0.37%7 460
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-3.21%6 461
ICADE2.77%5 600