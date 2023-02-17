Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)
02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
February 17, 2023
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of asset (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.
Details
1. Overview of the Acquisition
Property
Type of
Investment
Investment Area
Proposed
Appraisal
Property Name
Acquisition Price
Value
Number
Specified Asset
Category
(Note 3)
(million yen) (Note 4)
(million yen)
HF UENO RESIDENCE
Real estate and
Primary investment
Re-106
EAST
land lease rights
Residence
area
2,500
2,740
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Taito-ku, Tokyo)
(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "IMPREST RESIDENCE UENO the architect", but it is to be changed to "HF UENO RESIDENCE
EAST" on September 1, 2023 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.
(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.
(Note 3) The Primary Investment Area refers to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the Secondary Investment Area refers to Tokyo excluding the Primary Investment Area, major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, and the Regional Investment Area refers to major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area. The metropolitan area is the urban area and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo and the central cities of the metropolitan area are the special wards of Tokyo and the government-designated cities. The same will apply below.
(Note 4) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc
(1) Agreement execution date:
February 17, 2023
(2) Scheduled acquisition date:
February 28, 2023
(3) Seller:
Undisclosed (Note)
(4) Acquisition financing:
Cash on hand and borrowings
- 1 -
(5)
Payment method:
Lump-sum payment at time of delivery
(6)
Brokerage:
Not applicable
(Note) Undisclosed as consent cannot be obtained from the seller
2. Reason for the Acquisition
The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Asset Management Company has evaluated the acquired property on the following points and decided to acquire the property based on the belief that the acquisition would help realize the policy above and improve unitholder value.
The acquired property is located a 2-minute walk from Inaricho Station on Tokyo Metro's Ginza Line and a 6-minute walk from Ueno Station, a terminal station served by the JR Yamanote Line, JR Keihin-Tohoku Line, Joban Line, Ueno-Tokyo Line, Utsunomiya Line and Shinkansen Line. With Tokyo Station, Shinagawa Station and Ikebukuro Station located a train ride of 5 minutes, 16 minutes and 17 minutes, respectively, from Ueno Station, the property offers excellent access to central Tokyo and the main office areas. The area around Ueno Station offers a rich living environment with many commercial facilities located in the vicinity and the Ueno Park situated within walking distance of the acquired property.
The acquired property includes 56 units in either a 35.69-44.16㎡ 1R unit layout (19 units), 35.69 ㎡ 1LDK unit layout (14 units), or 44.16-50.02㎡ 2LDK unit layout (23 units). Demand is expected to be mainly from single people and DINK families. In terms of the level of facilities provided, the property has considered security by installing automatic locks, security cameras and video intercoms, among other equipment. Moreover, it is equipped with separately located baths and toilets, home delivery boxes, and a lounge with a concierge service, while also responding to demand for teleworking. The exterior of the acquired property was constructed under the supervision of a design firm, and the residential properties in the exclusively owned areas feature a variety of concepts created by different designers. The property therefore excels in design as well.
The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.1% and 3.5% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be 240 million yen.
3. Details of the property to be acquired Re-106 HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST
There is a land lease agreement (Note 9) concluded between the owner and lessor
Other items of special note
of the land (Note 8) and the business company that acquired it. The Investment
Corporation is to acquire the lease rights of the land by taking over the land lease
agreement from the company.
(Note 1)
"Location (excluding indication of residential address)", "Area", "Use", "Structure/Floor", "Total floor space", and "Construction
completion date" are as stated in the real estate registry.
(Note 2)
"Area" shows an actual measured area of the portion subject to leasing.
(Note 3)
"Use district" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, and Item 1 of the City Planning Act.
(Note 4)
"Building coverage ratio" is the ratio of the building area of the structure to the site area, as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building
Standards Act.
(Note 5)
"Floor area ratio" is the ratio of the total floor space of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building
Standards Act.
(Note 6) Figures in "Tenant details" are as of January 31, 2023. Furthermore, "Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by
of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including fees for the usage of parking, storage rooms and such as well as consumption tax) as of January 31, 2023, based on lease agreements and sub-leasing agreements concluded between the seller and end tenants, with amounts below a thousand yen round off.
(Note 7) "NOI Yields" indicates the NOI yield calculated by using the net operating income (NOI) for the 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report for this property, and is rounded to the first decimal place.
- 3 -
(Note 8) The owner and lessor is not disclosed because the consent of the land owner and lessor has not been obtained.
(Note 9) The land leasing period, which is included in the long-term contract, is not disclosed because the consent of the land owner and lessor has not been obtained.
4. Overview of the seller
The seller is a domestic business company, but it is undisclosed due to consent cannot be obtained. The seller is not a party that has a special interest relationship with the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.
5. Status of previous owner, etc. of the property to be acquired
The acquisition is not acquisition from any persons having a special interest in the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.
Broker Profile None
Outlook
For the impact of the acquisitions on the management status forecast for the fiscal period ending May 2023 (the 43rd Fiscal Period) published in the 42nd Fiscal Period Financial Report dated January 18, 2023 is minor, and the management status forecasts will remain unchanged.
8. Overview of the appraisal report
Property name
Re-106 HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST
Appraisal value
2,740,000 thousand yen
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
Value date
December 1, 2022
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
(thousand yen)
(Note)
Estimated the appraisal value by correlating the appraisal value
Value
2,740,000
indicated by the direct capitalization approach and that indicated
by the discounted cash flow (DCF) approach, based on the
assessment that the two values have norms of roughly the same
level.
Value indicated by the income
approach (direct capitalization
2,770,000
method)
Effective gross income
135,238
Potential total profits
139,777
Posted based on unit prices such as rents that can be collected
stably on a medium- to long-term basis.
Losses from vacancies,
4,539
Posted based on the assumption that occupancy will be stable on
etc.
a medium- to long-term basis.
Operating expenses
32,031
Management fees
6,300
Posted after considering the originality of the subject property and
also actual expenses in previous years and the maintenance
expenses of similar properties.
Property Management
2,343
Posted after referring primarily to rates based on contract terms
while also considering rates for similar properties, the originality
fee
of the subject property and other factors.
Utilities expenses
2,400
Posted based on actual expenses in previous years while also
taking into account the occupancy rates of spaces used as rooms
for rent.
Maintenance and repair
2,180
Posted after taking into account future management and operation
plans, the expenses of similar properties and annual average repair
cost
and renewal fees in the engineering report.
- 4 -
Tenant advertisement
Posted annual average amounts appraised based on the assumed
5,015
turnover period of lessees in conjunction with expenses that are
expenses, etc.
required for brokerage services and advertisements carried out to
recruit new tenants.
Posted the amount of taxes for the building after chiefly
Public charges and
6,123
considering the details of documents on public charges and taxes
and measures for the adjustment of sharing. (Tax relief measures
taxes
for new housing are not taken into account.) No amount is posted
because the land is a leased property.
Casualty insurance
170
Posted the amount of taxes after chiefly considering the details of
documents on public charges and taxes and measures for the
premiums
adjustment of sharing.
Other expenses
7,500
Posted rent paid, internet expenses, etc.
Net operating income (NOI)
103,207
Interest on lump-sum
0
No deposit or any similar type of money is expected to be receiv
payments
ed.
Capital expenditures
3,451
Appraised chiefly by taking into account capital expenditures and
ages with similar properties, as well as the annual average amount
of repair and renewal expenses in the engineering report.
Net cash flow (NCF)
99,756
Appraised mainly considering future uncertainty and transaction
Capitalization rate
3.6％
yields from similar properties, while also considering the spreads
attributable to the location of the subject property, contracts and
other conditions in base yields expected from respective areas.
Value indicated by the income
approach (discounted cash flow
2,700,000
method)
Discount rate
3.3％
Appraised by comprehensively considering the individuality of
the subject property while also referencing the investment yields
of similar real properties and other factors.
Appraised in reference mainly to transaction yields for similar
properties, while also comprehensively taking into consideration
Terminal capitalization rate
3.7％
future trends in the investment yield, the risks of the subject
property from the perspective of an investment target, future
economic growth rates, general expectations, real estate prices
and rents and other factors.
Value indicated by the cost approach
2,700,000
using the cost accounting method
Percentage of land
80.3％
Percentage of building
19.7％
Other notable items regarding the
－
appraisal as stated by the appraiser
(Note) The balance above is based on that in the appraisal report and is not that of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.
HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.