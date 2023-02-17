Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)

February 17, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of asset (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the Acquisition

Property Type of Investment Investment Area Proposed Appraisal Property Name Acquisition Price Value Number Specified Asset Category (Note 3) (million yen) (Note 4) (million yen) HF UENO RESIDENCE Real estate and Primary investment Re-106 EAST land lease rights Residence area 2,500 2,740 (Note 1) (Note 2) (Taito-ku, Tokyo)

(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "IMPREST RESIDENCE UENO the architect", but it is to be changed to "HF UENO RESIDENCE

EAST" on September 1, 2023 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.

(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.

(Note 3) The Primary Investment Area refers to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the Secondary Investment Area refers to Tokyo excluding the Primary Investment Area, major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, and the Regional Investment Area refers to major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area. The metropolitan area is the urban area and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo and the central cities of the metropolitan area are the special wards of Tokyo and the government-designated cities. The same will apply below.

(Note 4) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc

(1) Agreement execution date: February 17, 2023 (2) Scheduled acquisition date: February 28, 2023 (3) Seller: Undisclosed (Note) (4) Acquisition financing: Cash on hand and borrowings

