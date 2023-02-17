Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
154000.00 JPY   +0.20%
03:16aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)
PU
02/16Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
01/31Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. completed the acquisition of HF Fushimi Residence for ¥610 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)

02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 17, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of asset (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the Acquisition

Property

Type of

Investment

Investment Area

Proposed

Appraisal

Property Name

Acquisition Price

Value

Number

Specified Asset

Category

(Note 3)

(million yen) (Note 4)

(million yen)

HF UENO RESIDENCE

Real estate and

Primary investment

Re-106

EAST

land lease rights

Residence

area

2,500

2,740

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Taito-ku, Tokyo)

(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "IMPREST RESIDENCE UENO the architect", but it is to be changed to "HF UENO RESIDENCE

EAST" on September 1, 2023 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.

(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.

(Note 3) The Primary Investment Area refers to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the Secondary Investment Area refers to Tokyo excluding the Primary Investment Area, major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, and the Regional Investment Area refers to major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area. The metropolitan area is the urban area and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo and the central cities of the metropolitan area are the special wards of Tokyo and the government-designated cities. The same will apply below.

(Note 4) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc

(1) Agreement execution date:

February 17, 2023

(2) Scheduled acquisition date:

February 28, 2023

(3) Seller:

Undisclosed (Note)

(4) Acquisition financing:

Cash on hand and borrowings

- 1 -

(5)

Payment method:

Lump-sum payment at time of delivery

(6)

Brokerage:

Not applicable

(Note) Undisclosed as consent cannot be obtained from the seller

2. Reason for the Acquisition

The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Asset Management Company has evaluated the acquired property on the following points and decided to acquire the property based on the belief that the acquisition would help realize the policy above and improve unitholder value.

The acquired property is located a 2-minute walk from Inaricho Station on Tokyo Metro's Ginza Line and a 6-minute walk from Ueno Station, a terminal station served by the JR Yamanote Line, JR Keihin-Tohoku Line, Joban Line, Ueno-Tokyo Line, Utsunomiya Line and Shinkansen Line. With Tokyo Station, Shinagawa Station and Ikebukuro Station located a train ride of 5 minutes, 16 minutes and 17 minutes, respectively, from Ueno Station, the property offers excellent access to central Tokyo and the main office areas. The area around Ueno Station offers a rich living environment with many commercial facilities located in the vicinity and the Ueno Park situated within walking distance of the acquired property.

The acquired property includes 56 units in either a 35.69-44.16 1R unit layout (19 units), 35.69 1LDK unit layout (14 units), or 44.16-50.02 2LDK unit layout (23 units). Demand is expected to be mainly from single people and DINK families. In terms of the level of facilities provided, the property has considered security by installing automatic locks, security cameras and video intercoms, among other equipment. Moreover, it is equipped with separately located baths and toilets, home delivery boxes, and a lounge with a concierge service, while also responding to demand for teleworking. The exterior of the acquired property was constructed under the supervision of a design firm, and the residential properties in the exclusively owned areas feature a variety of concepts created by different designers. The property therefore excels in design as well.

The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.1% and 3.5% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be 240 million yen.

3. Details of the property to be acquired Re-106 HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST

Property number / Property name

Re-106 HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST

Type of asset

Real estate and land leasing rights

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

5-89, Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

(Lot Number)

5-4-15, Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Form of ownership

General land lease right

Land

Area (Note 2)

417.84

Use district (Note 3)

Commercial district

- 2 -

Building coverage ratio

80%

(Note 4)

Floor area ratio (Note 5)

600%

Form of ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Residence

Building

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Reinforced concrete flat roof 15 floors above ground

Total floor space (Note 1)

2,964.00

Construction

September 5, 2017

completion date (Note 1)

Collateral

None

Property management company

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

Master lease company

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

Master lease type

Pass through

Tenant details (Note 6)

Total leasable units

56

Total leased units

48

Total rent income

110,856 thousand yen

Leasehold and security

11,514 thousand yen

deposits

Total leased floor space

1,995.19

Total leasable floor space

2,317.84

Occupancy rates

86.1% (as of January 31, 2023)

(Based on floor space)

NOI yield (Note 7)

4.1%

Survey company

Tokyo Bldg.-Tech Center Co., Ltd.

Survey date

November 7, 2022

Outline of the engineering report

Replacement Value

559,000 thousand yen

Probable maximum loss (PML)

3.3%

Long-term repairs

73,950 thousand yen

(next 15 years)

Overview of real estate

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Value date

December 1, 2022

appraisal report

Appraisal value

2,740,000 thousand yen

There is a land lease agreement (Note 9) concluded between the owner and lessor

Other items of special note

of the land (Note 8) and the business company that acquired it. The Investment

Corporation is to acquire the lease rights of the land by taking over the land lease

agreement from the company.

(Note 1)

"Location (excluding indication of residential address)", "Area", "Use", "Structure/Floor", "Total floor space", and "Construction

completion date" are as stated in the real estate registry.

(Note 2)

"Area" shows an actual measured area of the portion subject to leasing.

(Note 3)

"Use district" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, and Item 1 of the City Planning Act.

(Note 4)

"Building coverage ratio" is the ratio of the building area of the structure to the site area, as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building

Standards Act.

(Note 5)

"Floor area ratio" is the ratio of the total floor space of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building

Standards Act.

(Note 6) Figures in "Tenant details" are as of January 31, 2023. Furthermore, "Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by

  1. of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including fees for the usage of parking, storage rooms and such as well as consumption tax) as of January 31, 2023, based on lease agreements and sub-leasing agreements concluded between the seller and end tenants, with amounts below a thousand yen round off.

(Note 7) "NOI Yields" indicates the NOI yield calculated by using the net operating income (NOI) for the 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report for this property, and is rounded to the first decimal place.

- 3 -

(Note 8) The owner and lessor is not disclosed because the consent of the land owner and lessor has not been obtained.

(Note 9) The land leasing period, which is included in the long-term contract, is not disclosed because the consent of the land owner and lessor has not been obtained.

4. Overview of the seller

The seller is a domestic business company, but it is undisclosed due to consent cannot be obtained. The seller is not a party that has a special interest relationship with the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

5. Status of previous owner, etc. of the property to be acquired

The acquisition is not acquisition from any persons having a special interest in the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

  1. Broker Profile None
  2. Outlook

For the impact of the acquisitions on the management status forecast for the fiscal period ending May 2023 (the 43rd Fiscal Period) published in the 42nd Fiscal Period Financial Report dated January 18, 2023 is minor, and the management status forecasts will remain unchanged.

8. Overview of the appraisal report

Property name

Re-106 HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST

Appraisal value

2,740,000 thousand yen

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Value date

December 1, 2022

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

(thousand yen)

(Note)

Estimated the appraisal value by correlating the appraisal value

Value

2,740,000

indicated by the direct capitalization approach and that indicated

by the discounted cash flow (DCF) approach, based on the

assessment that the two values have norms of roughly the same

level.

Value indicated by the income

approach (direct capitalization

2,770,000

method)

Effective gross income

135,238

Potential total profits

139,777

Posted based on unit prices such as rents that can be collected

stably on a medium- to long-term basis.

Losses from vacancies,

4,539

Posted based on the assumption that occupancy will be stable on

etc.

a medium- to long-term basis.

Operating expenses

32,031

Management fees

6,300

Posted after considering the originality of the subject property and

also actual expenses in previous years and the maintenance

expenses of similar properties.

Property Management

2,343

Posted after referring primarily to rates based on contract terms

while also considering rates for similar properties, the originality

fee

of the subject property and other factors.

Utilities expenses

2,400

Posted based on actual expenses in previous years while also

taking into account the occupancy rates of spaces used as rooms

for rent.

Maintenance and repair

2,180

Posted after taking into account future management and operation

plans, the expenses of similar properties and annual average repair

cost

and renewal fees in the engineering report.

- 4 -

Tenant advertisement

Posted annual average amounts appraised based on the assumed

5,015

turnover period of lessees in conjunction with expenses that are

expenses, etc.

required for brokerage services and advertisements carried out to

recruit new tenants.

Posted the amount of taxes for the building after chiefly

Public charges and

6,123

considering the details of documents on public charges and taxes

and measures for the adjustment of sharing. (Tax relief measures

taxes

for new housing are not taken into account.) No amount is posted

because the land is a leased property.

Casualty insurance

170

Posted the amount of taxes after chiefly considering the details of

documents on public charges and taxes and measures for the

premiums

adjustment of sharing.

Other expenses

7,500

Posted rent paid, internet expenses, etc.

Net operating income (NOI)

103,207

Interest on lump-sum

0

No deposit or any similar type of money is expected to be receiv

payments

ed.

Capital expenditures

3,451

Appraised chiefly by taking into account capital expenditures and

ages with similar properties, as well as the annual average amount

of repair and renewal expenses in the engineering report.

Net cash flow (NCF)

99,756

Appraised mainly considering future uncertainty and transaction

Capitalization rate

3.6

yields from similar properties, while also considering the spreads

attributable to the location of the subject property, contracts and

other conditions in base yields expected from respective areas.

Value indicated by the income

approach (discounted cash flow

2,700,000

method)

Discount rate

3.3

Appraised by comprehensively considering the individuality of

the subject property while also referencing the investment yields

of similar real properties and other factors.

Appraised in reference mainly to transaction yields for similar

properties, while also comprehensively taking into consideration

Terminal capitalization rate

3.7

future trends in the investment yield, the risks of the subject

property from the perspective of an investment target, future

economic growth rates, general expectations, real estate prices

and rents and other factors.

Value indicated by the cost approach

2,700,000

using the cost accounting method

Percentage of land

80.3

Percentage of building

19.7

Other notable items regarding the

appraisal as stated by the appraiser

(Note) The balance above is based on that in the appraisal report and is not that of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
03:16aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST)
PU
02/16Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
01/31Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. completed the acquisition of HF Fushimi Residence for ¥610..
CI
01/30Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset (HF FUSHIMI ..
PU
01/30Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. completed the acquisition of HF Imaike Minami Residence fo..
CI
01/29Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset (HF IMAIKE-M..
PU
01/20Heiwa Real Estate Reit : (Correction) Financial results briefing materials for the 42nd Fi..
PU
01/18Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
01/18Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended November ..
CI
2022Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF NAKANO-SAKAUE RESIDEN..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 191 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 6 165 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2022 82 204 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 171 B 1 277 M 1 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 153 700,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Noriyuki Katayama Supervisory Officer
Aya Motomura Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.1.32%1 277
GECINA16.55%8 737
THE GPT GROUP13.10%6 264
MIRVAC GROUP7.04%6 194
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.81%5 344
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.6.01%3 668