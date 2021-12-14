Log in
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
December 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the acquisitions

Property

Type of

Investment

Proposed

Appraisal

Property Name

Investment Area

Acquisition Price

Value

Number

Specified Asset

Category

(million yen) (Note 3)

(million yen)

HF UENO IRIYA

Real estate and

Primary investment

Re-99

RESIDENCE

land lease rights

Residence

area

900

989

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Taito-ku, Tokyo)

Faret East Building

Secondary investment

area

Of-48

(Additional acquisition

Real estate

Office

600

805

(Tachikawa-City,

10.26%)

Tokyo)

Trust beneficial

Regional investment

Inter Planet ESAKA

area

Of-49

interest in real

Office

2,500

2,660

Building

(Suita-City,

estate

Osaka)

Total

4,000

4,454

(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "LEFOND PROGRES UENO IRIYA" , but it is to be changed to "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE" on April 30, 2022 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.

(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.

(Note 3) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement or real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.

(1) Agreement execution date:

December 14, 2021

(2) Scheduled acquisition date:

December 22, 2021

HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

- 1 -

December 23, 2021

Inter Planet ESAKA Building

December 24, 2021

Faret East Building

(3) Acquisition financing:

Cash on hand and borrowings

(4) Payment method:

Lump-sum payment at time of delivery

2. Reason for the acquisition

The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Asset Management Company has evaluated the acquired property on the following points and decided to acquire the property based on the belief that the acquisition would help realize the policy above and improve unitholder value.

  1. HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

The acquired property is a 3-minute walk from Iriya Station on Tokyo Metro's Hibiya Line. In addition, it is within walking distance of Ueno Station, which is served by a number of JR Lines, the Keisei Line, the Ginza Line, the Hibiya Line, and the Shinkansen Line, so the area offers many commercial facilities, creating a very convenient living environment.

The acquired property includes 33 units in either a 25.08 or 25.09 1K unit layout (22 units) or a 40.18 1LDK unit layout (11 units). Demand is expected to be mainly from single people and DINK families. In terms of the facilities provided, the property considers security by installing automatic locks, security cameras, intercom monitors and other equipment. Additionally, the baths and toilets installed separately and the building being equipped with home delivery boxes makes the property sufficiently competitive with neighboring properties.

The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.5% and 3.7% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be 89 million yen.

  1. Faret East Building
    The goal of the transaction is to improve the efficiency of property operations and enhance profitability through the additional acquisition of a portion of the Faret East Building, with the unit ownership (owned share of building: 12.81%) which was acquired by the Investment Corporation on October 29, 2021. After the acquisition, the Investment Corporation's owned share of the building will be 23.06%.
    "Faret Tachikawa" area, where the acquired property is located, is a redevelopment area completed in 1994 after the former U.S. military base property was returned to Japan in 1977. The redevelopment project was promoted for the creation of an urban business district expected to play a pivotal role in community development. It is in an area that offers many convenient living facilities with shopping streets extending radially from the Tachikawa Station and large commercial facilities such as ISETAN, Takashimaya and GRANDUO Tachikawa operating nearby.
    The acquired property is a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa Station, a hub station served by the JR Chuo Line, Ome Line and Nambu Line, and a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa-Kita Station on the Tokyo Tama Intercity Monorail, with the stations directly connected through pedestrian walkways. The location offers superbly

- 2 -

convenient access to other destinations including main office areas such as Shinjuku and Tokyo without transfer.

The area around Tachikawa Station is one of the largest shopping and commercial districts in west Tokyo, where there is strong demand for financial institutions, manufacturers' sales bases and a range of services for local residents. With the number of companies and the number of employed people stable, the area is expected to continue consistently creating demand going forward.

The standard floor area of the acquired property is 332 tsubo and can be divided into areas of 50 tsubo or larger for handling, enabling the users to meet a range of demand. In addition, it is very competitive, with a ceiling height of 2,600 mm and each floor separately air conditioned.

The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are high at 6.7% and 5.8% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be approximately 205 million yen. Also, the NOI yield including that of the existing area, and the NOI after depreciation are expected to improve from 5.5% and 4.8%, to 6.0% and 5.2% respectively, and unrealized gain is forecast to increase to 405 million yen.

  1. Inter Planet ESAKA Building
    The acquired property, which faces Midosuji street, offers good access by car to main business areas and commercial districts in Osaka City such as Shin-Osaka, Umeda and Namba. It also offers good access to the Meishin Expressway, providing the possibility of conducting business across a large area including Kobe, Kyoto and Shiga. To take advantage of the characteristics of the location, the acquired property is equipped with a large parking facility able to accommodate 40 vehicles, which greatly appeals to tenants that use cars for sales activities as a matter of course.
    Esaka Station, which is served by the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Kita-Osaka Kyuko Railway Namboku Line, offers superb access to main areas in Osaka City and other destinations by Shinkansen train and airplane because it is 3 minutes from Shin-Osaka Station, 9 minutes from Umeda Station, 19 minutes from Namba Station and 21 minutes from Osaka International Airport. The area is also characterized by the busy streets around the Station because there are many commercial facilities such as financial institutions, stores and restaurants engaging in a variety of businesses. With the Kita-Osaka Railway Line projected to be extended in 2023, the area is expected to be more convenient and more energetic in the near future.
    The acquired property, whose total floor area and standard floor area are approximately 1,218 tsubo and 113 tsubo, respectively, can be divided into areas approximately 30 tsubo or larger for handling, enabling the user(s) to meet a range of demand, whether it is large or small. In addition, it is very competitive compared with neighboring properties because it features facilities such as a ceiling height of 2,700 mm, each floor being separately air conditioned, and a grid ceiling in particular.
    The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.8% and 4.2% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to improve approximately 160 million yen.

3. Details of the property to be acquired

Re-99 HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

- 3 -

Property number / Property name

Re-99 HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

Type of asset

Real estate and land lease rights

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

1-257-4, Iriya, Taito-ku, Tokyo

(Lot number)

1-12-1, Iriya, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Form of ownership

General land lease right

Area (Note 1)

206.24

Land

Use district (Note 2)

Commercial district

Building coverage

80%

ratio(Note 3)

Floor area ratio(Note 3)

500%

Form of ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Residence

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Reinforced concrete flat roof 12 floors above ground

Total floor space (Note 1)

1,146.77

Construction

August 31, 2016

Building

completion date (Note 1)

Construction client

THE SANKEI BUILDING CO., LTD.

Constructor

JYUKYO KENSETSU Co., Ltd. (Tokyo main branch)

Architect

JYUKYO KENSETSU Co., Ltd. (Tokyo main branch) first-class architect office

Structural designer

JYUKYO KENSETSU Co., Ltd. (Tokyo main branch) first-class architect office

Building certification

K.K good-eyes.Kenchiku Kensa Kikou

Collateral

None

Property management company

HASEKO LIVENET, Inc

Master lease company

HASEKO LIVENET, Inc

Master lease type

Pass through

Tenant details (Note 4)

Total leasable units

33

Total leased units

31

Total rent income

44,700 thousand yen

Leasehold and security

4,031 thousand yen

deposits

Total leased floor space

927.59

Total leasable floor space

993.85

Occupancy rates

93.44% (as of October 31, 2021)

(Based on floor space)

NOI yield (Note 5)

4.5%

Survey company

Tokyo Bldg.-Tech Center Co., Ltd.

Survey date

October 27, 2021

Outline of the engineering report

Replacement value

209,000 thousand yen

Probable maximum loss (PML)

9.6%

Long-term repairs

34,150 thousand yen

(next 15years)

Overview of real estate

Appraiser

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Value date

November 1, 2021

appraisal report

Appraisal value

989,000 thousand yen

Other items of special note

There is a land lease agreement concluded between the owner and lessor (Note 6)

of the land and the business company that acquired it. The Investment

- 4 -

Corporation is to acquire the lease rights of the land by taking over the land lease

agreement from the operating company. The overview of the land lease agreement

is as stated below:

(1) Purpose of the lease: To own a condominium building

(2) Term of the lease: October 31, 2014 - October 30, 2044 (approx. 30 years)

However, the term of the lease may be extended by paying a renewal fee.

(Note1)

"Location (excluding indication of residential address)," "Area," "Use," "Structure/Floor" "Total floor space" and "Construction

completion date" are as stated in the real estate registry.

(Note2)

"Use district" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.

(Note3)

"Building coverage ratio" is the ratio of the building area of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the

Building Standards Act. The "Floor area ratio" is the ratio of the total floor space of the building to the site area as

stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act.

(Note4)

Figures in "Tenant details" are as of October 31, 2021.

"Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by 12) of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including

fees for the usage of parking and such as well as consumption tax) as of October 31, 2021, based on lease agreements and sub-

leasing agreements concluded between the trustee or the Investment Corporation and the master lease company or end tenants,

with amounts below a thousand yen round off.

(Note5)

"NOI yield" indicates the NOI yield calculated by using the net operating income (NOI) for the 12 months, which serves as the

assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report

for the property, and is rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note6)

"The owner and lessor" is undisclosed due to consent cannot be obtained.

Of-48 Faret East Building

Property number / Property name

Of-48

Faret East Building

Type of asset

Real estate

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

2-295,2-49-8 Akebonocho, Tachikawa City, Tokyo

(Lot Number)

2-34-7 Akebonocho, Tachikawa City, Tokyo

Form of ownership

Ownership (Percentage of the right of site: 10.2557%)

Entire site: 2350.84

Area (Note 1)

Interest in the right of site: 241.09

Land

(542.12

including already owned section of the building)

Use district (Note 2)

Commercial district

Building coverage ratio(Note 3)

70%

Floor area ratio(Note 4)

700%

Form of ownership

Classification ownership (Partially shared)

Use (Note 1)

Office, Store, and Storage

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Steel beam/steel-framed reinforced concrete, flat roof, 12 floors above ground

with 1 floor in the basement

Total floor space

16,206.34

Total floor space (Note 1,5)

Proprietary area

1,662.07

Building

(3,737.36 including already owned section of the building)

Construction

December 15, 1994

completion date (Note 1)

Construction client

Urban Renaissance Agency Tokyo Branch

Constructor

Fujita Corporation Joint Venture

Architect

Urban Renaissance Agency Tokyo Branch

Structural designer

Urban Renaissance Agency Tokyo Branch

Building certification

Tachikawa City, Tokyo

Collateral

None

Property management company

Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
