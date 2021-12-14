Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

December 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the acquisitions

Property Type of Investment Proposed Appraisal Property Name Investment Area Acquisition Price Value Number Specified Asset Category (million yen) (Note 3) (million yen) HF UENO IRIYA Real estate and Primary investment Re-99 RESIDENCE land lease rights Residence area 900 989 (Note 1) (Note 2) (Taito-ku, Tokyo) Faret East Building Secondary investment area Of-48 (Additional acquisition Real estate Office 600 805 (Tachikawa-City, 10.26%) Tokyo) Trust beneficial Regional investment Inter Planet ESAKA area Of-49 interest in real Office 2,500 2,660 Building (Suita-City, estate Osaka) Total 4,000 4,454

(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "LEFOND PROGRES UENO IRIYA" , but it is to be changed to "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE" on April 30, 2022 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.

(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.

(Note 3) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement or real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.