Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)
December 14, 2021
December 14, 2021
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director
Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and 2 Other Properties)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition"). The details are as follows.
Details
1. Overview of the acquisitions
Property
Type of
Investment
Proposed
Appraisal
Property Name
Investment Area
Acquisition Price
Value
Number
Specified Asset
Category
(million yen) (Note 3)
(million yen)
HF UENO IRIYA
Real estate and
Primary investment
Re-99
RESIDENCE
land lease rights
Residence
area
900
989
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Taito-ku, Tokyo)
Faret East Building
Secondary investment
area
Of-48
(Additional acquisition
Real estate
Office
600
805
(Tachikawa-City,
10.26%)
Tokyo)
Trust beneficial
Regional investment
Inter Planet ESAKA
area
Of-49
interest in real
Office
2,500
2,660
Building
(Suita-City,
estate
Osaka)
Total
4,000
4,454
(Note 1) The name of this property is currently "LEFOND PROGRES UENO IRIYA" , but it is to be changed to "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE" on April 30, 2022 after the Investment Corporation has acquired it. Accordingly, its name after the change is recorded.
(Note 2) The Asset to be acquired is a building with leasing rights (leasing rights for the buildings and land). Land leasing rights are ordinary leasing rights.
(Note 3) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement or real estate transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.
(1) Agreement execution date:
December 14, 2021
(2) Scheduled acquisition date:
December 22, 2021
HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE
December 23, 2021
Inter Planet ESAKA Building
December 24, 2021
Faret East Building
(3) Acquisition financing:
Cash on hand and borrowings
(4) Payment method:
Lump-sum payment at time of delivery
2. Reason for the acquisition
The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Asset Management Company has evaluated the acquired property on the following points and decided to acquire the property based on the belief that the acquisition would help realize the policy above and improve unitholder value.
HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE
The acquired property is a 3-minute walk from Iriya Station on Tokyo Metro's Hibiya Line. In addition, it is within walking distance of Ueno Station, which is served by a number of JR Lines, the Keisei Line, the Ginza Line, the Hibiya Line, and the Shinkansen Line, so the area offers many commercial facilities, creating a very convenient living environment.
The acquired property includes 33 units in either a 25.08 or 25.09 ㎡ 1K unit layout (22 units) or a 40.18 ㎡ 1LDK unit layout (11 units). Demand is expected to be mainly from single people and DINK families. In terms of the facilities provided, the property considers security by installing automatic locks, security cameras, intercom monitors and other equipment. Additionally, the baths and toilets installed separately and the building being equipped with home delivery boxes makes the property sufficiently competitive with neighboring properties.
The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.5% and 3.7% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be 89 million yen.
Faret East Building
The goal of the transaction is to improve the efficiency of property operations and enhance profitability through the additional acquisition of a portion of the Faret East Building, with the unit ownership (owned share of building: 12.81%) which was acquired by the Investment Corporation on October 29, 2021. After the acquisition, the Investment Corporation's owned share of the building will be 23.06%.
"Faret Tachikawa" area, where the acquired property is located, is a redevelopment area completed in 1994 after the former U.S. military base property was returned to Japan in 1977. The redevelopment project was promoted for the creation of an urban business district expected to play a pivotal role in community development. It is in an area that offers many convenient living facilities with shopping streets extending radially from the Tachikawa Station and large commercial facilities such as ISETAN, Takashimaya and GRANDUO Tachikawa operating nearby.
The acquired property is a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa Station, a hub station served by the JR Chuo Line, Ome Line and Nambu Line, and a 6-minute walk from Tachikawa-Kita Station on the Tokyo Tama Intercity Monorail, with the stations directly connected through pedestrian walkways. The location offers superbly
convenient access to other destinations including main office areas such as Shinjuku and Tokyo without transfer.
The area around Tachikawa Station is one of the largest shopping and commercial districts in west Tokyo, where there is strong demand for financial institutions, manufacturers' sales bases and a range of services for local residents. With the number of companies and the number of employed people stable, the area is expected to continue consistently creating demand going forward.
The standard floor area of the acquired property is 332 tsubo and can be divided into areas of 50 tsubo or larger for handling, enabling the users to meet a range of demand. In addition, it is very competitive, with a ceiling height of 2,600 mm and each floor separately air conditioned.
The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are high at 6.7% and 5.8% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to be approximately 205 million yen. Also, the NOI yield including that of the existing area, and the NOI after depreciation are expected to improve from 5.5% and 4.8%, to 6.0% and 5.2% respectively, and unrealized gain is forecast to increase to 405 million yen.
Inter Planet ESAKA Building
The acquired property, which faces Midosuji street, offers good access by car to main business areas and commercial districts in Osaka City such as Shin-Osaka, Umeda and Namba. It also offers good access to the Meishin Expressway, providing the possibility of conducting business across a large area including Kobe, Kyoto and Shiga. To take advantage of the characteristics of the location, the acquired property is equipped with a large parking facility able to accommodate 40 vehicles, which greatly appeals to tenants that use cars for sales activities as a matter of course.
Esaka Station, which is served by the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Kita-Osaka Kyuko Railway Namboku Line, offers superb access to main areas in Osaka City and other destinations by Shinkansen train and airplane because it is 3 minutes from Shin-Osaka Station, 9 minutes from Umeda Station, 19 minutes from Namba Station and 21 minutes from Osaka International Airport. The area is also characterized by the busy streets around the Station because there are many commercial facilities such as financial institutions, stores and restaurants engaging in a variety of businesses. With the Kita-Osaka Railway Line projected to be extended in 2023, the area is expected to be more convenient and more energetic in the near future.
The acquired property, whose total floor area and standard floor area are approximately 1,218 tsubo and 113 tsubo, respectively, can be divided into areas approximately 30 tsubo or larger for handling, enabling the user(s) to meet a range of demand, whether it is large or small. In addition, it is very competitive compared with neighboring properties because it features facilities such as a ceiling height of 2,700 mm, each floor being separately air conditioned, and a grid ceiling in particular.
The NOI yield, which is calculated from the acquisition price and appraisal NOI, and the NOI yield after depreciation are 4.8% and 4.2% respectively, and based on the appraisal value and acquisition price, unrealized gain is expected to improve approximately 160 million yen.
