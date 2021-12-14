Log in
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
December 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.

Details

1. Borrowing of Funds

(1) Details of Borrowing

Term Loan 56

Lender

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Loan Amount

900 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.500% (Note 1)

Drawdown Date

December 22, 2021

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on December 20, 2021

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be January 31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that

one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2029

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 57-

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Amount

500 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note 2)

Drawdown Date

December 23, 2021

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on December 21, 2021

The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be January 31, 2022)

Interest Payment Date

and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a

business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

December 30, 2022

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 57-

Lender

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Loan Amount

1,000 million yen

Interest Rate

0.700% (fixed interest rate)

Drawdown Date

December 23, 2021

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on December 21, 2021

The last day of every January and July (the first interest payment date shall be January

Interest Payment Date

31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these

days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

December 22, 2028

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 57-

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited,

Loan Amount

1,000 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.650% (Note 1)

Drawdown Date

December 23, 2021

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on December 23, 2021

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be January 31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that

one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

November 29, 2030

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Commitment Line

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

Resona Bank, Limited.

Loan Amount

600 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.700% (Note 1)

Drawdown Date

December 24, 2021

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender concluded on

May 26, 2021

Interest Payment Date

February 24, 2022

Principal Repayment Date

February 24, 2022

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(2) Reason for Borrowing

The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE", "Inter Planet ESAKA Building", "Faret East Building", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.

  • For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and other 2 Properties)" announced on December 14, 2021

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Fund

(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)

Before

After

Change

Borrowing of fund

Borrowing of fund

Short-term loans

0

600

600

Long-term loans due

11,149

11,149

0

within 1 year

Long-term loans

71,808

75,208

3,400

Total loans

82,957

86,957

4,000

Investment corporation bonds

7,900

7,900

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

90,857

94,857

4,000

3. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended May 2021 (39th Fiscal Period), which was submitted on August 26, 2021.

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
