Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
December 14, 2021
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director
Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.
Details
1. Borrowing of Funds
(1) Details of Borrowing
Term Loan 56
Lender
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Loan Amount
900 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.500% (Note 1)
Drawdown Date
December 22, 2021
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on December 20, 2021
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be January 31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that
one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2029
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 57-①
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Amount
500 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note 2)
Drawdown Date
December 23, 2021
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on December 21, 2021
The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be January 31, 2022)
Interest Payment Date
and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a
business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
December 30, 2022
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 57-②
Lender
Nippon Life Insurance Company
Loan Amount
1,000 million yen
Interest Rate
0.700% (fixed interest rate)
Drawdown Date
December 23, 2021
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on December 21, 2021
The last day of every January and July (the first interest payment date shall be January
Interest Payment Date
31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these
days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
December 22, 2028
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 57-③
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited,
Loan Amount
1,000 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.650% (Note 1)
Drawdown Date
December 23, 2021
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on December 23, 2021
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be January 31, 2022) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that
one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
November 29, 2030
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Commitment Line
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
Resona Bank, Limited.
Loan Amount
600 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.700% (Note 1)
Drawdown Date
December 24, 2021
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender concluded on
May 26, 2021
Interest Payment Date
February 24, 2022
Principal Repayment Date
February 24, 2022
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(2) Reason for Borrowing
The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE", "Inter Planet ESAKA Building", "Faret East Building", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.
For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and other 2 Properties)" announced on December 14, 2021
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Fund
(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)
Before
After
Change
Borrowing of fund
Borrowing of fund
Short-term loans
0
600
600
Long-term loans due
11,149
11,149
0
within 1 year
Long-term loans
71,808
75,208
3,400
Total loans
82,957
86,957
4,000
Investment corporation bonds
7,900
7,900
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
90,857
94,857
4,000
3. Other
The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended May 2021 (39th Fiscal Period), which was submitted on August 26, 2021.
