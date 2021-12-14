Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.

(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(2) Reason for Borrowing

The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE", "Inter Planet ESAKA Building", "Faret East Building", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.

For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE and other 2 Properties)" announced on December 14, 2021

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Fund

(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)

Before After Change Borrowing of fund Borrowing of fund Short-term loans 0 600 600 Long-term loans due 11,149 11,149 0 within 1 year Long-term loans 71,808 75,208 3,400 Total loans 82,957 86,957 4,000 Investment corporation bonds 7,900 7,900 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 90,857 94,857 4,000

3. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended May 2021 (39th Fiscal Period), which was submitted on August 26, 2021.

Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

