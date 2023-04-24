Advanced search
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
156600.00 JPY   +0.58%
04/24/2023 | 03:57am EDT
PU
04/13Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (STAGE NISHIKI and HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE)
PU
04/13Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Additional Documentation for Press Release
PU
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

04/24/2023 | 03:57am EDT
April 24, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.

Details

1. Borrowing of Funds

(1) Details of Borrowing

Term Loan 69

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Amount

1,280 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note1)

Drawdown Date

April 27, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on April 25, 2023

The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be May 31, 2023) and

Interest Payment Date

the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a

business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

October 31, 2023

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 70

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Loan Amount

2,200 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.620% (Note2)

Drawdown Date

April 28, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on April 26, 2023

- 1 -

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that

one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2031

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(2) Reason for Borrowing

The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "STAGE NISHIKI" and "HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.

  • For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (STAGE NISHIKI and HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE)" announced on April 13, 2023.

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Funds

(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)

Before

After

Change

Borrowing of funds

Borrowing of funds

Short-term loans

200

1,480

1,280

Long-term loans due

11,760

11,760

-

within 1 year

Long-term loans

85,477

87,677

2,200

Total loans

97,437

100,917

3,480

Investment corporation bonds

8,900

8,900

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

106,337

109,817

3,480

3. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
