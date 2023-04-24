Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date Interest Payment Date shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it) Principal Repayment Date May 31, 2031 Principal Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date Collateral and Guarantee Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(2) Reason for Borrowing

The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "STAGE NISHIKI" and "HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.

For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (STAGE NISHIKI and HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE)" announced on April 13, 2023.

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Funds

Before After Change Borrowing of funds Borrowing of funds Short-term loans 200 1,480 1,280 Long-term loans due 11,760 11,760 - within 1 year Long-term loans 85,477 87,677 2,200 Total loans 97,437 100,917 3,480 Investment corporation bonds 8,900 8,900 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 106,337 109,817 3,480

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

