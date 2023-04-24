Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
04/24/2023 | 03:57am EDT
April 24, 2023
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds as described below.
Details
1. Borrowing of Funds
(1) Details of Borrowing
Term Loan 69
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Amount
1,280 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note1)
Drawdown Date
April 27, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on April 25, 2023
The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be May 31, 2023) and
Interest Payment Date
the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a
business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
October 31, 2023
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 70
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Loan Amount
2,200 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.620% (Note2)
Drawdown Date
April 28, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on April 26, 2023
- 1 -
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that
one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2031
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
(Note1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(2) Reason for Borrowing
The total amount of proceeds from the borrowing described above will be used to partly find the acquisition of "STAGE NISHIKI" and "HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE", and the expenses associated with the acquisition.
For more details about the acquisition of the specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (STAGE NISHIKI and HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE)" announced on April 13, 2023.
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Funds
(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)
Before
After
Change
Borrowing of funds
Borrowing of funds
Short-term loans
200
1,480
1,280
Long-term loans due
11,760
11,760
-
within 1 year
Long-term loans
85,477
87,677
2,200
Total loans
97,437
100,917
3,480
Investment corporation bonds
8,900
8,900
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
106,337
109,817
3,480
3. Other
The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.
HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 07:56:01 UTC.