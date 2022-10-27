Advanced search
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
150800.00 JPY   +1.69%
03:04aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)
PU
10/26Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
PU
08/26Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Financial Statement
PU
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
October 27, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management CompanyHEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that the interest rate for funds borrowed as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" on October 26, 2022 has been settled as follows.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate)

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown Date

Principal Repayment

Date

Development Bank of

900 million yen

Fixed interest rate

October 31, 2022

November 30, 2029

Japan Inc.

0.98483

2. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in

"Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended May 2022 (41st Fiscal Period), which was submitted on August 26, 2022.

* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
