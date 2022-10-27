Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

October 27, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management CompanyHEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that the interest rate for funds borrowed as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" on October 26, 2022 has been settled as follows.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate)

Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Date Principal Repayment Date Development Bank of 900 million yen Fixed interest rate October 31, 2022 November 30, 2029 Japan Inc. 0.98483％

2. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in

"Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended May 2022 (41st Fiscal Period), which was submitted on August 26, 2022.

* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/