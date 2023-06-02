Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Revision of Management Status Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2023 (43rd FP) and Fiscal Period Ending November 2023 (44th FP) and Forecasts for Fiscal Period Ending May 2024 (45th FP)

・Interest expenses (including interest on investment corporation bonds) and related borrowing

expenses are estimated to be 439 million yen for the fiscal period ending in May 2023, 460 million

yen for the fiscal period ending in November 2023 and 470 million yen for the fiscal period ending in

Non-operating expenses May 2024. Amortization of investment unit issuance expenses and investment corporation bond

issuance expenses are estimated to be 20 million yen for the fiscal period ending in May 2023, 27

million yen for the fiscal period ending in November 2023 and 27 million yen for the fiscal period

ending in May 2024.

・The balance of interest-bearing liabilities is 109,817 million yen.

Interest-bearing ・We assume that the Investment Corporation will make early repayment before the due date for short-

liabilities term borrowings (1,280 million yen) on June 8, 2023 while also refinancing the full amount of

interest-bearing liabilities that become payable in May 2023, October 2023 and May 2024.

・Distributions per unit are calculated based on the policy on the distribution of monies prescribed in

the bylaw.

・Regarding distributions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 (43rd fiscal period), it is assumed

that a total of 3,519 million yen will be distributed (distribution of 3,160 yen per unit), consisting of

the expected net income of 3,524 million yen (3,164 yen per unit), plus the projected reversal of the

reserve for temporary difference adjustment of 44 million yen (planned reversal amount of 40 yen per

unit), plus 49 million yen (posted amount of 44 yen per unit) in carried-forward profit. Regarding

distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2023 (44th fiscal period), it is assumed that a

Distributions per unit total of 3,656 million yen will be distributed (distribution of 3,180 yen per unit), consisting of the

(excluding distributions expected net income of 3,632 million yen (3,158 yen per unit), plus 45 million yen (40 yen per unit)

in excess of earnings) for the projected reversal of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, plus 21 million yen (19

yen posted per unit) in carried-forward profit. Regarding distributions for the fiscal period ending

May 31, 2024 (45th fiscal period), it is assumed that a total of 3,679 million yen (distribution of

3,200 yen per unit), consisting of the expected net income of 3,047 million yen (2,650 yen per unit),

plus 632 million yen (550 yen per unit) for the projected reversal of the reserve for temporary

difference adjustment.

・Distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) may change because of various

factors, Including changes in leasing income attributable to changes of assets under management or

changes in tenants or to unexpected maintenance and repair work.

Distributions in

excess of earnings ・Distributions in excess of earnings are not planned at this point in time.

per unit

・We assume no amendments to laws, the tax system, accounting standards, TSE rules, or The Investment

Other Trusts Association, Japan rules, etc, that would affect the above forecast figures.

・We assume that no major unforeseen changes will occur in the general economic trends, real estate