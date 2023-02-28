Advanced search
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
02/28/2023
157100.00 JPY   +0.51%
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
February 28, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announces that with respect to the following loan that it took out to use for redemption funds and payments for expenses pertaining to the investment corporation bonds that became due on June 30, 2022, it has decided to make repayment for the loan before its due date as described below because such repayment before the due date has become possible by appropriating its own funds or through borrowings.

Details

1. Details of the early repayment

(1) Loan for early repayment

Term Loan 62

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan balance

1,000 million yen

Early repayment amount

1,000 million yen

Loan balance after repayment

0 yen

Drawdown date

June 27, 2022

Principal repayment date

June 30, 2023

  1. Scheduled date of early repayment: March 31, 2023
  2. Funds for repayment: Cash on hand or borrowings

2. Status of interest-bearing liabilities after the early repayment of loan.

(Unit: million yen, fractions of 1 unit have been rounded off)

Before early repayment

After early repayment

Change

of loan

of loan

Short-term loans

200

200

-

Long-term loans due

12,760

11,760

-1,000

within 1 year

Long-term borrowing

84,477

84,477

-

- 1 -

Total loans

97,437

96,437

-1,000

Investment corporation bonds

8,900

8,900

-

Total interest-bearing debt

106,337

105,337

-1,000

3. Other

The risks associated with the early repayment of loan as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
