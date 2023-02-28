Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan

February 28, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announces that with respect to the following loan that it took out to use for redemption funds and payments for expenses pertaining to the investment corporation bonds that became due on June 30, 2022, it has decided to make repayment for the loan before its due date as described below because such repayment before the due date has become possible by appropriating its own funds or through borrowings.

Details 1. Details of the early repayment (1) Loan for early repayment Term Loan 62 Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Loan balance 1,000 million yen Early repayment amount 1,000 million yen Loan balance after repayment 0 yen Drawdown date June 27, 2022 Principal repayment date June 30, 2023

Scheduled date of early repayment: March 31, 2023 Funds for repayment: Cash on hand or borrowings

2. Status of interest-bearing liabilities after the early repayment of loan.

(Unit: million yen, fractions of 1 unit have been rounded off)

Before early repayment After early repayment Change of loan of loan Short-term loans 200 200 - Long-term loans due 12,760 11,760 -1,000 within 1 year Long-term borrowing 84,477 84,477 -

