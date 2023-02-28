Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan
02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
February 28, 2023
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announces that with respect to the following loan that it took out to use for redemption funds and payments for expenses pertaining to the investment corporation bonds that became due on June 30, 2022, it has decided to make repayment for the loan before its due date as described below because such repayment before the due date has become possible by appropriating its own funds or through borrowings.
Details
1. Details of the early repayment
(1) Loan for early repayment
Term Loan 62
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan balance
1,000 million yen
Early repayment amount
1,000 million yen
Loan balance after repayment
0 yen
Drawdown date
June 27, 2022
Principal repayment date
June 30, 2023
Scheduled date of early repayment: March 31, 2023
Funds for repayment: Cash on hand or borrowings
2. Status of interest-bearing liabilities after the early repayment of loan.
(Unit: million yen, fractions of 1 unit have been rounded off)
Before early repayment
After early repayment
Change
of loan
of loan
Short-term loans
200
200
-
Long-term loans due
12,760
11,760
-1,000
within 1 year
Long-term borrowing
84,477
84,477
-
Total loans
97,437
96,437
-1,000
Investment corporation bonds
8,900
8,900
-
Total interest-bearing debt
106,337
105,337
-1,000
3. Other
The risks associated with the early repayment of loan as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.
