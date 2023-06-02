Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

from Heiwa Real Estate a maximum of 1,700 units, taking demand and other factors in the primary offering into consideration. The number of investment units to be offered by means of secondary offering through over- allotment will be 1,700. This is the maximum number of units to be allocated for the secondary offering. The number may decrease or the secondary offering through over-allotment may not be conducted at all, depending on demand and other factors.

In connection with the secondary offering through over-allotment, the REIT's Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, May 22, 2023 resolved to issue 1,700 Investment Units to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. by means of third-party allotment with any day during the period from Tuesday June 27, 2023 to Tuesday July 4, 2023 (provided, however, that the day shall be the date two business days after the 30th day (if the 30th day is not a business day, then the preceding business day) from the day following the subscription period for the primary offering and secondary offering through over-allotment) as the payment date (the "Payment Date of the Third-Party Allotment") in order to enable SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. to acquire the Investment Units necessary to return the Borrowed Investment Units.

During the period from the date immediately after the last day of the subscription period for both the primary offering and the secondary offering through over-allotment to to the day two business days prior to the Payment Date of the Private Placement (the "Syndicate Cover Transaction Period"), SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. may purchase Investment Units on the TSE in a quantity up to a number specified in the secondary offering through over-allotment ("Syndicate Cover Transactions") with the goal of returning the Borrowed Investment Units. All Investment Units acquired by SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. through Syndicate Cover Transactions will be used to return the Borrowed Investment Units. During the Syndicate Cover Transaction Period, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. may not perform any Syndicate Cover Transactions or terminate Syndicate Cover Transactions in a quantity lower than the number of units issued in the secondary offering through over-allotment based on its own discretion.

In addition, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. may engage in stabilizing transactions in connection with the primary offering and the secondary offering through over-allotment. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. may use all or part of the Investment Units purchased through such stabilizing transactions for returning Borrowed Investment Units.

In response to the allotment through private placement, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. plans to acquire Investment Units in the number determined by deducting the number of investment units purchased through stabilizing transactions and the Syndicate Cover Transactions and used to return the Borrowed Investment Units from the number of investment units to be offered in the secondary offering through over-allotment. For that reason, subscriptions may not be made for all or part of the investment units to be issued through private placement. As a result, the final number of investment units issued in private placement may decrease to the extent set by the number of the unsubscribed investment units or the issuance of investment units through private placement may not take place at all due to the forfeiture of subscription rights.

Whether or not the secondary offering through over-allotment will take place, and how many investment units will be issued in the event the secondary offering through over-allotment is conducted will be decided on the Pricing Date. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will not borrow Investment Units from Heiwa Real Estate if the secondary offering through over-allotment does not take place. In this case, the issuance of new investment units through private placement will not take place at all due to forfeiture because SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will not accept allotment through private placement and not apply for subscription. Moreover, no Syndicate Cover Transactions will take place on the TSE.

（2） The above transactions will be carried out by SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in consultation with Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.