Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Use of 100% renewable energy (KABUTO-CHO UNI-SQUARE)

May 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

9-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Use of 100% renewable energy (KABUTO-CHOUNI-SQUARE)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "REIT") announced today that it has decided to switch over to the supply of electricity powered by renewable energy for KABUTO-CHOUNI-SQUARE in accordance with the global renewable energy initiative RE100*.

Details

１．Outline of initiative

The initiative is designed to achieve virtually zero CO2 emissions from the electricity used and shift to 100% renewable energy as the energy source by changing the power contract for KABUTO-CHO UNI- SQUARE, owned by REIT to a 100% renewable energy plan provided by Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co. Ltd. renewable energy plan provided by Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co. Ltd.

This energy plan increases the ratio of renewable energy and reduces CO2 emissions through a combination of FIT electricity, and non-fossil certificates with tracking.

FIT electricity + non-fossil certificates or J-Credit Mitsuuroko

Mitsuuroko Green Energy Mitsuuroko Green Customer Procured FIT Energy

Non-fossilJ-Credit

Certificate