Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Use of 100% renewable energy (KABUTO-CHO UNI-SQUARE)

05/28/2021
May 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

9-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, President & Representative Director

Inquiries: Yoshio Ito, General Manager, Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Use of 100% renewable energy (KABUTO-CHOUNI-SQUARE)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "REIT") announced today that it has decided to switch over to the supply of electricity powered by renewable energy for KABUTO-CHOUNI-SQUARE in accordance with the global renewable energy initiative RE100*.

Details

Outline of initiative

The initiative is designed to achieve virtually zero CO2 emissions from the electricity used and shift to 100% renewable energy as the energy source by changing the power contract for KABUTO-CHO UNI- SQUARE, owned by REIT to a 100% renewable energy plan provided by Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co. Ltd. renewable energy plan provided by Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co. Ltd.

This energy plan increases the ratio of renewable energy and reduces CO2 emissions through a combination of FIT electricity, and non-fossil certificates with tracking.

FIT electricity + non-fossil certificates or J-Credit Mitsuuroko

Mitsuuroko Green Energy

Mitsuuroko Green

Customer

Procured FIT

Energy

Non-fossilJ-Credit

Certificate

. ESG initiatives by REIT

REIT is introducing a similar plan at OSAKI CN BUILDING due to acquire on June 4, 2021 (outline of the acquisition can be found in Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (OSAKI CN BUILDING and 3 other properties) dated May 17, 2021). The total floor area of that property and this property is 9,008.87 , which means that around 6.5% of the total floor area of the office building properties owned by REIT will switch to a 100% renewable energy plan.

REIT has identified materiality (material issues) to promote our sustainability initiatives. In terms of environmental (E) materiality, REIT advocates environmentally friendly business operations and believes that these latest initiatives will promote its sustainability efforts by contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

*RE100

RE100 stands for "Renewable Energy 100%," and refers to a global initiative that aims to procure energy consumed in business activities from renewable energy sources (energy generated from natural energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
