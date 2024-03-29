March 29, 2024
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset under Management
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced that it has decided to change the name of asset under management as described below.
Details
1. Change in Name
Property No.
Current Property Name
New Property Name
Location
Of-54
STAGE NISHIKI
HF NAGOYA NISHIKI BUILDING
Nagoya-city, Aichi
2. Date of Change
April 1, 2024
3. Concept of "HF" Brand
In addition to being the initials of Heiwa Real Estate, "HF" also expresses the hopes to provide comfortable office environment or comfortable living space in the city. As a member of the Heiwa Real Estate Group, in terms of offices, the Investment Corporation will keep providing high-quality space and comfortable office environment responding to a wide variety of businesses and, in terms of residence, the Investment Corporation will keep providing reassuring security and fine-tuned services for living space that will really satisfy people. It is a brand name that represents the provision of comfortable space for "Humans" that is "Flexible."
* Investment Corporation Website:https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/
