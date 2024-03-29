3. Concept of "HF" Brand

In addition to being the initials of Heiwa Real Estate, "HF" also expresses the hopes to provide comfortable office environment or comfortable living space in the city. As a member of the Heiwa Real Estate Group, in terms of offices, the Investment Corporation will keep providing high-quality space and comfortable office environment responding to a wide variety of businesses and, in terms of residence, the Investment Corporation will keep providing reassuring security and fine-tuned services for living space that will really satisfy people. It is a brand name that represents the provision of comfortable space for "Humans" that is "Flexible."