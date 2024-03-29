March 29, 2024

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset under Management

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced that it has decided to change the name of asset under management as described below.

Details

  • 1. Change in Name

    Property No.

    Current Property Name

    New Property Name

    Location

    Of-54

    STAGE NISHIKI

    HF NAGOYA NISHIKI BUILDING

    Nagoya-city, Aichi

  • 2. Date of Change

    April 1, 2024

  • 3. Concept of "HF" Brand

    In addition to being the initials of Heiwa Real Estate, "HF" also expresses the hopes to provide comfortable office environment or comfortable living space in the city. As a member of the Heiwa Real Estate Group, in terms of offices, the Investment Corporation will keep providing high-quality space and comfortable office environment responding to a wide variety of businesses and, in terms of residence, the Investment Corporation will keep providing reassuring security and fine-tuned services for living space that will really satisfy people. It is a brand name that represents the provision of comfortable space for "Humans" that is "Flexible."

* Investment Corporation Website:https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

