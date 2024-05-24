May 23, 2024

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Comprehensive Resolution on Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") today announces that the Investment Corporation's board meeting has adopted a comprehensive resolution on the issuance of the investment corporation bonds, as described below.

Details

Outline of the comprehensive resolution on the issuance of investment corporation bonds

(1) Type of investment corporation bonds:

Unsecured domestic investment corporation bonds

(2) Total upper limit issue amount:

100 billion yen (however, the issuance may be issued with one or multiple different conditions or payment dates, or two or more solicitations)

(3) Scheduled issue period:

From May 29, 2024 through May 28, 2026

Amount of each investment corporation bond:

100 million yen or more Collateral and guarantee:

Uncollateralized, unguaranteed and no backing of specific assets

(6) Use of funds:

Acquisition of the specified assets (which have the same meaning as stated in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951 and subsequent amendments)), repayment of borrowings, redemption of investment corporation bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund of lease and guarantee deposits, payment for repairs and maintenance, operating funds, etc.