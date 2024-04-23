For the details of the loan, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" announced on May 25, 2022.

For the details of the loan, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced on January 26, 2022.

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today it has concluded interest-rate swap agreements, as described below.

Start Date April 30, 2024 End Date May 31, 2029

(Note) According to this interest rate swap agreements, the floating interest rate of Term Loan 58 is set at a fixed interest rate of 1.38830%, and the floating interest rate of Term Loan 61 Tranche A is set at a fixed interest rate of 1.42580%.

3. Future Outlook

The risks associated with the conclusion of interest rate swap agreements as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2023 (44th Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 29, 2024.

