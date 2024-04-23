Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
April 23, 2024 at 02:16 am EDT
April 23, 2024
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today it has concluded interest-rate swap agreements, as described below.
Details
Reason for Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
To fix the interest rate for the loan amount concerning and Term Loan 58 (loan amount: 600 million yen)* and Term
Loan 61 Tranche A (loan amount: 2,300 million yen)** to hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuation.
For the details of the loan, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced on January 26, 2022.
For the details of the loan, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" announced on May 25, 2022.
Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Loan
Term Loan 58
Counterparty
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Notional Principal
600 million yen
Interest Rate
Fixed interest rate payable at 0.86330%
Variable interest rate receivable at JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR
Start Date
April 30, 2024
End Date
November 30, 2029
Loan
Term Loan 61 Tranche A
Counterparty
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Notional Principal
2,300 million yen
Interest Rate
Fixed interest rate payable at 0.82580%
Variable interest rate receivable at JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR
Start Date
April 30, 2024
End Date
May 31, 2029
(Note) According to this interest rate swap agreements, the floating interest rate of Term Loan 58 is set at a fixed interest rate of 1.38830%, and the floating interest rate of Term Loan 61 Tranche A is set at a fixed interest rate of 1.42580%.
3. Future Outlook
The risks associated with the conclusion of interest rate swap agreements as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2023 (44th Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 29, 2024.
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Fund mainly invests in offices and residences in investment areas centered on Tokyo. The asset manager of the Fund is HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.