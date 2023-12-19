December 19, 2023

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Transfer of Domestic Asset (HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the transfer of asset (the "Transfer"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the Transfer

Property Type of Transfer price Book value Estimated gain Property name (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) number specified asset (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) HF Trust beneficial Re-45 NAKANOSHIMA 575 400 157 interest in real estate RESIDENCE

(Note 1) "Transfer price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.

(Note 2) "Book value" is estimated amount as of the scheduled transfer date. The same will apply below.

(Note 3) "Estimated gain" is the difference between the scheduled transfer price and the sum of the book value and fees related to the transfer. Since the gain has been calculated for reference only, it may differ from the amount of actual gain (loss) on transfer.

(Note 4) "Book value" and "Estimated gain" are amounts below a million yen have been rounded off.

Agreement execution date: December 19, 2023

(2) Scheduled transfer date: December 22, 2023 (3) Transferee: Undisclosed (Note1) (4) Method of settlement: Lump-sum payment at time of delivery (5) Brokerage: Applicable (Note2)

(Note1) Not disclosed as consent cannot be obtained from the transferee. The transferee does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.

