December 19, 2023

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department

TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Transfer of Domestic Asset (HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the transfer of asset (the "Transfer"). The details are as follows.

Details

1. Overview of the Transfer

Property

Type of

Transfer price

Book value

Estimated gain

Property name

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

number

specified asset

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

HF

Trust beneficial

Re-45

NAKANOSHIMA

575

400

157

interest in real estate

RESIDENCE

(Note 1) "Transfer price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.

(Note 2) "Book value" is estimated amount as of the scheduled transfer date. The same will apply below.

(Note 3) "Estimated gain" is the difference between the scheduled transfer price and the sum of the book value and fees related to the transfer. Since the gain has been calculated for reference only, it may differ from the amount of actual gain (loss) on transfer.

(Note 4) "Book value" and "Estimated gain" are amounts below a million yen have been rounded off.

  1. Agreement execution date: December 19, 2023

(2)

Scheduled transfer date:

December 22, 2023

(3)

Transferee:

Undisclosed (Note1)

(4)

Method of settlement:

Lump-sum payment at time of delivery

(5)

Brokerage:

Applicable (Note2)

(Note1) Not disclosed as consent cannot be obtained from the transferee. The transferee does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.

(Note2) The broker does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.

  1. Reason for the Transfer
    The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Transfer of this 22- year-old property with a total of 38 units will generate a gain on transfer and increase cash on hand, raising the Invest Corporation's property acquisition capacity going forward. The Investment Corporation has decided to proceed with the Transfer because it considers that this will contribute to realizing the relevant policy and improving unitholder value.
    The asset to be transferred was acquired at the then current market price in 2010 in connection with the merger between the Investment Corporation and Japan Single-residence REIT Inc. in that year. The asset value of the property increased thanks to subsequent initiatives to improve profitability and a recovery of the real estate market. The appraisal value of the property at the end of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023 (43rd Fiscal Period) was 551 million yen (37.6% unrealized profit margin), exceeding the book value by 150 million yen. The transfer price is expected to surpass even this appraisal value, standing at 575 million yen (the estimated realized gain after taking transfer-related fees into consideration will be 157 million yen, and the realized gain ratio, which will be calculated based on the book value and the estimated realized gain, will be 39.3%).
    From the perspective of increasing unitholder value, the Investment Corporation will continue to seek to improve the quality of its portfolio and profitability and aim to achieve steady growth in managed assets and stable medium- to long-term profits.
  2. Details of the asset to be transferred

Property number / Property name

Re-45 HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE

Type of asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

3-38-1, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka, and one other

(Lot Number)

3-5-19, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka

Form of ownership

Ownership

Area (Note 1)

375.95

Land

Use district (Note 2)

Commercial district

Building coverage ratio (Note 3)

80%

Floor area ratio (Note 4)

600%

Form of ownership

Divided ownership (100% interest)

Use (Note 1)

Residence

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Reinforced concrete

Building

Flat roof 10 floors above ground

Total floor space (Note 1)

1,486.57

Construction

June 1, 2001

completion date (Note 1)

Transfer value

575,000 thousand yen

Book value

400,440 thousand yen

Difference between transfer value and book

174,559 thousand yen

value

Tenant details (Note 5)

Total leasable units

38 units

Total leased units

37 units

Total rent income

37,867 thousand yen

Leasehold and security deposits

2,577 thousand yen

Total leased floor space

1,216.95

Total leasable floor space

1,242.30

Occupancy rates

Nov. 2021

May. 2022

Nov. 2022

May. 2023

Nov. 2023

100%

93.9%

92.8%

98.0%

98.0%

Appraiser

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL

CO.,LTD.

Overview of real estate appraisal report

Value Date

May 31, 2023

Appraisal Value

551,000 thousand yen

A memorandum of understanding has been concluded with neighbors who

use the pathway existing on the east side of the property in trust to secure

Other items of special note

the said aisle in future years.

Drainage pipes and gas pipes, and the catch basin attached to the foregoing

which the above pathway users use pass through the property in trust. In this

regard, a memorandum has been concluded.

(Note 1) "Location (excluding indication of residential address)", "Area," "Use," "Structure/Floor" "Total Floor Space" and "Construction Completion Date" are as stated in the real estate registry.

(Note 2) "Use District" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.

(Note 3) "Building Coverage Ratio" is the ratio of the building area of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building Standards Act.

(Note 4) "Floor area ratio" is the ratio of the total floor space of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act. The floor-area ratio of the property is limited to 360% due to the regulation regarding frontal road width.

(Note 5) Figures in "Tenant details" are as of November 30, 2023. Furthermore, "Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by 12) of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including fees for the usage of parking, storage rooms and such as well as consumption tax) as of November 30, 2023, based on lease agreements or sub-leasing agreements concluded between the Investment Corporation, the trustee or the master lease company and the end tenants.

(Note 6) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

  1. Overview of the transferee
    The transferee of the asset to be transferred is a domestic business company, but the Investment Corporation has decided not to disclose it because the transferee's consent has not been obtained. The transferee does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.
  2. Outlook
    For the impact of the Transfer on the management status forecast for the fiscal period ending May 2024 (the 45th Fiscal Period) published in the 43rd Fiscal Period Financial Report dated July 14, 2023 is minor, and the management status forecasts will remain unchanged.

6. Overview of the appraisal report

Property number / Property name

Re-45 HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE

Appraisal value

551,000 thousand yen

Appraiser

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD.

Value date

May 31, 2023

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

(1,000 yen)

Value

551,000

Estimated by linking indicated value by DCF method and

indicated value by direct capitalization method.

Value indicated by the income approach

554,000

(direct capitalization method)

Effective gross income

39,362

Assessed based on current rental levels in contract, new rental

Potential total profits

41,608

levels for comparable real estate in the same area with the same

demand and supply as well as their trends, and taking into account

the medium- to long-term competitiveness of the target real estate.

Losses from vacancies, etc.

2,245

Assessed after consideration of the competitiveness of the target

property and other factors based on the typical vacancy rates of

similar properties.

Operating expenses

10,352

Management fees

2,525

Assessed based on the current building management commission

fees.

Property management fee

884

Assessed based on the current PM agreement.

Utilities expenses

901

Assessed after referring to utilities expenses of similar properties

and amounts actually paid.

Repair expenses are stated upon appraisal based on such expenses

Maintenance and repair cost

1,208

described in the engineering report and using the cost levels of

similar properties. In addition, tenant replacement expenses are

stated, taking into account replacement ratio and vacancy ratio.

Tenant advertisement expenses, etc.

1,245

Assessed in reference to tenant-seeking costs of comparable real

estate.

Public charges and taxes

2,829

Posted amounts based on actual payments, taking tax burdens,

etc., into consideration.

Casualty insurance premiums

81

Assessed based on the judgment that current amounts paid are

appropriate while also conducting checks according to the level of

casualty insurance premiums for similar properties.

Other expenses

676

Internet expenses, etc. are stated by reference to past results.

Net operating income (NOI)

29,009

Interest on lump-sum payments

27

Assessed the investment yield at 1.0%.

Capital expenditures

3,564

The amount of capital expenditures is stated upon appraisal of

major repair expenses and renewal expenses described in the

engineering report and the cost levels of similar properties.

Net cash flow (NCF)

25,473

Capitalization rate

4.6%

Assessed individually considering locational conditions, building

specifications and rights of the target real estate in reference to

returns on investment in transactions of comparable real estate.

Value indicated by the income approach

549,000

(discounted cash flow method)

Discount rate

4.4%

Assessed by comparing with the discount rate related to the

transactions of comparable real estate, investment yields of other

financial products.

Terminal capitalization rate

4.8%

Assessed by taking into account the marketability of the target real

estate upon the expiration of the holding period based on the

capitalization rate.

Value indicated by the cost approach using the

615,000

cost accounting method

Percentage of land

75.2%

Percentage of building

24.8%

Other notable items regarding the appraisal as

-

stated by the appraiser

(Note) The balance above is based on that in the appraisal report and is not that of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

  • Investment Corporation Website:https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

Attachment

Portfolio list after the Transfer

(Attachment) Portfolio list after the Transfer

Property

No.

Investment

(Scheduled)

Investment

Property Name

Location

Acquisition Price

Area

Ratio (%)

(million yen)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

Of-05

SUITENGU HEIWA BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,550

0.68

Of-06

HF MONZENNAKACHO BUILDING

Koto-ku, Tokyo

I

2,500

1.10

Of-07

HF HAMAMATSUCHO BUILDING

Minato-ku,

I

1,530

0.67

Tokyo

Of-08

HF TAMEIKE BUILDING

Minato-ku,

I

2,700

1.18

Tokyo

Of-11

HF NIHONBASHI ODENMACHO BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

2,150

0.94

Of-12

HF HATCHOBORI BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

3,092

1.36

Of-17

HATCHOBORI MF BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,110

0.49

Of-18

M2 HARAJUKU

Shibuya-ku,

I

3,418

1.50

Tokyo

Of-20

FUNABASHI FACE BUILDING

Funabashi City,

II

3,900

1.71

Chiba

Of-21

ADESSO NISHIAZABU

Minato-ku,

I

640

0.28

Tokyo

Of-23

HF IKEBUKURO BUILDING

Toshima-ku,

I

1,314

0.58

Tokyo

Of-24

HF YUSHIMA BUILDING

Bunkyo-ku,

I

1,624

0.71

Tokyo

Of-25

KAYABACHO HEIWA BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

4,798

2.10

Of-27

KOBE KYUKYORYUCHI HEIWA BUILDING

Kobe City,

III

2,310

1.01

Hyogo

Of-29

SAKAE MINAMI BUILDING

Nagoya City,

III

1,580

0.69

Aichi

Of-30

HF SAKURADORI BUILDING

Nagoya City,

III

4,900

2.15

Aichi

Office

Of-31

HF NIHONBASHI HAMACHO BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,900

0.83

Miyagi

Of-32

HF SENDAI HONCHO BUILDING

Sendai City,

III

2,700

1.18

Of-33

HF UENO BUILDING

Taito-ku, Tokyo

I

3,400

1.49

Of-34

KOJIMACHI HF BUILDING

Chiyoda-ku,

I

1,350

0.59

Tokyo

Of-35

HF KUDAN MINAMI BUILDING

Chiyoda-ku,

I

2,720

1.19

Tokyo

Of-36

HF KANDA OGAWAMACHI BUILDING

Chiyoda-ku,

I

3,150

1.38

Tokyo

Of-37

NISSO 5 BUILDING

Yokohama City,

II

3,100

1.36

Kanagawa

Of-38

ACROSS SHINKAWA BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

3,750

1.64

Of-39

SENJU MILDIX Ⅱ

Adachi-ku,

I

1,650

0.72

Tokyo

Of-40

ARK Mori Building

Minato-ku,

I

3,085

1.35

Tokyo

Of-41

Nihonbashi Horidomecho First

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

2,140

0.94

Of-42

Southern Sky Tower Hachioji

Hachioji City,

II

1,600

0.70

Tokyo

Of-43

HAMACHO HEIWA BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

3,100

1.36

Of-44

KINSICHO SQUARE BUILDING

Sumida-ku,

I

2,840

1.25

Tokyo

Of-45

HF NIHONBASHI KABUTOCHO BUILDING

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

3,580

1.57

Of-46

HF SENDAI ICHIBANCHO BUILDING

Sendai City,

III

2,501

1.10

Miyagi

Of-47

OSAKI CN BUILDING

Shinagawa-ku,

I

5,160

2.26

Tokyo

Of-48

Faret East Building

Tachikawa City,

II

1,610

0.71

Tokyo

Property

Investment

(Scheduled)

Investment

Property Name

Location

Acquisition Price

Area

Ratio (%)

No.

(million yen)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

Of-49

HF ESAKA BUILDING

Suita City,

III

2,500

1.10

Osaka

Of-50

Shinsaibashi FRONT Building

Osaka City,

III

7,300

3.20

Osaka

Of-51

SAKAE CENTER BUILDING

Nagoya-City,

III

4,000

1.75

Aichi

Of-52

IWAMOTOCHO TWIN BUILDING

Chiyoda-ku,

I

3,380

1.48

Tokyo

Of-53

IWAMOTOCHO TWIN SAKAE BUILDING

Chiyoda-ku,

I

400

0.18

Tokyo

Of-54

STAGE NISHIKI

Nagoya-City,

III

2,100

0.92

Aichi

Of-55

Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building

Osaka City,

III

3,370

1.48

Osaka

Of-56

Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building

Osaka City,

III

1,650

0.72

Osaka

Of-57

PRIME TOWER YOKOHAMA

Nagoya-City,

III

3,800

1.67

Aichi

Office Subtotal

116,952

51.29

Re-03

HF ICHIKAWA RESIDENCE

Ichikawa City,

II

430

0.19

Chiba

Re-05

HF MEGURO RESIDENCE

Meguro-ku,

I

660

0.29

Tokyo

Re-09

HF KASAI RESIDENCE

Edogawa-ku,

I

650

0.29

Tokyo

Re-11

HF WAKABAYASHI-KOEN RESIDENCE

Setagaya-ku,

I

3,610

1.58

Tokyo

Re-12

HF HIMONYA RESIDENCE

Meguro-ku,

I

1,560

0.68

Tokyo

Re-14

HF MINAMIAZABU RESIDENCE

Minato-ku,

I

1,370

0.60

Tokyo

Re-16

HF GAKUGEIDAIGAKU RESIDENCE

Meguro-ku,

I

1,000

0.44

Tokyo

Re-17

HF HIGASHIKANDA RESIDENCE

Chiyoda-ku,

I

1,100

0.48

Tokyo

Re-18

HF HIGASHINIHONBASHI RESIDENCE

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,210

0.53

Re-19

HF NERIMA RESIDENCE

Nerima-ku,

I

690

0.30

Tokyo

Residence

Re-20

HF SHIROKANETAKANAWA RESIDENCE

Minato-ku,

I

4,030

1.77

Tokyo

Tokyo

Re-21

HF MEIDAIMAE RESIDENCE

Setagaya-ku,

I

1,070

0.47

Re-22

HF NIHONBASHI RESIDENCE

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,130

0.50

Re-23

HF KAMISHAKUJII RESIDENCE

Nerima-ku,

I

950

0.42

Tokyo

Re-24

HF KINSHICHO RESIDENCE

Sumida-ku,

I

1,100

0.48

Tokyo

Re-25

HF GINZA RESIDENCE EAST

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

5,940

2.60

Re-26

HF SHIN-YOKOHAMA RESIDENCE

Yokohama City,

II

3,350

1.47

Kanagawa

Re-30

HF MAGOME RESIDENCE

Ota-ku, Tokyo

I

1,630

0.71

Re-31

HF GAKUGEIDAIGAKU RESIDENCE II

Meguro-ku,

I

1,650

0.72

Tokyo

Re-33

HF KAMEIDO RESIDENCE

Koto-ku, Tokyo

I

1,050

0.46

Re-34

HF TANASHI RESIDENCE

Nishi-tokyo

II

911

0.40

City, Tokyo

Re-38

LA RESIDENCE DE SHIROKANEDAI

Minato-ku,

I

730

0.32

Tokyo

Re-39

HF GINZA RESIDENCE EAST II

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,460

0.64

Re-40

HF HATCHOBORI RESIDENCE II

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

1,890

0.83

Property

No.

Property Name

Location

Investment

Area

(Note 1)

(Scheduled)

Acquisition Price

(million yen)

(Note 2)

Investment Ratio (%)

(Note 2)

Re-42

HF GINZA RESIDENCE

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

I

944

0.41

Re-43

HF KOMAZAWA-KOEN RESIDENCE TOWER

Setagaya-ku,

I

6,520

2.86

Tokyo

Re-45

HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE

Osaka City,

III

-

-

Osaka

Re-47

HF MARUNOUCHI RESIDENCE

Nagoya City,

III

624

0.27

Aichi

Re-48

HF HIRAO RESIDENCE

Fukuoka City,

III

1,780

0.78

Fukuoka

Re-49

HF KAWARAMACHI NIJO RESIDENCE

Kyoto City,

III

534

0.23

Kyoto

Re-53

HF SHIJYO KAWARAMACHI RESIDENCE

Kyoto City,

III

1,820

0.80

Kyoto

Re-54

LA RESIDENCE DE SENDAGI

Bunkyo-ku,

I

820

0.36

Tokyo

Re-55

HF SENDAGI RESIDENCE

Bunkyo-ku,

I

870

0.38

Tokyo

Re-56

HF KOMAZAWA-KOEN RESIDENCE

Setagaya-ku,

I

615

0.27

Tokyo

Re-57

HF MUSASHIKOYAMA RESIDENCE

Shinagawa-ku,

I

842

0.37

Tokyo

Re-58

HF KOKUBUNJI RESIDENCE

Kokubunji City,

II

839

0.37

Tokyo

Re-59

HF HISAYAODORI RESIDENCE

Nagoya City,

III

1,080

0.47

Aichi

Re-60

HF KARASUMA KURAMAGUCHI RESIDENCE

Kyoto City,

III

572

0.25

Kyoto

Re-61

HF NISHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE WEST

Shinjuku-ku,

I

1,990

0.87

Tokyo

Re-62

HF NISHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE EAST

Shinjuku-ku,

I

1,170

0.51

Tokyo

Re-63

HF HIGASHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE

Shinjuku-ku,

I

1,360

0.60

Tokyo

Re-64

HF HIGASHI-SHINSAIBASHI RESIDENCE

Osaka City,

III

566

0.25

Osaka

Re-65

HF KITA-YOBANCHO RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

809

0.35

Miyagi

Re-66

HF ATAGOBASHI RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

684

0.30

Miyagi

Re-68

HF ASAKUSABASHI RESIDENCE

Taito-ku, Tokyo

I

771

0.34

Re-69

HF ICHIBANCHO RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

834

0.37

Miyagi

Re-70

HF HIGASHI-NAKANO RESIDENCE

Nakano-ku,

I

942

0.41

Tokyo

Re-72

HF WASEDA RESIDENCE

Shinjuku-ku,

I

2,090

0.92

Tokyo

Re-73

HF WASEDA RESIDENCE II

Shinjuku-ku,

I

872

0.38

Tokyo

Re-74

HF WAKAMATSU KAWATA RESIDENCE

Shinjuku-ku,

I

1,158

0.51

Tokyo

Re-75

HF SENDAI RESIDENCE EAST

Sendai City,

III

1,638

0.72

Miyagi

Re-76

HF NISHIKOEN RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

1,310

0.57

Miyagi

Re-77

HF BANSUI-DORI RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

790

0.35

Miyagi

Re-78

HF KANNAI RESIDENCE

Yokohama City,

II

1,800

0.79

Kanagawa

Re-79

HF MEIEKI-KITA RESIDENCE

Nagoya City,

III

2,160

0.95

Aichi

Re-80

HF HIGASHI-SAPPORO RESIDENCE

Sapporo City,

III

1,560

0.68

Property

No.

Property Name

Location

Investment

Area

(Note 1)

(Scheduled)

Acquisition Price

(million yen)

(Note 2)

Investment Ratio (%)

(Note 2)

Hokkaido

Re-81

HF HAKATA-HIGASHI RESIDENCE

Fukuoka City,

III

880

0.39

Fukuoka

Re-82

HF SENDAI ITSUTSUBASHI RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

850

0.37

Miyagi

Re-83

HF TABATA RESIDENCE

Kita-ku, Tokyo

I

1,100

0.48

Re-84

HF RYOGOKU RESIDENCE

Sumida-ku,

I

1,400

0.61

Tokyo

Re-85

HF HACHIOJI RESIDENCE

Hachioji City,

II

1,120

0.49

Tokyo

Re-86

HF MITA RESIDENCE II

Minato-ku,

I

1,210

0.53

Tokyo

Re-87

HF MONZEN-NAKACHO RESIDENCE

Koto-ku, Tokyo

I

945

0.41

Re-88

HF MINAMI-SUNAMACHI RESIDENCE

Koto-ku, Tokyo

I

900

0.39

Re-89

HF SENDAI NAGAMACHI RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

1,030

0.45

Miyagi

Re-90

HF SHOKOJI AKABANE RESIDENCE

Kita-ku, Tokyo

I

1,150

0.50

Re-91

HF SENDAI HONCHO RESIDENCE

Sendai City,

III

1,070

0.47

Miyagi

Re-92

HF OHORI RESIDENCE BAYSIDE

Fukuoka City,

III

1,150

0.50

Fukuoka

Re-93

HF HAKATA-HIGASHI RESIDENCE Ⅱ

Fukuoka City,

1,198

0.53

Fukuoka

Re-94

HF FUKUOKA RESIDENCE EAST

Fukuoka City,

1,180

0.52

Fukuoka

Re-95

HF SHOKOJI AKABANE RESIDENCE

Kita-ku, Tokyo

I

1,690

0.74

Re-96

HF YAHIRO RESIDENCE

Sumida-ku,

I

1,220

0.53

Tokyo

Re-97

HF SETAGAYAKAMIMACHI RESIDENCE

Setagaya-ku,

I

700

0.31

Tokyo

Re-98

HF SOKA RESIDENCE

Soka-City,

II

1,300

0.57

Tokyo

Re-99

HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE

Taito-ku, Tokyo

I

900

0.39

Re-100

HF TSUJIDO RESIDENCE

Fujisawa-City,

II

1,870

0.82

Kanagawa

Kawaguchi-

Re-101

HF KAWAGUCHIEKIMAE RESIDENCE

City,

II

1,260

0.55

Saitama

Re-102

HF HIGASHIOGU RESIDENCE

Arakawa-ku,

I

1,210

0.53

Tokyo

Re-103

HF IMAIKE-MINAMI RESIDENCE

Nagoya-City,

860

0.38

Aichi

Re-104

HF FUSHIMI RESIDENCE

Nagoya-City,

610

0.27

Aichi

Re-105

HF NAKANO-SAKAUE RESIDENCE

Nakano-ku,

I

1,050

0.46

Tokyo

Re-106

HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST

Taito-ku, Tokyo

I

2,500

1.10

Re-107

HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE

Ota-ku, Tokyo

I

1,200

0.53

Residence Subtotal

111,089

48.71

Portfolio Total

228,041

100.00

(Note 1) The Investment Area column entries are as follows:

I: Investment in the Primary Investment Area (The 23 Wards of Tokyo)

  1. Investment in the Secondary Investment Area (Tokyo, outside the Primary Investment Area, and major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture)
  1. Investment in the Regional Investment Area (major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area).
    The metropolitan area is the urban area including the central wards that are the main districts of Tokyo, the government-designated cities, and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo.

(Note 2) Figures for the (scheduled) acquisition price are rounded off to the nearest specified unit, and figures for the investment ratio are rounded

to the second decimal place. Accordingly, the figures may not necessarily add up to the figures in the total columns.

