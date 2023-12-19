December 19, 2023
Notice Concerning Transfer of Domestic Asset (HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the transfer of asset (the "Transfer"). The details are as follows.
Details
1. Overview of the Transfer
Property
Type of
Transfer price
Book value
Estimated gain
Property name
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
number
specified asset
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
HF
Trust beneficial
Re-45
NAKANOSHIMA
575
400
157
interest in real estate
RESIDENCE
(Note 1) "Transfer price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc.
(Note 2) "Book value" is estimated amount as of the scheduled transfer date. The same will apply below.
(Note 3) "Estimated gain" is the difference between the scheduled transfer price and the sum of the book value and fees related to the transfer. Since the gain has been calculated for reference only, it may differ from the amount of actual gain (loss) on transfer.
(Note 4) "Book value" and "Estimated gain" are amounts below a million yen have been rounded off.
- Agreement execution date: December 19, 2023
(2)
Scheduled transfer date:
December 22, 2023
(3)
Transferee:
Undisclosed (Note1)
(4)
Method of settlement:
Lump-sum payment at time of delivery
(5)
Brokerage:
Applicable (Note2)
(Note1) Not disclosed as consent cannot be obtained from the transferee. The transferee does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.
(Note2) The broker does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.
-
Reason for the Transfer
The Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation stipulates that the "targets and policies of asset management" is to ensure the steady growth of the investment portfolio and medium- to long-term sustainable profit. Under the Articles of Incorporation, the Investment Corporation seeks to expand its assets through continuous property acquisitions and to improve the quality and profitability of the portfolio by replacing assets. The Transfer of this 22- year-old property with a total of 38 units will generate a gain on transfer and increase cash on hand, raising the Invest Corporation's property acquisition capacity going forward. The Investment Corporation has decided to proceed with the Transfer because it considers that this will contribute to realizing the relevant policy and improving unitholder value.
The asset to be transferred was acquired at the then current market price in 2010 in connection with the merger between the Investment Corporation and Japan Single-residence REIT Inc. in that year. The asset value of the property increased thanks to subsequent initiatives to improve profitability and a recovery of the real estate market. The appraisal value of the property at the end of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2023 (43rd Fiscal Period) was 551 million yen (37.6% unrealized profit margin), exceeding the book value by 150 million yen. The transfer price is expected to surpass even this appraisal value, standing at 575 million yen (the estimated realized gain after taking transfer-related fees into consideration will be 157 million yen, and the realized gain ratio, which will be calculated based on the book value and the estimated realized gain, will be 39.3%).
From the perspective of increasing unitholder value, the Investment Corporation will continue to seek to improve the quality of its portfolio and profitability and aim to achieve steady growth in managed assets and stable medium- to long-term profits.
- Details of the asset to be transferred
Property number / Property name
Re-45 HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE
Type of asset
Trust beneficial interest in real estate
(Building address on real estate registry)
Location (Note 1)
3-38-1, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka, and one other
(Lot Number)
3-5-19, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka
Form of ownership
Ownership
Area (Note 1)
375.95 ㎡
Land
Use district (Note 2)
Commercial district
Building coverage ratio (Note 3)
80%
Floor area ratio (Note 4)
600%
Form of ownership
Divided ownership (100% interest)
Use (Note 1)
Residence
Structure/Floors (Note 1)
Reinforced concrete
Building
Flat roof 10 floors above ground
Total floor space (Note 1)
1,486.57 ㎡
Construction
June 1, 2001
completion date (Note 1)
Transfer value
575,000 thousand yen
Book value
400,440 thousand yen
Difference between transfer value and book
174,559 thousand yen
value
Tenant details (Note 5)
Total leasable units
38 units
Total leased units
37 units
Total rent income
37,867 thousand yen
Leasehold and security deposits
2,577 thousand yen
Total leased floor space
1,216.95
㎡
Total leasable floor space
1,242.30
㎡
Occupancy rates
Nov. 2021
May. 2022
Nov. 2022
May. 2023
Nov. 2023
100%
93.9%
92.8%
98.0%
98.0%
Appraiser
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL
CO.,LTD.
Overview of real estate appraisal report
Value Date
May 31, 2023
Appraisal Value
551,000 thousand yen
A memorandum of understanding has been concluded with neighbors who
use the pathway existing on the east side of the property in trust to secure
Other items of special note
the said aisle in future years.
Drainage pipes and gas pipes, and the catch basin attached to the foregoing
which the above pathway users use pass through the property in trust. In this
regard, a memorandum has been concluded.
(Note 1) "Location (excluding indication of residential address)", "Area," "Use," "Structure/Floor" "Total Floor Space" and "Construction Completion Date" are as stated in the real estate registry.
(Note 2) "Use District" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.
(Note 3) "Building Coverage Ratio" is the ratio of the building area of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building Standards Act.
(Note 4) "Floor area ratio" is the ratio of the total floor space of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act. The floor-area ratio of the property is limited to 360% due to the regulation regarding frontal road width.
(Note 5) Figures in "Tenant details" are as of November 30, 2023. Furthermore, "Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by 12) of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including fees for the usage of parking, storage rooms and such as well as consumption tax) as of November 30, 2023, based on lease agreements or sub-leasing agreements concluded between the Investment Corporation, the trustee or the master lease company and the end tenants.
(Note 6) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
-
Overview of the transferee
The transferee of the asset to be transferred is a domestic business company, but the Investment Corporation has decided not to disclose it because the transferee's consent has not been obtained. The transferee does not fall under a party with a special interest in the Investment Corporation and the Asset Management Company.
- Outlook
For the impact of the Transfer on the management status forecast for the fiscal period ending May 2024 (the 45th Fiscal Period) published in the 43rd Fiscal Period Financial Report dated July 14, 2023 is minor, and the management status forecasts will remain unchanged.
6. Overview of the appraisal report
Property number / Property name
Re-45 HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE
Appraisal value
551,000 thousand yen
Appraiser
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD.
Value date
May 31, 2023
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
(1,000 yen)
Value
551,000
Estimated by linking indicated value by DCF method and
indicated value by direct capitalization method.
Value indicated by the income approach
554,000
(direct capitalization method)
Effective gross income
39,362
Assessed based on current rental levels in contract, new rental
Potential total profits
41,608
levels for comparable real estate in the same area with the same
demand and supply as well as their trends, and taking into account
the medium- to long-term competitiveness of the target real estate.
Losses from vacancies, etc.
2,245
Assessed after consideration of the competitiveness of the target
property and other factors based on the typical vacancy rates of
similar properties.
Operating expenses
10,352
Management fees
2,525
Assessed based on the current building management commission
fees.
Property management fee
884
Assessed based on the current PM agreement.
Utilities expenses
901
Assessed after referring to utilities expenses of similar properties
and amounts actually paid.
Repair expenses are stated upon appraisal based on such expenses
Maintenance and repair cost
1,208
described in the engineering report and using the cost levels of
similar properties. In addition, tenant replacement expenses are
stated, taking into account replacement ratio and vacancy ratio.
Tenant advertisement expenses, etc.
1,245
Assessed in reference to tenant-seeking costs of comparable real
estate.
Public charges and taxes
2,829
Posted amounts based on actual payments, taking tax burdens,
etc., into consideration.
Casualty insurance premiums
81
Assessed based on the judgment that current amounts paid are
appropriate while also conducting checks according to the level of
casualty insurance premiums for similar properties.
Other expenses
676
Internet expenses, etc. are stated by reference to past results.
Net operating income (NOI)
29,009
Interest on lump-sum payments
27
Assessed the investment yield at 1.0%.
Capital expenditures
3,564
The amount of capital expenditures is stated upon appraisal of
major repair expenses and renewal expenses described in the
engineering report and the cost levels of similar properties.
Net cash flow (NCF)
25,473
Capitalization rate
4.6%
Assessed individually considering locational conditions, building
specifications and rights of the target real estate in reference to
returns on investment in transactions of comparable real estate.
Value indicated by the income approach
549,000
(discounted cash flow method)
Discount rate
4.4%
Assessed by comparing with the discount rate related to the
transactions of comparable real estate, investment yields of other
financial products.
Terminal capitalization rate
4.8%
Assessed by taking into account the marketability of the target real
estate upon the expiration of the holding period based on the
capitalization rate.
Value indicated by the cost approach using the
615,000
cost accounting method
Percentage of land
75.2%
Percentage of building
24.8%
Other notable items regarding the appraisal as
-
stated by the appraiser
(Note) The balance above is based on that in the appraisal report and is not that of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.
- Investment Corporation Website:https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/
【Attachment】
Portfolio list after the Transfer
(Attachment) Portfolio list after the Transfer
Property
No.
Investment
(Scheduled)
Investment
Property Name
Location
Acquisition Price
Area
Ratio (%)
(million yen)
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
Of-05
SUITENGU HEIWA BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,550
0.68
Of-06
HF MONZENNAKACHO BUILDING
Koto-ku, Tokyo
I
2,500
1.10
Of-07
HF HAMAMATSUCHO BUILDING
Minato-ku,
I
1,530
0.67
Tokyo
Of-08
HF TAMEIKE BUILDING
Minato-ku,
I
2,700
1.18
Tokyo
Of-11
HF NIHONBASHI ODENMACHO BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
2,150
0.94
Of-12
HF HATCHOBORI BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
3,092
1.36
Of-17
HATCHOBORI MF BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,110
0.49
Of-18
M2 HARAJUKU
Shibuya-ku,
I
3,418
1.50
Tokyo
Of-20
FUNABASHI FACE BUILDING
Funabashi City,
II
3,900
1.71
Chiba
Of-21
ADESSO NISHIAZABU
Minato-ku,
I
640
0.28
Tokyo
Of-23
HF IKEBUKURO BUILDING
Toshima-ku,
I
1,314
0.58
Tokyo
Of-24
HF YUSHIMA BUILDING
Bunkyo-ku,
I
1,624
0.71
Tokyo
Of-25
KAYABACHO HEIWA BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
4,798
2.10
Of-27
KOBE KYUKYORYUCHI HEIWA BUILDING
Kobe City,
III
2,310
1.01
Hyogo
Of-29
SAKAE MINAMI BUILDING
Nagoya City,
III
1,580
0.69
Aichi
Of-30
HF SAKURADORI BUILDING
Nagoya City,
III
4,900
2.15
Aichi
Office
Of-31
HF NIHONBASHI HAMACHO BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,900
0.83
Miyagi
Of-32
HF SENDAI HONCHO BUILDING
Sendai City,
III
2,700
1.18
Of-33
HF UENO BUILDING
Taito-ku, Tokyo
I
3,400
1.49
Of-34
KOJIMACHI HF BUILDING
Chiyoda-ku,
I
1,350
0.59
Tokyo
Of-35
HF KUDAN MINAMI BUILDING
Chiyoda-ku,
I
2,720
1.19
Tokyo
Of-36
HF KANDA OGAWAMACHI BUILDING
Chiyoda-ku,
I
3,150
1.38
Tokyo
Of-37
NISSO 5 BUILDING
Yokohama City,
II
3,100
1.36
Kanagawa
Of-38
ACROSS SHINKAWA BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
3,750
1.64
Of-39
SENJU MILDIX Ⅱ
Adachi-ku,
I
1,650
0.72
Tokyo
Of-40
ARK Mori Building
Minato-ku,
I
3,085
1.35
Tokyo
Of-41
Nihonbashi Horidomecho First
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
2,140
0.94
Of-42
Southern Sky Tower Hachioji
Hachioji City,
II
1,600
0.70
Tokyo
Of-43
HAMACHO HEIWA BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
3,100
1.36
Of-44
KINSICHO SQUARE BUILDING
Sumida-ku,
I
2,840
1.25
Tokyo
Of-45
HF NIHONBASHI KABUTOCHO BUILDING
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
3,580
1.57
Of-46
HF SENDAI ICHIBANCHO BUILDING
Sendai City,
III
2,501
1.10
Miyagi
Of-47
OSAKI CN BUILDING
Shinagawa-ku,
I
5,160
2.26
Tokyo
Of-48
Faret East Building
Tachikawa City,
II
1,610
0.71
Tokyo
Property
Investment
(Scheduled)
Investment
Property Name
Location
Acquisition Price
Area
Ratio (%)
No.
(million yen)
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
Of-49
HF ESAKA BUILDING
Suita City,
III
2,500
1.10
Osaka
Of-50
Shinsaibashi FRONT Building
Osaka City,
III
7,300
3.20
Osaka
Of-51
SAKAE CENTER BUILDING
Nagoya-City,
III
4,000
1.75
Aichi
Of-52
IWAMOTOCHO TWIN BUILDING
Chiyoda-ku,
I
3,380
1.48
Tokyo
Of-53
IWAMOTOCHO TWIN SAKAE BUILDING
Chiyoda-ku,
I
400
0.18
Tokyo
Of-54
STAGE NISHIKI
Nagoya-City,
III
2,100
0.92
Aichi
Of-55
Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building
Osaka City,
III
3,370
1.48
Osaka
Of-56
Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building
Osaka City,
III
1,650
0.72
Osaka
Of-57
PRIME TOWER YOKOHAMA
Nagoya-City,
III
3,800
1.67
Aichi
Office Subtotal
116,952
51.29
Re-03
HF ICHIKAWA RESIDENCE
Ichikawa City,
II
430
0.19
Chiba
Re-05
HF MEGURO RESIDENCE
Meguro-ku,
I
660
0.29
Tokyo
Re-09
HF KASAI RESIDENCE
Edogawa-ku,
I
650
0.29
Tokyo
Re-11
HF WAKABAYASHI-KOEN RESIDENCE
Setagaya-ku,
I
3,610
1.58
Tokyo
Re-12
HF HIMONYA RESIDENCE
Meguro-ku,
I
1,560
0.68
Tokyo
Re-14
HF MINAMIAZABU RESIDENCE
Minato-ku,
I
1,370
0.60
Tokyo
Re-16
HF GAKUGEIDAIGAKU RESIDENCE
Meguro-ku,
I
1,000
0.44
Tokyo
Re-17
HF HIGASHIKANDA RESIDENCE
Chiyoda-ku,
I
1,100
0.48
Tokyo
Re-18
HF HIGASHINIHONBASHI RESIDENCE
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,210
0.53
Re-19
HF NERIMA RESIDENCE
Nerima-ku,
I
690
0.30
Tokyo
Residence
Re-20
HF SHIROKANETAKANAWA RESIDENCE
Minato-ku,
I
4,030
1.77
Tokyo
Tokyo
Re-21
HF MEIDAIMAE RESIDENCE
Setagaya-ku,
I
1,070
0.47
Re-22
HF NIHONBASHI RESIDENCE
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,130
0.50
Re-23
HF KAMISHAKUJII RESIDENCE
Nerima-ku,
I
950
0.42
Tokyo
Re-24
HF KINSHICHO RESIDENCE
Sumida-ku,
I
1,100
0.48
Tokyo
Re-25
HF GINZA RESIDENCE EAST
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
5,940
2.60
Re-26
HF SHIN-YOKOHAMA RESIDENCE
Yokohama City,
II
3,350
1.47
Kanagawa
Re-30
HF MAGOME RESIDENCE
Ota-ku, Tokyo
I
1,630
0.71
Re-31
HF GAKUGEIDAIGAKU RESIDENCE II
Meguro-ku,
I
1,650
0.72
Tokyo
Re-33
HF KAMEIDO RESIDENCE
Koto-ku, Tokyo
I
1,050
0.46
Re-34
HF TANASHI RESIDENCE
Nishi-tokyo
II
911
0.40
City, Tokyo
Re-38
LA RESIDENCE DE SHIROKANEDAI
Minato-ku,
I
730
0.32
Tokyo
Re-39
HF GINZA RESIDENCE EAST II
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,460
0.64
Re-40
HF HATCHOBORI RESIDENCE II
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
1,890
0.83
Property
No.
Property Name
Location
Investment
Area
(Note 1)
(Scheduled)
Acquisition Price
(million yen)
(Note 2)
Investment Ratio (%)
(Note 2)
Re-42
HF GINZA RESIDENCE
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
I
944
0.41
Re-43
HF KOMAZAWA-KOEN RESIDENCE TOWER
Setagaya-ku,
I
6,520
2.86
Tokyo
Re-45
HF NAKANOSHIMA RESIDENCE
Osaka City,
III
-
-
Osaka
Re-47
HF MARUNOUCHI RESIDENCE
Nagoya City,
III
624
0.27
Aichi
Re-48
HF HIRAO RESIDENCE
Fukuoka City,
III
1,780
0.78
Fukuoka
Re-49
HF KAWARAMACHI NIJO RESIDENCE
Kyoto City,
III
534
0.23
Kyoto
Re-53
HF SHIJYO KAWARAMACHI RESIDENCE
Kyoto City,
III
1,820
0.80
Kyoto
Re-54
LA RESIDENCE DE SENDAGI
Bunkyo-ku,
I
820
0.36
Tokyo
Re-55
HF SENDAGI RESIDENCE
Bunkyo-ku,
I
870
0.38
Tokyo
Re-56
HF KOMAZAWA-KOEN RESIDENCE
Setagaya-ku,
I
615
0.27
Tokyo
Re-57
HF MUSASHIKOYAMA RESIDENCE
Shinagawa-ku,
I
842
0.37
Tokyo
Re-58
HF KOKUBUNJI RESIDENCE
Kokubunji City,
II
839
0.37
Tokyo
Re-59
HF HISAYAODORI RESIDENCE
Nagoya City,
III
1,080
0.47
Aichi
Re-60
HF KARASUMA KURAMAGUCHI RESIDENCE
Kyoto City,
III
572
0.25
Kyoto
Re-61
HF NISHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE WEST
Shinjuku-ku,
I
1,990
0.87
Tokyo
Re-62
HF NISHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE EAST
Shinjuku-ku,
I
1,170
0.51
Tokyo
Re-63
HF HIGASHI-SHINJUKU RESIDENCE
Shinjuku-ku,
I
1,360
0.60
Tokyo
Re-64
HF HIGASHI-SHINSAIBASHI RESIDENCE
Osaka City,
III
566
0.25
Osaka
Re-65
HF KITA-YOBANCHO RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
809
0.35
Miyagi
Re-66
HF ATAGOBASHI RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
684
0.30
Miyagi
Re-68
HF ASAKUSABASHI RESIDENCE
Taito-ku, Tokyo
I
771
0.34
Re-69
HF ICHIBANCHO RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
834
0.37
Miyagi
Re-70
HF HIGASHI-NAKANO RESIDENCE
Nakano-ku,
I
942
0.41
Tokyo
Re-72
HF WASEDA RESIDENCE
Shinjuku-ku,
I
2,090
0.92
Tokyo
Re-73
HF WASEDA RESIDENCE II
Shinjuku-ku,
I
872
0.38
Tokyo
Re-74
HF WAKAMATSU KAWATA RESIDENCE
Shinjuku-ku,
I
1,158
0.51
Tokyo
Re-75
HF SENDAI RESIDENCE EAST
Sendai City,
III
1,638
0.72
Miyagi
Re-76
HF NISHIKOEN RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
1,310
0.57
Miyagi
Re-77
HF BANSUI-DORI RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
790
0.35
Miyagi
Re-78
HF KANNAI RESIDENCE
Yokohama City,
II
1,800
0.79
Kanagawa
Re-79
HF MEIEKI-KITA RESIDENCE
Nagoya City,
III
2,160
0.95
Aichi
Re-80
HF HIGASHI-SAPPORO RESIDENCE
Sapporo City,
III
1,560
0.68
Property
No.
Property Name
Location
Investment
Area
(Note 1)
(Scheduled)
Acquisition Price
(million yen)
(Note 2)
Investment Ratio (%)
(Note 2)
Hokkaido
Re-81
HF HAKATA-HIGASHI RESIDENCE
Fukuoka City,
III
880
0.39
Fukuoka
Re-82
HF SENDAI ITSUTSUBASHI RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
850
0.37
Miyagi
Re-83
HF TABATA RESIDENCE
Kita-ku, Tokyo
I
1,100
0.48
Re-84
HF RYOGOKU RESIDENCE
Sumida-ku,
I
1,400
0.61
Tokyo
Re-85
HF HACHIOJI RESIDENCE
Hachioji City,
II
1,120
0.49
Tokyo
Re-86
HF MITA RESIDENCE II
Minato-ku,
I
1,210
0.53
Tokyo
Re-87
HF MONZEN-NAKACHO RESIDENCE
Koto-ku, Tokyo
I
945
0.41
Re-88
HF MINAMI-SUNAMACHI RESIDENCE
Koto-ku, Tokyo
I
900
0.39
Re-89
HF SENDAI NAGAMACHI RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
1,030
0.45
Miyagi
Re-90
HF SHOKOJI AKABANE RESIDENCE
Kita-ku, Tokyo
I
1,150
0.50
Re-91
HF SENDAI HONCHO RESIDENCE
Sendai City,
III
1,070
0.47
Miyagi
Re-92
HF OHORI RESIDENCE BAYSIDE
Fukuoka City,
III
1,150
0.50
Fukuoka
Re-93
HF HAKATA-HIGASHI RESIDENCE Ⅱ
Fukuoka City,
Ⅲ
1,198
0.53
Fukuoka
Re-94
HF FUKUOKA RESIDENCE EAST
Fukuoka City,
Ⅲ
1,180
0.52
Fukuoka
Re-95
HF SHOKOJI AKABANE RESIDENCE Ⅱ
Kita-ku, Tokyo
I
1,690
0.74
Re-96
HF YAHIRO RESIDENCE
Sumida-ku,
I
1,220
0.53
Tokyo
Re-97
HF SETAGAYAKAMIMACHI RESIDENCE
Setagaya-ku,
I
700
0.31
Tokyo
Re-98
HF SOKA RESIDENCE
Soka-City,
II
1,300
0.57
Tokyo
Re-99
HF UENO IRIYA RESIDENCE
Taito-ku, Tokyo
I
900
0.39
Re-100
HF TSUJIDO RESIDENCE
Fujisawa-City,
II
1,870
0.82
Kanagawa
Kawaguchi-
Re-101
HF KAWAGUCHIEKIMAE RESIDENCE
City,
II
1,260
0.55
Saitama
Re-102
HF HIGASHIOGU RESIDENCE
Arakawa-ku,
I
1,210
0.53
Tokyo
Re-103
HF IMAIKE-MINAMI RESIDENCE
Nagoya-City,
Ⅲ
860
0.38
Aichi
Re-104
HF FUSHIMI RESIDENCE
Nagoya-City,
Ⅲ
610
0.27
Aichi
Re-105
HF NAKANO-SAKAUE RESIDENCE
Nakano-ku,
I
1,050
0.46
Tokyo
Re-106
HF UENO RESIDENCE EAST
Taito-ku, Tokyo
I
2,500
1.10
Re-107
HF OMORIMACHI RESIDENCE
Ota-ku, Tokyo
I
1,200
0.53
Residence Subtotal
111,089
48.71
Portfolio Total
228,041
100.00
(Note 1) The Investment Area column entries are as follows:
I: Investment in the Primary Investment Area (The 23 Wards of Tokyo)
- Investment in the Secondary Investment Area (Tokyo, outside the Primary Investment Area, and major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture)
-
Investment in the Regional Investment Area (major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area).
The metropolitan area is the urban area including the central wards that are the main districts of Tokyo, the government-designated cities, and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo.
(Note 2) Figures for the (scheduled) acquisition price are rounded off to the nearest specified unit, and figures for the investment ratio are rounded
to the second decimal place. Accordingly, the figures may not necessarily add up to the figures in the total columns.
