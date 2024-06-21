June 21, 2024
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Naomi Kawasaki, General Manager of Planning & Finance Department
TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning the Determination of the Number of Investment Units for the Issuance of New Investment
Units through Third-Party Allotment
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") announced that today SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., the scheduled holder of the new investment units issued through third-party allotment (hereinafter referred to as the "Third-Party Allotment") determined by resolution of the Board of Directors at meetings held on May 20, 2024 and May 23, 2024, at the same time as resolutions for the issuance of new investment units through public offering and the offering of investment units through a greenshoe option, notified the Investment Corporation of its intention to apply for all of the investment units to be issued. Details are as follows.
Details
（1）
Number of new investment units to be issued
：2,200 units
（anticipated number of investment units：2,200 units）
（2）
Amount to be paid in (issue value)
：124,126 yen per unit
（3）
Total amount to be paid (total issue value)
：273,077,200 yen
（4）
Allottee and number of investment units
：SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 2,200 units
（5）
Period for subscription (application date)
：June 24, 2024 (Monday)
（6）
Payment date
：June 25, 2024 (Tuesday)
＜Reference＞
1. Change in the number of investment units after the third-party allotment （1） Current number of issued investment units outstanding
（2） Number of new investment units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment
（3） Total number of issued investment units after the Third-party Allotment
：1,192,733 units
- 2,200 units
：1,194,933 units
- For details of the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" published May 20, 2024 and "Notice Concerning Determination of Prices, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" published May 23,2024
2. Use of funds acquired through the Third-Party Allotment
The net proceeds of 273,077,200 yen from the Third-Party Allotment will be allocated to part of the expenses for the acquisition of specified assets (within the meaning of Article 2 (Act No.198 of 1951, including all subsequent amendments), Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, Hereinafter the same applies) announced in the releases, Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Assets (HF KITASENJU RESIDENCE and SHINWA ESAKA BUILDING), dated January 30, 2024, Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Funds for Acquisition of Assets and Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Kita Nijo Building), dated May 20, 2024, and part of the expenses for the Third-Party Allotment and the issuance of new investment units through public offering, a resolution for which was passed on the same day as the resolution for the Third-Party Allotment. The REIT will treat the remainder as a cash reserve, and allocate it as a portion of the funds it will spend on the future acquisition of specified assets if any balance is left.
(Note) The amount to be procured will be deposited into accounts with financial institutions until the expenditure is made.
- Investment Corporation Website:https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/
DISCLAIMER:
Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. makes no assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the Japanese original.
Disclaimer
HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 06:48:02 UTC.