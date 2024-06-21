2. Use of funds acquired through the Third-Party Allotment

The net proceeds of 273,077,200 yen from the Third-Party Allotment will be allocated to part of the expenses for the acquisition of specified assets (within the meaning of Article 2 (Act No.198 of 1951, including all subsequent amendments), Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, Hereinafter the same applies) announced in the releases, Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Assets (HF KITASENJU RESIDENCE and SHINWA ESAKA BUILDING), dated January 30, 2024, Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Funds for Acquisition of Assets and Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Kita Nijo Building), dated May 20, 2024, and part of the expenses for the Third-Party Allotment and the issuance of new investment units through public offering, a resolution for which was passed on the same day as the resolution for the Third-Party Allotment. The REIT will treat the remainder as a cash reserve, and allocate it as a portion of the funds it will spend on the future acquisition of specified assets if any balance is left.

(Note) The amount to be procured will be deposited into accounts with financial institutions until the expenditure is made.

Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

DISCLAIMER:

Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. makes no assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the Japanese original.