    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Helbiz Announces Klarna Global Integration to Further Payment Options for Riders

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
The partnership with Klarna will allow riders flexible payment options to load their Helbiz Wallet, pay for subscriptions, and eventually purchase a Helbiz One scooter

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced its integration of Klarna’s flexible payment options into its offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005656/en/

Helbiz Announces Klarna Global Integration to Further Payment Options for Riders (Graphic: Business Wire)

Helbiz Announces Klarna Global Integration to Further Payment Options for Riders (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This integration provides flexibility to riders to decide how they pay for their trips and furthers Helbiz’s goal of opening up mobility options for more people. We’re excited about the opportunity that this partnership with Klarna will open,” said Jonathan Hannestad, Chief Operating Officer at Helbiz. “As everyday consumers transition away from traditional payments methods, this prepares Helbiz for the future.”

Customers will be able to access Klarna to:

  • Top-up their Helbiz Wallet accounts with Klarna split payments for amounts over $35
  • Pay for a Helbiz Unlimited subscription and Helbiz Live Yearly subscription
  • Purchase a Helbiz One, the retail e-scooter designed by Pininfarina, with the flexibility of 4 installments, once it becomes available

This payment option will be available by the end of Q1 2022 in every city that Helbiz operates. For more information and details on how to use it, click here.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,4 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart HELBIZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helbiz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELBIZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 254%
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELBIZ, INC.-33.15%112
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-8.59%10 701
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.9.36%8 310
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-10.65%5 028
H&R BLOCK, INC.5.05%4 072
HOMESERVE PLC-10.63%3 563