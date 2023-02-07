Advanced search
    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
0.2297 USD   -5.32%
09:11aHelbiz Announces Plan to Issue Digital Dividend Coupons
BU
02/06Helbiz Files Financial Information in Connection with Wheels Acquisition; Helbiz Strengthens Global Footprint with Successful Acquisition of Wheels Labs, Inc.
AQ
02/03Helbiz Receives Extension From Nasdaq to Comply With Listing Requirements
MT
Helbiz Announces Plan to Issue Digital Dividend Coupons

02/07/2023 | 09:11am EST
Helbiz Takes Bold Step to Reward Investors and Formalize Share Count

Helbiz  (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility services, announced today its plans to issue digital dividend coupons to its shareholders. The idea to issue a special type of dividend-in-property was proposed by the company's founder and CEO, Salvatore Palella, as an innovative way to reward its genuine investors for their continued support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005789/en/

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz is collaborating with a specialized advisory firm to establish the correct digital dividend coupon structure and guarantee a secure, transparent, and robust implementation through a selection of channels amongst which Blockchain Technology.

"This is a historical moment for the stock market as Helbiz takes a bold step forward, joining the pioneers in introducing cutting-edge and technologically advanced solutions,” stated Helbiz CEO, Salvatore Palella. "Our commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future is on full display with this historic move, and we look forward to working closely with regulators in our efforts to innovate in the capital markets."

In particular, Helbiz intends to distribute a fixed dollar amount per share dividend in-property, in the form of digital discount coupons, the details of which will be disclosed at a later date. These coupons will provide shareholders with exclusive discounts and benefits on a range of services, including micro mobility, ride-sharing, car rentals, food delivery, and early access and purchasing of retail vehicles like the Wheels One.

The distribution of the digital dividend coupon will provide the company with a way to track the number of shares, allowing for a better understanding of the company’s shareholder base.

"Our top priority is to maintain stability in the open market and ensure the protection of our investors. I am proud to implement these measures and take a stand against naked short selling and other challenges in the stock market. We hope to collaborate closely with Nasdaq and receive their support as we navigate these complexities. Together, we can not only drive growth for Helbiz, but also set new standards for the industry as a whole." - Salvatore Palella.

In conclusion, the proposed digital dividend coupon strategy is a major step towards recognizing and rewarding current shareholders for their support, attracting new investments, and formalizing share count.

About Helbiz

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2023
